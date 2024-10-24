NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Update on Equity Derivatives Notices for Adjusted Series (289/24)

From November 1, 2024, Exchange notices published for New ISIN codes following adjustment will include an additional spreadsheet attachment providing more detailed information on the recalculated series. The original spreadsheet will continue to be distributed until the end of 2024. Thereafter, only the new spreadsheet attachment will accompany notices for New ISIN codes following adjustments. Please refer to the attached files for further information on the new and old attachments. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1254360