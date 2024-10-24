Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4XH | ISIN: CNE1000002K5 | Ticker-Symbol: CIAH
Frankfurt
24.10.24
08:04 Uhr
0,232 Euro
-0,006
-2,52 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2320,26218:54
0,2320,25618:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.10.2024 17:58 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China Eastern Air Holding Company Limited: North Bund International Aviation Forum 2024: China Eastern Releases C919 Large-scale Commercial Operation System Development

SHANGHAI, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Bund International Aviation Forum 2024, co-hosted by China Eastern Air Holding Company Limited and Shanghai Airport Authority, was held at The Grand Halls in Shanghai on October 22.

North Bund International Aviation Forum 2024: North Bund International Aviation Forum 2024

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Under the theme "Digital Flight, Intelligent Sky -- Creating a New Future of Aviation", the forum brought together over 250 global aviation professionals, including representatives from international aviation organizations, executives of renowned airlines, Chinese government officials, and industry experts. Participants engaged in in-depth discussions on crucial topics such as "New Quality Productive Forces of Civil Aviation" and "Digital Transformation," exploring strategies to drive innovation through digital advancement.

In line with its theme, the forum showcased cutting-edge technology throughout the event. Highlights included the AI-powered real-time translation displayed on large screens, AIGC-enhanced video presentations. A digital recreation of Marco Polo traveling on the newly launched flight MU786 from Venice to Shanghai, demonstrating the efficiency of air transport links and multimodal transportation options. An aviation-themed cultural product jointly launched by China Eastern and Shanghai Airport Authority, enabling attendees to engage with custom AR-enabled designs via WeChat or smartphone cameras. This showcases the seamless integration of digital technology with traditional Chinese culture.

A significant highlight of the forum was the signing of the Strategic Cooperation Agreement on Developing Shanghai as a Multi-functional Gateway and Comprehensive International Aviation Hub, aiming to significantly enhance the convenience of passenger and cargo flows at the Shanghai aviation hub. As the launch customer of the domestically manufactured C919 aircraft, China Eastern presented its pioneering C919 Large-scale Commercial Operation System Development, establishing industry-first operational standards, procedures, and guidelines.

China Eastern Airlines recently launched "Eastern E-Pass." Passengers can pay and obtain electronic boarding passes through its app or mini-programs on mobile. This service enables a completely paperless travel experience, offering self-service options like online customs declarations and allowing passengers to fill out entry cards during the flight.

Notably, foreign travelers eligible for the 24-hour or 144-hour visa-free transit policies can significantly reduce entry processing times by completing online transit information declarations, making "China travel" even more convenient. Furthermore, China Eastern is actively enhancing its "Air + Cruise" services, exploring multimodal transport options that integrate aviation, helicopters, urban rail, and ferries, to seize new opportunities for hub development in the Yangtze River Delta and the global transportation network.

Source: China Eastern Air Holding Company Limited


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.