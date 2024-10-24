SupplySide West Revolutionizes Onsite Connections with New Networking Platform

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2024 / SupplySide West and Food ingredients North America, presented by Title Sponsor KSM-66 Ashwagandha, the premier event for the health and nutrition industries, reimagines how attendees connect for their business with the support of the mobile app and Event Platform. The cutting-edge tool is designed to supercharge networking and business opportunities for more than 20,000 professionals gathering at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas from October 28-31, 2024.

The Event Platform streamlines brand exploration, using artificial intelligence (AI) for handpicked matchmaking and meeting opportunities. Attendees can create a profile, connect with other show participants, send and receive meeting requests and create a schedule to curate their onsite experience based on various business types, products, services and additional specifications.

Bringing together more than 1,500 exhibitors from around the world, SupplySide West and Food ingredients North America offers unparalleled opportunities for relationship-building and education and insights into the science and strategies that drive innovation in dietary supplements, food and beverage, sports nutrition, personal care and animal nutrition. Now, with the Event Platform, those connections can start before the show doors open.

"Our platform transforms the SupplySide West and Food ingredients North America experience by fostering engagement and driving impactful business connections before attendees set foot in Las Vegas," says Danica Cullins, Executive Vice President of Health and Nutrition at Informa Markets. "As the premier global event in the health and nutrition industry, we are committed to offering more than just a trade show. Our platform empowers attendees to strategically plan their event experience, connect with key partners in advance and discover groundbreaking innovations, resulting in more success and opportunity onsite. By maximizing networking opportunities and aligning with industry trends, we aim to fuel the growth of businesses and ignite the passions of professionals across the supply chain, from raw ingredient suppliers to finished product manufacturers."

Beyond the digital realm, SupplySide West and Food ingredients North America boast a dynamic onsite experience with networking receptions, happy hours, learning power-hour sessions and the dedicated SupplySide Networking Hub, offering countless ways for attendees to connect and collaborate with the vibrant health and nutrition community.

Exhibiting companies at SupplySide West range from Lonza, Glanbia Nutritionals, Kerry, Sabinsa Corporation, AIDP Inc., BASF, Innophos and Gelita, among many others.

To access the Event Platform, please visit www.supplysideshow.com.

Industry professionals and members of the media interested in attending can register at www.supplysideshow.com.

About SupplySide

Informa Markets' SupplySide portfolio, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher and digital media business for the world's dietary supplement, food and beverage, pet health and personal care industries. Our events, SupplySide West and SupplySide Connect New Jersey (formerly SupplySide East)?and multi-time FOLIO's: Eddie winning and nominated publications SupplySide Supplement Journal and SupplySide Food & Beverage Journal bring together thousands of suppliers and buyers globally to explore and learn about the latest products, services, research, regulatory changes and more in the health and nutrition industry for nearly 3 decades. The SupplySide portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibition organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit?www.informamarkets.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit?www.informamarkets.com.

