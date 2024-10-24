Regulatory News:

Orano:

The Board of Directors meeting today has confirmed the completion of the share capital increase with preferential subscription rights decided by the General Assembly on 9 October 2024, for a total amount of 299,999,952 euros, by the creation and issue of 9,146,340 new ordinary shares with a par value of 0.50 euro each and an issue premium of 32.30 euro per share.

This operation was fully subscribed and paid up in cash by the French State. At the end of the operation, the share capital of Orano is held by the French State up to 90.33% and by JNFL and MHI up to 4.83% each.

This operation demonstrates the willingness of the French state as shareholder to contribute to the implementation of the strategic plan of Orano and its development. It reflects a promising environment with new perspectives for nuclear energy in France and around the world to meet climate and sovereignty issues. The proceeds of the capital increase will contribute to financing major growth projects in nuclear activities such as the capacity extension at the Georges Besse II enrichment plant and the development of new group activities.

At the end of the Board meeting, Nicolas Maes, Chief Executive Officer, said: "This share capital increase marks an important milestone in Orano's development. It demonstrates the confidence of the French government in executing our strategic roadmap by actively participating in the financing of our major investment and growth projects."

