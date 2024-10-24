Milestone Marks the First Time the Nonprofit Has Applied The Cool Effect Model, its Rigorous Project Vetting Process, to Carbon Dioxide Removal Technology

Cool Effect, a Bay Area based nonprofit dedicated to reducing and removing carbon emissions around the world, is announcing today that it has selected a biochar project to be added to its portfolio of high integrity carbon emission reduction and removal projects. This is the first time that the organization has applied The Cool Effect Model, the nonprofit's rigorous project vetting and selection process which is based upon extensive scientific evaluation and due diligence, to technology-based Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR). After review, Cool Effect has chosen to represent Carbon Cycle, an innovative, privately owned agricultural company based in south-eastern Germany. The company produces high-quality biochar, a powerful soil additive that helps soil hold water and prevents nutrient loss, nitrate leaching, and fertility issues.

Interest in CDR technology is growing rapidly as both governments and the private sector recognize its essential role in meeting ambitious climate targets. The CDR market was valued at $600 Million1 in 2023, and demand for CDR credits is projected to surpass $10 Billion2 by 2030. Carbon removal offers a complement to emissions reduction strategies, but current availability of certified CDR carbon projects is limited and identifying those of high quality requires scientific analysis and considerable due diligence.

"We used Cool Effect's stringent due diligence process to choose a biochar project that meets Cool Effect's twin goals of providing science-backed emissions reduction or removal and social benefits to local communities," said Johanna Depenthal, PhD, Director of Project Research at Cool Effect. "After spending several months evaluating other biochar projects, we were highly impressed by the scientific integrity of the credits produced by Carbon Cycle. Their comprehensive Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) rigorously accounts for project-related emissions to ensure that credits issued have real climatic benefits. We also love that this project provides economic opportunities in a small agricultural town, and are happy to connect them with interested carbon credit buyers through Cool Effect."

The project uses locally-sourced untreated wood chips from sustainable timber harvesting in PEFC-certified (Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification) forests as the feedstock for the biochar. The wood chips, otherwise considered waste, undergo a process called pyrolysis, in which they are heated to high temperatures in the absence of oxygen, effectively converting the organic material into a type of charcoal, called biochar. Carbon in the wood chips is stabilized through the pyrolysis process, which safely captures CO2 that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere. Certified by Puro.earth, the project meets all additionality and leakage baseline requirements and offers highly sought-after durability with over 100 year permanence. The production of one tonne of high-quality biochar results in an equivalent 2.86 tonnes of harmful carbon dioxide becoming firmly bound for over a century.

"We are proud to have passed Cool Effect's rigorous vetting process, which is a testament to the scientific and environmental integrity of our work," said Paul Ferguson, Founder and CEO of Accend, a leading player in the carbon removal industry that partnered with Carbon Cycle on the project's development, crediting and registration. "Partnering with a nonprofit like Cool Effect, whose values align closely with ours, allows us to amplify our efforts. We look forward to strengthening this collaboration and advancing innovative carbon removal solutions that contribute meaningfully to global decarbonization."

Carbon Cycle sells its biochar to the farming industry in several EU countries as an approved additive to soil and animal feed, enabling responsible farmers to make an important contribution to climate and environmental protection. Funds from the sale of carbon credits are used both to expand the project's operations and to subsidize the cost of the biochar sold, making it more accessible to farmers who otherwise might not be able to invest in sustainable farming techniques and practices.

Adding biochar to soil is proven to enhance water and nutrient retention, reduce the need for synthetic fertilizers, improve crop yields, and help reduce the emissions of other potent greenhouse gasses3. Incorporating biochar in livestock feed is shown to improve overall animal health and growth, and can help reduce methane emissions from cattle and other ruminants, further supporting greenhouse gas reduction efforts4

"The science is undeniable: decarbonization is critical to curbing global warming, but it's not the whole solution. Time is of the essence. Businesses must act now, deploying every available strategy to decarbonize and tangibly reduce or eliminate otherwise unabateable greenhouse gas emissions," said Jodi Manning, CEO of Cool Effect. "Carbon Dioxide Removal technology is an essential complement to meeting long-term climate goals, and many companies are embracing this approach. We've received numerous inquiries for a biochar project, and we responded by identifying a project that meets our rigorous standards and upholds the integrity that our buyers have come to expect. We're excited to offer this innovative solution to our partners, who are always in search of the best projects to support as they pursue their ambitious climate targets."

To learn more about Cool Effect and how to partner with the organization to develop a meaningful sustainability program, please visit cooleffect.org.

Cool Effect is a San Francisco Bay Area 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to reducing carbon emissions around the world. Endorsed by 1% for the Planet, its mission is to educate and then inspire businesses and individuals to take measurable action against climate change by purchasing scientifically verified carbon credits from the world's highest quality projects. It returns more than 90% of each donation directly to its project partners and, since its launch at the Paris COP in 2015, has helped projects receive compensation for over eight million tonnes of emission reductions. Like the Butterfly Effect, The Ripple Effect, and others, a single action can have global impact. To learn more, please visit cooleffect.org or follow Cool Effect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Accend is a leading player in the carbon removal industry, committed to advancing the global journey toward a prosperous net-zero future. Specializing in comprehensive carbon project development, Accend partners with companies that uphold the highest standards in carbon removal processes. Through its robust dMRV platform, Accend meticulously tracks the entire pathway from project registration to credit generation, ensuring transparency and reliability. With a growing portfolio of impactful projects, Accend is not only driving substantial environmental progress but also delivering significant economic value to its partners and the communities they support. To learn more, please visit accend.earth.

