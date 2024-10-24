Cara Caulkins Communications: Tim Tebow, Juju Smith-Schuster, Terrence Murphy and More Join Lil Wayne, Scottie Scheffler and Kendra Scott as New Texas Ranchers MLP Owners

Austin's Premier Major League Pickleball Team Expands Leadership to Bring Sport to International Audience

The Texas Ranchers, the premier Major League Pickleball (MLP) team in the U.S., has expanded its diverse group of investors to further solidify its place on both the national and international arena. As the team continues to grow so does its mission to be recognized as "America's Pickleball Team," while also setting sights on making the sport more accessible for both domestic fans and those abroad.

Texas Ranchers 2024 Ownership

Texas Ranchers Welcome New High-Profile Owners Including Tim Tebow and Juju Smith-Schuster

The new additions to its already impressive ownership roster - Lil Wayne, Scottie Scheffler, Micah Parsons, Kendra Scott, Bijan Robinson, Zach Bryan, The Kid LAROI, Bobby Bones and many more - include Tim and Demi Tebow, Juju Smith-Schuster and former NFL player turned investor Terrence Murphy, all who bring unique talents and passions to the Texas Ranchers. With a home base in Austin, the Texas Ranchers are dedicated to continuing to expand the sport's footprint while growing their Lone Star state roots.

A Meaningful Vision

The Texas Ranchers and its ownership team are unified by a shared vision: to invest in the sport while making a positive societal impact. Through pickleball, people of all ages and skill levels can come together, build stronger communities, and shape the future of one of the country's fastest-growing sports.

"Investing in the Ranchers is more than investing in the sport of pickleball. It's an excellent opportunity to be part of a talented group of individuals working together to redefine sports ownership and create value by innovating at the intersection of sports, business and entertainment," said Tim Tebow, Heisman Trophy winner and two-way professional athlete, author, philanthropist, and co-owner of the Texas Ranchers.

Kansas City Chiefs' Juju Smith-Schuster echoed Tebow's belief, stating that the game's low barrier to entry, as well as the opportunities it presents to "build relationships and memories with friends, family, and even strangers" makes the sport something special on the global scale.

As part of its mission, the Texas Ranchers are dedicated to community engagement through pickleball, emphasizing not just the sport but also the fostering of meaningful connections on and off the court.

Broadening the Ranchers' Esteemed Ownership

The Texas Ranchers' latest group of investors are as equally diverse a group as those that play the sport, coming from the worlds of business, entertainment, music, fashion, tech and more and include those such as industry music executive Bruce Kalmick, sports tech entrepreneur Mario Gaitan, and and business leader Leslie Walker.

"We're so excited to have more strategic investors on board, many of which are the first few to put capital behind pickleball in their respective continent," said Evan Floersch, CEO of the Texas Ranchers. "From day one, we set out to build a global brand knowing pickleball would quickly become a global sport. Having these individuals in our ownership group further puts the Ranchers in a position to continue building the most valuable, highest-grossing franchise in pro pickleball."

As the 2024 season progresses, the Ranchers remain steadfast in growing the fanbase through games, community MLP events, and a dedication to innovation.

New Texas Ranchers Ownership Include:

Justin Armstrong

Matt Barnes

Dalton Crossan

Mario Gaitan

Andres Gutierrez

Bruce Kalmick

Jose Marin

Terrence Murphy

Ron Roscia

Juju Smith-Schuster

Aron Slone

Sergio Sobrero

Demi Tebow

Tim Tebow

Alfredo Valverde

WaterBear Ventures

Leslie Walker

For more information on the Texas Ranchers, their ownership team, or upcoming matches, please visit www.ranchers.com or follow along on social media @RanchersPickleball.

About Texas Ranchers:

The Texas Ranchers is the premier Major League Pickleball (MLP) team in the United States, located in Austin, Texas. The Texas Ranchers are supported by an influential list of more than 30 owners including professional athletes, artists, pop culture figures, business moguls, entrepreneurs and investors. With a mission to become America's Pickleball Team, the Ranchers are committed to redefining what sports ownership looks like in the future and how sports can leave a lasting, positive impact on the world and countless communities. For more information, please visit www.ranchers.com

Contact Information

Jenna Scherz

Public Relations

jenna@caracaulkins.com

SOURCE: The Texas Ranchers

View the original press release on newswire.com.