Relm Launches AI-Powered Home Search Engine in New York City

Today marks the official launch of Relm, the groundbreaking AI-powered home search engine set to transform the real estate market in New York City. Following a successful beta test in New Jersey this summer, Relm is expanding its reach with an updated platform that includes apartment rentals in the New York Metropolitan area, giving users an unprecedented, personalized apartment search experience.

What sets Relm apart? It's not just another property search tool. Relm allows users to find apartments based on any imaginable criteria-from location and design to lifestyle, points of interest, color, vibe, and more. With its cutting-edge conversational AI, Relm doesn't force users to fit their search into rigid filter boxes. Instead, it empowers them to explore properties as the main character of their own story, making the search process truly personal and creative.

"Our mission with Relm is simple-build the best home search engine ever created," said Evan Robinson, CEO and Co-Founder of Relm. "People's lives can't be distilled into a few search filters, so why should their home search be? With Relm, you can find the perfect setting for your life's story, and it's only the beginning. This launch is 'Chapter One' in our journey to make the entire [real estate] market more accessible and affordable for everyone."

A Leap Forward for the Industry

At launch, Relm's platform covers all apartment rentals in the New York Metropolitan area, with a special focus on New York City's five boroughs. The platform introduces several powerful new features:

Direct Communication : Users can now reach out to listing agents directly within the platform, streamlining the entire process.

Enhanced AI Search Speed : Relm's search engine is now faster than ever, delivering results in real-time based on the most nuanced and specific search requests.

Point of Interest Search : Users can search based on nearby amenities, landmarks, and lifestyle needs, making the process highly intuitive.

Refined User Interface: A cleaner, more user-friendly interface ensures an immersive and enjoyable home search experience.

"Our focus right now is on New York City because it represents the most exaggerated version of the problems we're trying to solve," said Robinson. "The housing market here is tough to navigate, often inaccessible, and people are forced into systems that don't represent their needs. Relm is here to change that. We're giving people the ability to find homes in ways they never thought possible."

Looking Ahead: A New Era of Real Estate

Relm's NYC launch is only the beginning. The company's vision is to build a platform that grows with its users as they progress through their real estate journeys-from renting, to buying a starter home, to selling and moving up. By creating a seamless, all-encompassing platform, Relm aims to unite the fragmented real estate market, lowering costs for tenants, buyers, sellers, agents, and brokerages alike.

"We're not just building a product. We're building a movement," added Robinson. "Real estate has always been a complicated, fragmented industry. Relm will be the unifying point of truth that changes how people interact with housing. We're partnering with forward-thinking agents and brokerages to provide value for everyone. This is our moment to build something better for the entire industry."

The Relm platform is available starting today at RELM.AI, offering free, unrestricted access to all users. The iOS app is planned for release in November 2024.

