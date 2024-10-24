Volkswagen's stock experienced a surprising surge on Thursday, emerging as a top performer in the DAX index despite recent turbulence in the automotive sector. The Wolfsburg-based company's shares climbed to €95.66, marking a significant increase of over 4%. This positive development comes as a welcome surprise, considering the automaker's recent struggles with declining sales figures and mounting pressure from Chinese competitors. The unexpected upturn in Volkswagen's stock performance stands in stark contrast to some of its rivals, with South Korean manufacturer Hyundai recently reporting a 5.2% drop in share value due to disappointing quarterly results.

Analysts Maintain Optimistic Outlook

Financial experts remain bullish on Volkswagen's long-term prospects, setting an average price target of €115 per share, which indicates substantial growth potential. For the fiscal year 2024, analysts project earnings per share of €23.45 and anticipate a dividend of €7.02 per share. These projections suggest that despite current market fluctuations, Volkswagen continues to be viewed as a solid investment opportunity. The company's ongoing commitment to innovation, exemplified by its recent launch of an e-tractor facility in Rwanda to promote modern mechanized agriculture, further underscores its efforts to implement sustainable solutions in emerging markets while expanding its presence in the electric mobility sector.

