Actusnews Wire
24.10.2024 17:53 Uhr
54 Leser
LA FRANCAISE DE L'ENERGIE: Presentation of FY24 annual results

Presentation of FY24 annual results

Dear Investor,

FDE is delighted to present its FY24 annual results via a webcast at 4pm CET on October 28th.

Link TEAMS:

Join the meeting now

Meeting ID: 388 456 791 644

Passcode: 8f5YBh

Regards,

FDE

Reuters code: LFDE.PABloomberg code: LFDE.FP
Press
contact@francaisedelenergie.fr
+ 33 3 87 04 34 51		Investor Relations
ir@francaisedelenergie.fr
+ 33 3 87 04 34 51

About La Française de l'Énergie

FDE is an independent multi-energy producer dedicated to making Net Zero happen. As a specialist in local energy systems and the circular economy, FDE capitalizes on its industrial know-how ranging from engineering, energy production to CO2 storage to provide energy solutions that combine carbon footprint reduction with better resilience of the associated eco-systems.

More information available on www.francaisedelenergie.fr

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward - looking statements and estimates concerning LFDE's financial condition, operating results, strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is designed to," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "objective," "should," or the negative of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on management's current assumptions and assessment of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and depend on factors beyond the company's control. Consequently, the actual results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of LFDE or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date on which they are made, and LFDE undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88382-fy24_241024-vuk.pdf

