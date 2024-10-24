Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
PR Newswire
24.10.2024 18:36 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

J.F. Lehman & Company: IGS Acquires Thermal Spray Business from Liquidmetal Industrial Solutions

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Global Services, Inc. ("IGS"), a leading provider of proprietary asset integrity and environmental & efficiency technologies, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the engineered coatings and materials business of Liquidmetal Industrial Solutions (the "Coatings and Materials Business"). Based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the Coatings and Materials Business specializes in high-performance thermal spray application services and materials.

J.F. Lehman & Company logo.

IGS leverages its physical presence across six continents to provide a global customer base with robust, purpose-built surface enhancement solutions across a diverse set of equipment and end markets.

This acquisition expands IGS's asset integrity technology portfolio, enhancing IGS's ability to offer customers the optimal thermal spray solution for their unique needs. A number of North American personnel from the Coatings and Materials Business will be joining IGS.

"We are excited to welcome the experienced team from Liquidmetal into the IGS family," said Rich Crawford, President and CEO of IGS. "IGS's technology leadership, engineering excellence, and global operating platform - combined with Liquidmetal's innovative line of patented Armacor® and other material technologies - create compelling opportunities for continued global adoption of HVTS® across a wide range of industries."

"IGS is excited to support former Coatings and Materials Business customers," Hayden Hill, COO of IGS, added. "We will continue to offer the same technology they have relied upon in the past. These customers will benefit from greater operational and technical resources, as well as a broader suite of capabilities."

Liquidmetal Industrial Solutions will continue to offer a range of unrelated mechanical and inspection solutions after the divesture of its engineered coatings business to IGS.

About IGS:

IGS is a leading global provider of proprietary, highly-engineered asset integrity and environmental & efficiency technologies across a diverse set of geographies, end markets, and mission-critical equipment. IGS's current solutions directly support the safe and efficient operation of critical facility infrastructure by addressing the impacts of corrosion and erosion, driving efficiency gains through novel ceramic coatings and robotic cleaning methods, the installation of unique environmental products, and more.

For more information about IGS, please visit http://www.integratedglobal.com/.

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company focuses exclusively on investing in the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental industries. The firm has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.
http://www.jflpartners.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/349934/j_f__lehman___company_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/igs-acquires-thermal-spray-business-from-liquidmetal-industrial-solutions-302286309.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
