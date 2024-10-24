Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.: Japan Airlines Expands its New A350-1000 International Service to London - Haneda Route Starting 24 October

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan Airlines, a member of the oneworld® Alliance, today began the gradual introduction of its new Airbus A350-1000 international aircraft onto London (LHR) - Tokyo Haneda (HND) flights (JL044/043) providing customers with an even higher level of inflight comfort and individually-tailored experience.

The European debut of JAL's new main international aircraft allows customers in the region to experience all-new cabin interiors and seating in the four-class configuration. Operations with the latest fuel-efficient aircraft also enable a reduction of 15-25% in CO2 emissions compared to previous international models.

The JAL new A350-1000 will initially operate on London - Haneda flights (JL044/043) on alternate days. (Flights JL044/043 will continue to operate with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on days when the A350-1000 is not operating. Schedule subject to change.)

A350-1000 Cabin Highlights

JAL First Class (6 Suites) - JAL's largest, most comfortable personal space to date offers six fully private suites with sliding doors. Each suite offers a large, adjustable sofa that converts into a single or double-sized bed. Built-in headrest speakers fill the space with clear, high-quality sound and the 43-inch 4K personal monitor is one of the largest in its class and provides customers with a theater-like experience.

JAL Business Class (54 Suites) - For the first time, JAL has introduced fully private spaces in its business class cabin with the introduction of the A350-1000. Behind each sliding door is a fully-reclining seat with pressure-dispersing cushions and a headrest that raises to more easily watch a movie on the large, 24-inch monitor even when in the reclined position.

JAL Premium Economy Class (24 Seats) - The new seat design includes larger partitions for added privacy and the seat's FIXBACK provides an easy, stress-free recline. Each legrest automatically raises to a horizontal position for added comfort on longer journeys, and the new 16-inch 4K monitor is 1.3 times larger than the airline's previous models.

JAL Economy Class (155 Seats) - New seating includes an adjustable recline that is preset at an angle to provide guests with a comfortable experience from the moment they arrive at their seat. Entertainment can be enjoyed on personal 13-inch 4K monitors, which are the largest offered in JAL Economy Class and the system features Bluetooth® connectivity.

Inflight Meal Service - New services that cater to diverse preferences and values of customers are now being gradually introduced including renewed vegan and vegetarian menus. The use of non-petroleum-based plastic materials for tableware and cutlery aims to reduce environmental impact and address social issues. The airline also aims to provide healthy inflight menus that satisfy both the body and mind.

Inflight Entertainment - Panasonic Avionics Corporation (USA)'s latest inflight entertainment system and Wi-Fi service are offered. And from 01 October 2024, JAL international customers in JAL First Class and Business Class can enjoy unlimited free Inflight Wi-Fi Service, and JAL Premium Economy Class and Economy Class guests can take advantage of one-hour free Inflight Wi-Fi Service access.* All classes feature 4K monitors for high-quality viewing with Bluetooth® connectivity, and customers are able to create a personalized favorites list through integration with the JAL App, enhancing their inflight entertainment experience.

JAL new A350-1000 aircraft entered into service earlier this year on the New York (JFK) - Haneda route and are now operating twice daily (JL003/004 and JL005/006). The new aircraft are also now operating daily on the Dallas Ft. Worth - Haneda (JL011/012) route.

To enhance customer satisfaction and to strive towards a sustainable future, JAL is replacing its international fleet of Boeing 777-300ERs with the new A350-1000 aircraft that combine comfort with the latest environmental performance. Japan Airlines has currently taken delivery of six (6) of the 13 A350-1000s on order and is committed to transitioning to the more advanced and environmentally friendly aircraft.

About Japan Airlines:

Japan Airlines (JAL), Japan's first private aviation company, was established in 1951 and is a member of the oneworld® Alliance. The airline operates a fleet of 227 aircraft (as of March 2024) and began renewing its international long-haul aircraft with the Airbus A350-1000 starting 2023 Winter Schedule. Together with other JAL Group and partner airlines, JAL offers an extensive domestic and international network that serves 384 airports across 66 countries/regions. The airline has received numerous accolades for its exceptional service, including being recognized as a certified 5-Star Airline by Skytrax and being awarded the prestigious "World Class" Airline title by APEX, the Airline Passenger Experience Association. The airline is dedicated to ensuring the highest standards of flight safety and overall service quality, striving to be the most preferred airline by customers worldwide.

For details and to learn more, visit JAL's official website at https://www.jal.com/en/.

