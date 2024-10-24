Organoids Market Size To Reach $15.01 Billion By 2031 | CAGR 22.3%: The Insight Partners

Organoids Market Experiences Growth Due to Preference for Outsourcing Manufacturing Operations, full analysis by Product, Application, Source, Manufacturing, and Geography

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the Global Organoid Market is witnessing significant growth owing to the increasing demand for tumor modeling and biobanking and the surging adoption of personalized drugs. The organoid market comprises a vast array of products and services that are expected to grow in the coming years. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth:

The organoid market is expected to reach U.S.$ 15.01 billion by 2031 from U.S.$ 3.03 billion in 2023, registering a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period. Organoids are microscopic and self-organized 3D structures produced in vitro from stem cells. They exhibit various structural and functional characteristics of their in vivo counterpart organs. Organoids have led to numerous new human cancer models. The organoids can be derived indefinitely from the tumor tissue in the lab. Alternatively, CRISPR-based gene modification allows the creation of cancer organoid models by introducing any combination of cancer gene modifications to normal organoids.

Increasing Demand For Tumor Modeling and Biobanking:

The combination of tumor organoids with immune cells and fibroblasts generates a cancer microenvironment model, which enables immuno-oncology applications. Recent studies emphasize the significant role of organoids in personalized medicine. Continuous advancements in organoid technology have enabled the isolation of tumors and patient-centric 3D cell cultures from tumor biopsies. Organoids have been generated from breast, bladder, colon, prostate, pancreas, and liver cancer in humans over the past few decades. Studies involving these models help provide a clear overview of these malignancies. Tumoroid lines being introduced in vitro are opening new avenues for downstream applications such as drug discovery and development and cancer research. Moreover, 3D-based cultures offer advantages over conventional 2D cancer-derived cell lines. Recent research and development activities have indicated that tumoroid culturing is highly effective in allowing the collection of cancer subtypes from a large group of patients. As organoids can be easily derived and expanded from single cancer cells, it is increasingly being introduced into applications to mimic intratumor differentiation in culture. Companies have been developing innovative biobanks for storing several biological samples, including tumors. For instance, OrganoidBase (developed by Crown Bioscience) consists of 342 tumor organoid models derived from patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models [i.e., PDX-derived organoids (PDXOs)]. PDXOs offer detailed information on histopathology, IC50, genomic, and transcriptomic analysis data associated with drug response. Moreover, it has an additional 217 models from primary patient samples. These PDXO models have varied indications, with multiple models derived from over 20 organ and tissue types. Crown Biosciences commercializes organoids in a 3D in vitro model derived using IP-protected Hubrecht Organoid Technology (HUB) protocols.

Surging Adoption of Personalized Drugs:

Personalized medicine is a medical model that uses the genetic profile of the patient to develop targeted treatment. In a study published by the Personalized Medicine Coalition, the share of personalized medicines in the new FDA-approved molecular entities was driven from 5% in 2005 to more than 25% in 2016. Further, 37 new molecular entities (NMEs) were approved by the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2022. Out of these NMEs, 12 (i.e.~34%) were personalized medicine. Moreover, biopharmaceutical companies have nearly doubled their R&D investments in personalized drugs, which is estimated to increase by 33% by 2027. Biopharmaceutical researchers also predict a 69% increase in the development of personalized medicines over the coming years. According to a report published in 2021 by the Personalized Medicine Coalition, the number of personalized medicines in the U.S. increased from 132 in 2016 to 286 in 2020. Pharmacists play an essential role in propelling the demand for personalized medicines by creating awareness about precision medicine proactively. Personalized cancer medicine revolves around tailoring effective therapeutic strategies for each patient according to the genomic characterization of their tumor. There is an increasing demand for research in personalized tumor modeling to confirm the functional aspects of genomic drug response predictions in preclinical settings. Numerous studies have highlighted the application of tumor organoids in personalized cancer medicine to investigate treatments based on gene-drug associations, identify new therapies, and predict patient outcomes. The use of personalized tumor models with similar characteristics to the original tumors may result in accurate predictions of drug responses in patients. The preservation of the molecular and cellular composition of an original tumor is a significant advantage of tumor organoid models over pre-existing models. Thus, the tremendous potential of tumor organoids in personalized cancer therapy, particularly in preclinical drug screening and predicting patient responses to selected treatment regimens, fuels the organoids market growth.

Geographical Insights:

In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on type, the organoid market is segmented into intestine, liver, stomach, pancreas, lung, brain, kidney, and others. The intestine segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

By application, the organoid market is divided into developmental biology disease, pathology of infectious disease, regenerative medicine, drug toxicity and efficacy testing, drug discovery and personalized medicine, and others. The developmental biology disease segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023.

Based on source, the organoid market is bifurcated into pluripotent stem cells and organ-specific adult stem cells. In 2023, the pluripotent stem cells segment held a larger market share.

In terms of offering, the organoid market is segmented into instruments, consumables, and services. The consumables segment dominated the market in 2023.

By method, the organoid market is categorized into micropatterned plates, ultralow attachment plates, hanging drop, microdroplet/emulsion, and others. The hanging drop segment dominated the market in 2023.

The organoid market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: The organoid market majorly consists of key players such as STEMCELL Technologies; ACROBiosystems; Hubrecht Organoid Technology; Molecular Devices, LLC; InSphero AG; DefiniGEN; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Merck KGaA; Corning; Novoprotein Scientific Inc.; CELLINK; and R&D Systems.

Trending Topics: Organoids, 3D cell culture, gene therapy, gene and cell therapy, and organoid surfaces, among others.

Global Headlines on Organoid Market

Biofunctionalized Gelatin Hydrogels Support Development and Maturation of iPSC-Derived Cortical Organoids

Exposure to PFOA, PFOS, and PFHxS Induces Alzheimer's Disease-Like Neuropathology in Cerebral Organoids

Organoid Medicine Milestone Reported in Stem Cell

The report from The Insight Partners lists several stakeholders-including healthcare providers, healthcare payers, manufacturing companies, distributors, and suppliers-along with valuable insights on how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

Conclusion

The demand for new and advanced drugs is rising rapidly and resulting in the expansion of drug discovery and research. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the total number of clinical trial studies in 2021 was estimated to be 384,288. A recent survey by the HUB stated that organoids can derive cost-effective drugs by excluding patients from clinical trials. An increasing number of clinical trials worldwide is, therefore, expected to drive the demand for advanced medical technologies, including organoid models. Organoids can summarize the properties of an organ, such as organ structure and function. They can restore the original genetic and epigenetic state of a tissue or an organ, making them suitable for gene editing. Organoids in drug discovery are used in disease studies for cancer, cystic fibrosis, polycystic kidney disease, microcephaly, and gut and airway infections. Various studies have shown positive results of combining CRISPR-Cas9 technology with organoids, which has led to breakthroughs in cystic fibrosis treatment. According to the study "CRISPR-Based Adenine Editors Correct Nonsense Mutations in a Cystic Fibrosis Organoid Biobank," published in 2020, a biobank of cystic fibrosis intestinal organoids represented 664 patients, and ~20% of them were theoretically able to efficiently repair nonsense mutations in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductor receptor through adenine base editors. Despite a few achievements of gene-edited organoids in some animal models, their efficiency is significantly low, and the success rate is not optimal. Therefore, R&D regarding the safety, long-term stability, and functionality of gene-edited organoids becomes crucial.

