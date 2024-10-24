The European Commission is offering 85 net-zero projects a share of €4. 8 billion ($5. 2 billion) in grants from the latest round of the EU Innovation Fund. Some of the projects will contribute to 3 GW of new solar manufacturing capacity. The European Commission is investing €4. 8 billion of emissions-trading revenues in net-zero projects in the latest round from the EU's Innovation Fund. The total represents the largest amount designated since the inception of the fund in 2020, taking the total amount of support to €12 billion to date. Eighty-five projects from 18 EU member states, including ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...