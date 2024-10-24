SHEGGELL INC: Sheggell Announces the Launch of Revolutionary Intelligent Bird Feeder System

Combining Advanced Technology with Nature, Sheggell's All-in-One Intelligent Bird Feeder Offers Squirrel-Proof Feeding, 4K Birdwatching, and Sustainable Care for Birds.

Sheggell, a team dedicated to innovation in bird care and birdwatching, has launched its All-in-One Intelligent Bird Feeder System-a unique device that blends advanced technology with nature. Inspired by the simplicity and protection of an eggshell, Sheggell redefines backyard bird feeding, providing bird enthusiasts with a connected, sustainable, and effortless experience. Sheggell is now available with early adopter pricing on Kickstarter.









At its core, Sheggell is designed to preserve bird well-being while offering users an unmatched birdwatching experience. Its sleek, eggshell-inspired structure integrates harmoniously into natural settings.

"Sheggell was born from a deep love for nature and a desire to bring people closer to the magnificent world of birds," said Komma, Sheggell's Founder. "We wanted to create a product that not only protects birds but also lets people experience their beauty like never before."

One standout feature is Sheggell's squirrel-proof design. Using smart sensors and realistic predator sounds, Sheggell deters squirrels and other animals without harm, keeping the food safe and fresh.

Sheggell's integrated drying system controls humidity to prevent spoilage, ensuring the healthiest meals for birds. The 360-degree adjustable stand offers easy access to birds of all species, and the hummingbird feeder uses a one-way valve to prevent leaks and block bees and ants.

With a 4K UHD camera and AI bird recognition software, Sheggell captures bird interactions in stunning clarity and identifies over 12,000 species, sending real-time notifications to the Sheggell app, where users can control feeder settings and monitor live feeds.

Solar-powered and eco-friendly, Sheggell's solar panels and rechargeable batteries ensure continuous operation. The included birdbath features recycling and filtration, keeping water fresh for birds to bathe, adding extra interaction for birdwatchers.

Sheggell offers bird lovers unprecedented ways to observe and care for birds. Available now with early adopter deals and discounts. Visit the campaign here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/sheggell/ai-squirrel-proof-hummingbird-birdbath-4k-camera-feeder-pole

