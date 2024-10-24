Pioneer Green Farms, Inc.: Pioneer Green Farms Receives Hemp License to Grow Exclusively Indoor Hemp in State of Florida

Pioneer Green Farms has existing operations across two outdoor locations in Florida which have successfully produced hemp for CBD

PALMETTO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2024 / Pioneer Green Farms, Inc. ("Pioneer Green Farms", "PGF" or "the Company"), a pioneer in the Florida hemp market, announce today that it received an additional license to grow hemp indoors in it's 20,000 square foot facility by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.





Pioneer Green Farms receives hemp license

Pioneer Green Farms receives hemp license to grow exclusively indoor hemp in State of Florida

Pioneer Green Farms was originally established in 2018 to grow industrial hemp, with a vision to grow hemp to produce a steady supply of CBD oil for Pioneer Green Farms CBD products. In 2019 and 2020, Pioneer Green Farms started to build in Sarasota (2-acre farming infrastructure) and Mayakka (6-acre farming infrastructure) to grow hemp in Florida as a way to diversify the Company's hemp cultivation.

Since receiving its original hemp license in Florida in 2020, Pioneer Green Farms has successfully produced hemp for CBD across its two existing outdoor locations in Sarasota and Mayakka, Florida. With the new indoor license, Pioneer Green Farms will focus its efforts on indoor production of the highest quality, predictable supply of hemp, aiming to serve the growing Florida market.

Pioneer Green Farms has focused its R&D over the past few years to develop the highest quality hemp strains specific to the growing conditions in Florida, and the Company is excited about the opportunity that indoor growing provides. "Now that we have our second license to grow exclusively indoors, we are really excited to launch our exclusive strains," said Michael Donaghy, President & Chief Executive Officer of Pioneer Green Farms. "We are now the only indoor hemp licensed grower in Southwest Florida. We have focused our hemp R&D on strains specific to Florida growing conditions. With the new indoor license, we are ready to unlock the full opportunity to be a leader in the hemp market."

For more information on Pioneer Green Farms' growth prospects and partnership opportunities, please reach out to our investor relations at Beverly@pioneergreenfarms.com.

About Pioneer Green Farms Pioneer Green Farms, Inc. is located in Palmetto Florida, with two existing outdoor and one indoor production facility. Our vision is to grow the highest quality hemp flower and provide organic products on our owned and family operated farms. We grow and refine USDA certified organic hemp flowers. Pioneer Green Farms is a proud member of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Fresh From Florida Agriculture Market. About Michael Donaghy - President and CEO of Pioneer Green Farms Michael established Pioneer Green Farms Inc. for the purpose of growing industrial hemp. Michael was the co-founder of Northern Green Canada, which is a licensed producer of medical and recreational marijuana. Northern Green Canada was acquired by Curaleaf (https://ir.curaleaf.com/2024-04-22-Curaleaf-Completes-Acquisition-of-Northern-Green-Canada).

