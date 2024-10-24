Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
24.10.2024 17:14 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Black Book Market Research: Leading HIM & Coding Vendors Driving Breakthrough Innovation, Setting the Pace for Industry Transformation, Reports Black Book Survey

Top medical coding and HIM solutions, recognized by clients and system users among the best in the industry, will showcase their innovations at the AHIMA Conference in Salt Lake City, October 27-29

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2024 / As the medical coding and health information management (HIM) industries undergo rapid transformation, healthcare providers are confronted with formidable challenges. The urgent demand for enhanced accuracy, efficiency, and compliance is propelling the need for cutting-edge solutions. In 2025, the top-performing vendors are rising to the occasion, delivering innovative technological advancements and comprehensive services that tackle these critical issues head-on.

A recent user survey by Black Book, which gathered insights from 4,081 healthcare organizations and 2,446 coding professionals, identified key vendors excelling in the fields of computer-assisted coding, clinical documentation improvement software, speech recognition, transcription systems, and outsourced coding services. These vendors are taking on the industry's most urgent needs in technology administration and are poised to lead the AI future of medical coding and HIM.

In a survey conducted in October, AHIMA members highlighted the groundbreaking solutions they are eager to see showcased, aimed at tackling their most pressing challenges for 2025:

  • AI and Machine Learning (ML): Automation tools are transforming the landscape of medical coding, increasing accuracy while reducing manual efforts.

  • Natural Language Processing (NLP): This technology is streamlining clinical note analysis, ensuring faster, more reliable data extraction.

  • Telehealth and Remote Coding: As virtual care expands, remote coding technologies are enabling accurate coding from anywhere.

  • Interoperability: Seamless data exchange remains a top priority, with vendors focusing on ensuring systems work harmoniously to improve data accuracy.

  • Blockchain: Data security and integrity are being fortified by blockchain technologies, ensuring compliance and protecting sensitive health information.

  • Risk Adjustment Coding: Vendors are helping organizations maintain accurate reimbursement through improved coding practices in value-based care.

  • Real-Time Analytics: Advanced analytics tools offer healthcare providers deeper insights, helping them optimize coding processes and stay compliant.

  • Patient-Centered Health Records: Leading solutions are empowering patients by giving them more control over their health data.

  • Regulatory Compliance Tools: Vendors are addressing the complexity of staying current with changing regulations, providing tools that ensure compliance in a shifting landscape.

"These innovations are crucial for improving the accuracy, efficiency, and compliance of medical coding and health information management," said Doug Brown, President of Black Book. "As the healthcare industry continues to transition toward value-based care, providers must address gaps in coding technology and HIM systems to keep pace. The top vendors recognized in this year's Black Book survey are leading the way with smarter, more integrated solutions that streamline coding processes, enhance data interoperability, and ensure clinical documentation integrity. Partnering with these top-performing vendors will be critical for providers aiming to future-proof their coding and HIM strategies."

Black Book's comprehensive survey results spotlight the top vendors driving the industry forward in 2025:

  • Front End-to-Back End Enterprise HIM Software Solutions: IODINE SOFTWARE

  • Clinical Data Integration and Interoperability Solutions: REDOX

  • Outsourced Coding Services: OXFORD GLOBAL RESOURCES

  • Clinical Documentation Improvement Software: DOLBEY SYSTEMS

  • Patient Tracking/Patient Flow Solutions: EXPEDITOR

  • Image Exchange: MACH7 TECHNOLOGIES

  • Automated Document Imaging, Abstracting and Indexing: 314E

  • Release of Information Management Software: VERISMA

  • Autonomous Coding Solutions: CODAMETRIX

  • Revenue Integrity & Charge Description Master Solutions: HEALTH CATALYST (VITALWARE)

  • Computer-Assisted Coding Applications: ALPHA II

  • Vendor Neutral Archive: INSITE ONE

  • Enterprise Patient Master Index & Clean Up: VERATO

  • Enterprise Data Archiving and Migration: OLAH HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGY

  • ICD-10 Coding & Chart Review Services: OPTUM

  • HIM Advisory and CDI Consultant Firm: E4HEALTH

  • Medical Coding Flexible Staffing Firms: KIWI-TEK

  • Clinical Surveillance and Compliance Applications: WOLTERS KLUWER

  • Advanced HIM Data Analytics & Data Asset Management Solutions: DATAVANT

  • Virtual Scribes, Medical Transcription & Document Capture: IKS HEALTH

  • Provider Credentialing and Privileging Services: SYMPLR

  • Medical Speech Recognition Solutions: NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS

The full results of Black Book's survey are available on Black Book's website.

___________________________________________________________________________________

Black Book Market Research is the leading independent source of vendor intelligence in healthcare. Renowned for its impartiality and extensive polling with over 2.5 million verified vendor reviews collected since 2011, Black Book operates without financial ties to any vendors, ensuring that its rankings are based solely on client satisfaction and user experience.

Participation in surveys is complimentary, and results are made available to the media prior to vendor notifications, underscoring Black Book's commitment to transparency. Since its inception in 2009, Black Book has developed the largest and most respected database of competitive intelligence in the industry, earning the trust of technology professionals, investors, administrators, clinicians, and financial leaders alike. Its comprehensive research encompasses the entire global healthcare landscape.

For more information on Black Book's methodology and research initiatives, please visit Black Book Market Research or contact us at Research@BlackBookMarketResearch.com.

Contact Information

Press Office
research@blackbookmarketresearch.com
8008637590

SOURCE: Black Book Research

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.