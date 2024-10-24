Nexity: 9M 2024 - Business activity and revenue

CONFIRMED RECOVERY IN RETAIL SALES

ONGOING PROACTIVE IMPLEMENTATION

OF THE TRANSFORMATION PLAN

Business activity and revenue for the first 9 months of the year

Market: Encouraging signals, particularly for our clients' purchasing power 3rd ECB rate cut in 2024 in October; ongoing decrease in mortgage rates since the beginning of the year: down ~70bps YTD, translating to a 7% improvement in purchasing power Consensus on the housing crisis in France and the urgent need to take action; amendments underway regarding the widespread rollout of the PTZ interest-free loan scheme and announcements from the French government with details to follow regarding property taxation





Confirmation of the recovery in retail sales driven by first-time buyers (up 4% 1 since the beginning of the year amid an ongoing market downturn (down 20% 2 ); increase in momentum in Q3 (up 11%), driven in particular by the successful launch of the Group's subsidised interest-free loan aimed at helping first-time buyers and young people become homeowners (in partnership with LCL)





(up 4% since the beginning of the year amid an ongoing market downturn (down 20% ); driven in particular by the successful launch of the Group's subsidised interest-free loan aimed at helping first-time buyers and young people become homeowners (in partnership with LCL) Group revenue: €2.57bn, down 8% on a like-for-like basis; continued strong momentum in managed real estate (revenue up 4%)

down 8% on a like-for-like basis; continued strong momentum in managed real estate (revenue up 4%) Backlog of €4.5bn, representing 2 years' revenue for Residential Real Estate





Ongoing proactive implementation of the transformation plan over the quarter, following a very active first half of the year

Refocusing: Ongoing deleveraging Disposal of NPM: 3 Conditions precedent met, sale expected to be finalised in Q4 Disposal of shares in the Bien'ici platform (EV of 100%: €70m; Stake sold: €35m)



Ongoing operational control (selective commitments, WCR, backlog) and disciplined balance sheet management

€800m in undrawn credit facilities to date

Resizing: Execution of the plan to reduce operating expenses Redundancy plan approved by all parties; 4 implementation effective starting November 2024, in line with the planned schedule and budgeted amount



Total cost savings calculated based on the cost base expected by 2026: €95m (16%)

Recalibrating: Plan to adapt supply for sale to new market conditions Ongoing adjustments to existing supply (abandonment of unprofitable programmes and readjustments to selling prices to fit new market conditions) reflected in decreased supply for sale (down 26% vs Dec. 2023) and the virtual absence of completed homes in inventory (<100 units)

Redeploying: Shifting towards a regional, multi-product organisation, focused on development and urban regeneration More than 20% of projects reviewed by the Commitment Committee since the beginning of the year concerned mixed-use urban regeneration projects, representing 17,000 new and renovated homes New organisation fully operational at 1 January 2025







Outlook unchanged subject to no deterioration in the macroeconomic environment



VÉRONIQUE BÉDAGUE, CHAIRWOMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, COMMENTED:

"Nexity's performance in the third quarter was in line with our trajectory, and the crisis scenario facing our sector is taking place as I have observed for more than a year now. Because we were among the first to anticipate this crisis, we were among the first to allocate the resources needed to overcome it. A number of positive signals have been confirmed, with interest rates now beginning to come back down and increasing widespread awareness of the urgent need to take action for housing, in the US, Europe and France. Our business activity in the third quarter showed positive momentum in retail sales, up 11%, driven in particular by our range launched at the end of September, developed in partnership with LCL. The success of this range shows that there is strong demand for affordable, low-carbon housing. It also reflects the importance of purchasing power and mortgage rates for aspiring first-time homebuyers, and in that regard the recent decreases and the announced expansion of the PTZ interest-free loan scheme are positive signals to fuel the recovery.

To maintain this edge, we are also proactively continuing to implement our transformation, positioning Nexity as France's leading urban operator for regional and urban regeneration. Deleveraged, agile and focused on development, Nexity will be ready to rise to the challenges of the new real estate cycle and capitalise on the rebound starting in 2025."

I.Business activity and revenue by division





Home reservations (France) 9M 2023 9M 2024 Change: 9M 2024 vs 9M 2023 Volume reflecting business activity5 9,213 units 8,109 units -12% Value €1,865m €1,690m -9% Development backlog



31 Dec. 2023 30 Sep. 2024 Change vs Dec. 2023 €5,367m €4,455m -17% Revenue (€m) 9M 2023 9M 2024 Change: 9M 2024 vs 9M 2023 Development 2,316 2,153 -7% Residential Real Estate 1,954 1,804 -8% Commercial Real Estate 362 349 -4% Services 394 349 -11% Property Management 57 53 -7% Serviced Properties 198 207 +4% Distribution 139 88 -36% Revenue excluding discontinued operations 2,709 2,502 -8% Discontinued operations* 248 72 N/A Total revenue 2,958 2,573 -13%

* Following the sale of the Property Management for Individuals business, finalised on 2 April 2024, revenue for this business is presented separately in the following tables within a separate "Discontinued operations" line item for 2023 and 2024. For 2023, this line item also includes indicators relating to the activities in Poland and Portugal, which were disposed of in 2023.

Residential Real Estate Development

Business activity:

In a housing market in which reservations are still significantly down, with a 9% overall decrease at the end of Q2 according to the French Federation of Real Estate Developers (FPI), Nexity booked a total of 8,1096 reservations over the period, down 12% by volume (and down 9% by value).

Retail reservations recorded in the first months of the year came to 4,007 units, up 4.3% in a market that was down 20%.7 This momentum supports our assumption at this time that retail sales reached a low point in 2023.





Performance was solid in Q3 (up 11%), driven in particular by the success of the supply launched in late September in partnership with LCL to help first-time buyers and young people access loans in order to become homeowners. Site traffic on our sales platforms was up 35% and the number of contacts established doubled, reflecting renewed interest from individual investors, especially first-time buyers, with whom reservations surged 14% by volume (vs 9M 2023), accounting for 16% of total reservations.

Bulk sales accounted for 4,102 reservations in the period (vs 5,370 in 9M 2023). Bulk sales are not linear over the year and depend on the timing of deals signed with social housing operators, which are particularly concentrated at the end of the year in 2024.



It should be noted that an agreement was signed with CDC Habitat in June 2024 for the acquisition of more than 1,000 units, close to 50% of them intermediate housing, the majority of which will be included in reservations for Q4 2024 and early 2025.

As part of the implementation of its plan to adapt supply for sale (see Section 2 under "Recalibrating"), the Group continued to take proactive measures and abandoned 64 programmes designed before 2023, the profitability of which was no longer certain in the new cycle. This decision led to the cancellation of 1,504 reservations, recorded before 1 January 2024, comprised of 195 retail sales and 1,309 bulk sales.

Supply for sale at end-September came to 5,757 units, down 26% relative to year-end 2023 and 12% relative to June 2024. Absorption rates were down by nearly 1.5 months relative to June, at 6.4 months.

These trends reflect the following: The ongoing highly selective approach to launching programmes (with an average rate of pre-selling of 82% on programmes launched over the first 9 months of the year). The Group's ability to sell its new supply for sale, notably thanks to pricing that has been adjusted and is in line with the purchasing power of our customers and the current interest rate environment. The impact of the decision to abandon 64 programmes designed during the previous cycle, the profitability of which was uncertain (with these abandoned programmes representing 1,504 reservations previously recorded at 1 January 2024).



The stock of unsold completed units remained marginal, at less than 100 units, equating to around 1% of total supply for sale.

Supply for sale under construction accounted for 51% of total supply, with more than 90% of projects scheduled to be delivered in more than 6 months.

Lastly, 85% of supply for sale is now located in supply-constrained areas (vs 81% at year-end 2023 and 76% at year-end 2022).





Revenue declined by 8% to €1,804 million in the first 9 months of the year, primarily reflecting the decline in business activity from projects underway, with revenue stabilising in Q3.

This volume does not yet include the initial contributions of the Carrefour partnership to the backlog, which are expected starting in Q4, with the filing of four building permits (representing a total of around 800 homes, more than 4,200 sq.m of retail space and €120 million in business potential).

Commercial Real Estate Development

With the market still challenging, marked by higher interest rates and changes in usage for commercial real estate (investment in France was down 18%8 at end-September 2024, with commercial real estate expected to reach a low point in 2024), Nexity recorded €55 million in new orders during the period, higher than the amount recorded for full-year 2023 (€39 million) but still much lower than the level before the crisis.

During the quarter, Nexity delivered two projects totalling nearly 110,000 sq.m, illustrating the Group's capacity to complete large-scale mixed-use projects on schedule:

The La Garenne-Colombes green business park (Hauts-de-Seine): a complex of four buildings spanning 95,000 sq.m, delivered to Swiss Life in September.

(Hauts-de-Seine): a complex of four buildings spanning 95,000 sq.m, delivered to Swiss Life in September. The commercial portion of the Carré Invalides programme (Paris), featuring the renovation of the 13,500-sq.m former headquarters of the Greater Paris regional council, delivered to AG2R La Mondiale on 30 September.

These deliveries brought the total floor area delivered since the beginning of the year to more than 170,000 sq.m, including the following iconic projects:

Reiwa, Nexity's future head office, a development totalling 25,000 sq.m, in Saint-Ouen (Seine-Saint-Denis).

Nexity's future head office, a development totalling 25,000 sq.m, in Saint-Ouen (Seine-Saint-Denis). Lilo (Puteaux - Hauts-de-Seine), a development totalling nearly 21,000 sq.m of coliving space.

At end-September 2024, revenue totalled €349 million, driven, as in 2023, by the contribution of the green business park in La Garenne-Colombes.

Services

Revenue from Services, excluding discontinued operations (Property Management for Individuals, or PMI), amounted to €349 million at end-September 2024, down 11%, still buoyed by Serviced Properties but affected by the slowdown in Distribution.

In €m 9M 2023 9M 2024 Change:

2024 vs 2023 Property Management 57 53 -7% o/w: NPM * 39 38 o/w: Other Property Management Activities 18 15 Serviced Properties 198 207 +4% Distribution 139 88 -36% Revenue excluding discontinued operations 394 349 -11% Discontinued operations (PMI) 230 72 N/A Revenue - Services 624 421 N/A

* On 25 July 2024, Nexity announced that it had entered into exclusive negotiations with Crédit Agricole Immobilier with a view to selling Nexity Property Management.

Revenue from Property Management (primarily Property Management for Companies) remained virtually stable at €53 million. It should be noted that, following the July 2024 announcement of an exclusive agreement with Crédit Agricole Immobilier to sell NPM in its entirety, this sale is expected to be finalised in late October, as all conditions precedent have been met.

(primarily Property Management for Companies) remained virtually stable at €53 million. It should be noted that, following the July 2024 announcement of an exclusive agreement with Crédit Agricole Immobilier to sell NPM in its entirety, this sale is expected to be finalised in late October, as all conditions precedent have been met. The Serviced Properties business (serviced residences for students, coworking spaces) posted €207 million in revenue (up 4%), driven in particular by the strong growth momentum in the portfolio of coworking businesses (11 new sites in 9M for a total of around 150,000 sq.m under management 9 ), as well as occupancy rates, which remained high at end-September for both coworking spaces (89% 10 ) and student residences (97%), which saw a record level of bookings secured before the start of the academic year.

business (serviced residences for students, coworking spaces) posted €207 million in revenue (up 4%), driven in particular by the strong growth momentum in the portfolio of coworking businesses (11 new sites in 9M for a total of around 150,000 sq.m under management ), as well as occupancy rates, which remained high at end-September for both coworking spaces (89% ) and student residences (97%), which saw a record level of bookings secured before the start of the academic year. Lastly, as expected, revenue from Distribution activities (down 36%) reflected the lower number of reservations made in 2023 due to the downturn in the new home market and the withdrawal of individual investors. However, 2024 saw a recovery in off-plan sales (with reservations 1.5 times higher than in 9M 2023).





Consolidated revenue under IFRS

In IFRS terms, reported revenue to end-September 2024 totalled €2,429 million, down 12% relative to 30 September 2023 (down 6% on a like-for-like basis; see details in Annex 7).

This figure excludes revenue from joint ventures, in accordance with IFRS 11, which requires these ventures - proportionately consolidated in the Group's operational reporting - to be accounted for using the equity method.

It should be noted that revenue generated by the development businesses from VEFA off-plan sales and CPI development contracts is recognised using the percentage-of-completion method, i.e. on the basis of notarised sales and pro-rated to reflect the progress of all inventoriable costs.

II.Ongoing proactive implementation of the transformation plan focused on our "4 Rs"





After beginning to refocus its business in 2023, Nexity began rolling out its transformational roadmap in early 2024 and is forging ahead with the implementation of its proactive decisions relating to deleveraging as part of the Group's refocusing, reducing operating expenses to resize its cost base, and adjusting supply to fit new market conditions. Following a very active first half of the year, the Group continued to implement this plan during the quarter, focused on its "4 Rs":

Refocusing: Making every possible effort to deleverage

Disposal of NPM: Following the announcement on 25 July 2024 that the Group had entered into exclusive negotiations with Crédit Agricole Immobilier with a view to selling Nexity Property Management, this sale is expected to be finalised by the end of the year, as all conditions precedent have now been met.





Following the announcement on 25 July 2024 that the Group had entered into exclusive negotiations with Crédit Agricole Immobilier with a view to selling Nexity Property Management, this sale is expected to be finalised by the end of the year, as all conditions precedent have now been met. Disposal of Bien'ici: Nexity sold a 50% stake in the Bien'ici property listings platform to the Arche group for €35 million (enterprise value of 100% of the company: €70 million). As a major player in the field, Nexity has retained a 6% stake in the platform.





Nexity sold a 50% stake in the Bien'ici property listings platform to the Arche group for €35 million (enterprise value of 100% of the company: €70 million). As a major player in the field, Nexity has retained a 6% stake in the platform. As a reminder, on 2 April 2024 Nexity finalised the sale of its PMI business (EV: €440 million; Capital gain: €183 million).





During the quarter, the Group also maintained a healthy, disciplined level of control over its balance sheet and its liquidity, which was boosted by the delivery of the large-scale LGC and Carré Invalides commercial programmes, in particular. As such, the amount of confirmed undrawn credit facilities at end-October came to €800 million, which comprised the total amount of confirmed credit facilities with repayment due in 2028 and without limitations of use.

As a reminder, all the Group's Euro PP bondholders and partner banks agreed in Q1 2024 to waive its obligations with regard to financial ratios until the end of financial year 2024. This waiver reflects the support Nexity has from its partner banks and Euro PP bondholders for the implementation of the Group's transformation.

Resizing: Execution of the plan to reduce operating expenses to support the Group's transformation

The redundancy plan, for which the information and consultation procedure was initiated in April 2024, was approved in Q3 by all employee representatives and by the French labour administration. Its implementation will therefore be effective starting November 2024, in line with the planned schedule and budgeted amount.

The plan will affect 500 jobs, including 275 involuntary departures to date, after a round of internal transfers to new positions and voluntary departures.

Savings on the cost base are expected from 2025 onwards and will represent total full-year savings of €45 million.

The overall reduction in the cost base on a full-year basis is expected to amount to €95 million, equating to a 16% reduction, 75% of which is expected to be achieved from 2025.

Recalibrating: Plan to adapt supply for sale

In Q3, the Group continued to adjust supply for sale to fit new market conditions through resolutely proactive measures.

For supply under construction and supply designed in the previous real estate cycle, the measures mainly involve realigning selling prices with the purchasing power of our clients, which is affected by the current interest rate environment, and construction costs, which have been particularly affected by business insolvencies.

For supply in the planning stage, in Q3 the Group abandoned 64 programmes designed in the previous cycle. Abandoning these programmes led to our cancellation of 1,504 reservations that had previously been recorded at 1 January 2024 (195 retail reservations and 1,309 bulk reservations).

All of these measures were reflected in decreased supply for sale (down 26% vs December 2023) and the virtual absence of unsold completed homes at end-September (less than 100 units, or ~1%). Adjustments to selling prices for supply under construction, the launch of programmes adjusted to fit new market conditions and the abandonment of unprofitable programmes are aimed at improving profitability for development starting in 2025.

Redeploying: Shifting towards a regional, multi-product organisation, focused on development and urban regeneration

With regard to the Group's ramp-up in urban regeneration, 240 Commitment Committee projects have been reviewed since the beginning of the year, covering the review of nearly

17,000 potential homes, more than 20% of which as part of mixed-use urban regeneration projects. Our partnerships, including those with Carrefour and Mirabaud, will enable us to scale up our urban regeneration efforts without affecting the Group's balance sheet during the land banking phase.

17,000 potential homes, more than 20% of which as part of mixed-use urban regeneration projects. Our partnerships, including those with Carrefour and Mirabaud, will enable us to scale up our urban regeneration efforts without affecting the Group's balance sheet during the land banking phase. Nexity has adjusted its governance structure11 to support its redeployment towards a regional, multi-product organisation, focused on development and urban regeneration, in order for it to be fully operational by the end of the year.

III.Recognised low-carbon ambition





For the sixth year in a row, Nexity has taken first place in the four main categories of the BBCA ranking, confirming its commitment to - and leadership in - low-carbon real estate.

Number of BBCA-certified development projects in 2023-2024

Number of BBCA-certified development projects since the certification was launched in 2016

Number of sq.m of BBCA-certified space in 2023-2024

Number of sq.m of BBCA-certified space since the certification was launched in 2016

Since the launch of the BBCA certification in 2016, 175 Nexity developments have been (or are in the process of being) certified, totalling nearly 1 million square metres.

This recognition reflects the Group's ongoing rollout of its ambitious strategy in support of resilient, low-carbon cities. As a reminder, the Group's low-carbon ambition is to achieve a 42% reduction in its carbon impact per square metre delivered between 2019 and 2030, 10% above the level required by France's RE2020 environmental regulations.12 On average in the first 9 months of the year, the Group's developments at building permit stage outperformed RE2020 requirements by 30%, thus meeting the new 2025 regulatory threshold in advance.

IV.Outlook unchanged





Thanks to the effective implementation of its roadmap and its tangible commitment to adjust and transform its organisation, the Group is able to maintain its 2024 outlook unchanged:

Operating profit to remain positive while reaching a low point , taking into account gains on disposals, the costs of adjusting supply to new market conditions and costs relating to the Group's reorganisation, paving the way for a rebound in 2025

, taking into account gains on disposals, the costs of adjusting supply to new market conditions and costs relating to the Group's reorganisation, Net financial debt considerably lower than at the end of 2023

Nexity is aiming for improved profitability from 2025, and as a result, maximum net debt of €500 million at year-end 2025.

ANNEX: OPERATIONAL REPORTING

1.Residential Real Estate Development - Quarterly reservations





2022 2023 2024 Number of units Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 New homes (France) 3,490 4,149 3,807 6,569 2,811 3,274 3,128 5,389 2,005 3,055 3,049 Subdivisions 337 423 219 558 288 359 186 217 221 218 267 Total number of reservations (France) 3,827 4,572 4,026 7,127 3,099 3,633 3,314 5,606 2,226 3,273 3,316

-

2022 2023 2024 Value (€m incl. VAT) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 New homes (France) 764 992 805 1,363 575 685 605 1,099 446 614 630 Subdivisions 27 37 18 53 28 28 25 20 18 17 24 Total amount of reservations (France) 790 1,029 824 1,416 604 713 630 1,119 464 631 654

2.Residential Real Estate Development - Cumulative reservations





2022 2023 2024 Number of units Q1 H1 9M 12M Q1 H1 9M 12M Q1 H1 9M New homes (France) 3,490 7,639 11,446 18,015 2,811 6,085 9,213 14,602 2,005 5,060 8,109 Subdivisions 337 760 979 1,537 288 647 833 1,050 221 439 706 Total number of reservations (France) 3,827 8,399 12,425 19,552 3,099 6,732 10,046 15,652 2,226 5,499 8,815

-

2022 2023 2024 Value (€m incl. VAT) Q1 H1 9M 12M Q1 H1 9M 12M Q1 H1 9M New homes (France) 764 1,756 2,561 3,924 575 1,260 1,865 2,964 446 1,060 1,690 Subdivisions 27 64 82 135 28 56 81 101 18 35 58 Total amount of reservations (France) 790 1,819 2,643 4,059 604 1,316 1,946 3,065 464 1,095 1,748

3.Breakdown of new home reservations (France) by client

Breakdown of new home reservations by client - France - New scope 9M 2023 9M 2024 Change:

9M 2024 vs 9M 2023 Homebuyers 1,424 15% 1,579 19% 11% o/w: - First-time buyers 1,173 13% 1,337 16% 14% - Other homebuyers 252 3% 242 3% -4% Individual investors 2,419 26% 2,428 30% 0% Professional landlords 5,370 58% 4,102 51% -24% o/w: - Institutional investors 1,768 19% 1,381 17% -22% - Social housing operators 3,602 39% 2,721 34% -24% Total 9,213 100% 8,109 100% -12%

4.Backlog

2022 2023 2024 (in millions of euros, excluding VAT) Q1 H1 9M 12M Q1 H1 9M 12M Q1 H1 9M Backlog - Residential Real Estate Development (France) 5,230 5,219 5,168 5,321 5,225 5,168 5,041 5,019 4,845 4,699 4,411 Commercial Real Estate Development 935 906 827 779 659 536 445 349 248 208 43 Total (France) 6,165 6,125 5,995 6,100 5,883 5,704 5,485 5,367 5,093 4,907 4,455

5.Services





Property Management Dec. 2023 Sep. 2024 Change Commercial Real Estate Assets under management (in millions of sq.m) 20.1 12.4 -38% Serviced Properties Student residences Number of residences in operation 133 133 0 Rolling 12-month occupancy rate 97.0% 97.3% +0.2 pts Shared office space Number of sites opened - Morning 42 49 +7 Number of sites opened - Hiptown 38 42 +4 Number of sites opened 80 91 +11 Floor space under management (in sq.m) - Morning 105,647 118,762 +13,115 Floor space under management (in sq.m) - Hiptown 27,393 29,927 +2,534 Floor space under management (in sq.m) 133,040 148,689 +15,649 Occupancy rate (rolling 12-month basis) - Morning 83% 83% 0.0 pts Occupancy rate (rolling 12-month basis) - Hiptown 85% 80% -5.0 pts Occupancy rate (rolling 12-month basis) 83% 82% -1.0 pts Occupancy rate at mature sites (rolling 12-month basis) - Morning 92% 88% -4.0 pts Occupancy rate at mature sites (rolling 12-month basis) - Hiptown 94% 91% -3.0 pts Occupancy rate at mature sites (rolling 12-month basis) 92% 89% -3.8 pts Distribution Sep. 2023 Sep. 2024 Change Total reservations 2,114 1,855 -12% o/w: Reservations on behalf of third parties 1,332 1,057 -21%

6.Revenue - Quarterly figures

2022 2023 2024 (in millions of euros) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Development 675 842 774 1,356 700 921 695 1,067 593 805 754 Residential Real Estate Development 603 754 686 1,225 575 780 599 970 489 727 588 Commercial Real Estate Development 72 89 89 131 125 140 97 97 103 78 167 Services 120 148 135 225 120 138 136 172 106 108 136 Property Management 17 18 18 19 18 18 20 21 17 18 18 Serviced Properties 49 53 53 62 61 68 70 72 66 68 73 Distribution 54 77 64 144 40 52 46 79 22 22 44 Revenue - New scope 796 991 910 1,581 819 1,059 831 1,239 698 913 890 Revenue from discontinued operations (1) 99 78 81 169 76 89 84 77 72 Revenue 895 1,069 991 1,750 895 1,148 915 1,315 770 913 890 o/w: External growth in Residential Real Estate Development (Angelotti) 0 0 0 45 35 39 25 48 21 29 20 o/w: NPM 12 13 13 13 12 13 14 14 12 12 14 o/w: PMI 75 78 80 76 74 76 80 77 71 0 0 o/w: International (Germany, Belgium & Italy) 1 1 36 35 3 30 0 2 0 3 1 (1) Operations disposed of in July 2023 (Poland), September 2023 (Portugal), and April 2024 (PMI)

7.Revenue: Transition to IFRS - Operational reporting

(in millions of euros) 30/09/2024

Operational reporting Restatement

of joint ventures 30/09/2024

IFRS

reporting Development 2,153 (143) 2,009 Residential Real Estate Development - France 1,801 (138) 1,663 Commercial Real Estate Development - International 3 - 3 Commercial Real Estate Development 349 (6) 343 Services 349 (1) 348 Property Management 53 - 53 Serviced Properties 207 - 207 Distribution 88 (1) 88 Revenue - New scope 2,502 (144) 2,357 Discontinued operations(1) 72 - 72 Revenue 2,573 (144) 2,429 (1) Discontinued operations: Poland and Portugal in 2023 and PMI in 2024

