Mondi Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 24
Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49
JSE share code: MNP
24 October 2024
Notification of Major Interests in Shares
- Issuer Details:
ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49
Issuer Name: MONDI plc
UK or Non-UK Issuer: UK
2. Reason for notification:
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:
Name: Coronation Fund Managers
City of registered office: Cape Town
Country of registered office: South Africa
4. Details of the shareholder:
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the persons(s) subject to the notification obligation, above: N/A
City of registered office: N/A
Country of registered office: N/A
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
22 October 2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified:
24 October 2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
6.012900
0.000000
6.012900
26,541,696
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
5.012729
0.000000
5.012729
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)
No. of voting rights
% of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)
Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(DTR5.1)
Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
GB00BMWC6P49
26,541,696
0
6.012900
0.000000
Subtotal 8.A
26,541,696
6.012900%
B1: Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/ Conversion Period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted.
% of voting rights
Subtotal 8.B 1
B2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/ Conversion Period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Subtotal 8.B 2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Coronation Fund Managers
Coronation Asset Management (Pty) Ltd
6.012900
0.000000
6.012900%
10. In case of proxy voting:
Name of the proxy holder: N/A
The number and % of voting rights held: N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held: N/A
11. Additional information: N/A
12. Date of completion:
24 October 2024
13. Place of completion:
Cape Town, South Africa.
Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities