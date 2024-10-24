New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2024) - KPMG LLP, a global leader in Audit, Tax, and Advisory services announced a minority equity investment in Ema, an agentic AI startup building universal AI employees. This investment is part of KPMG's overall strategy to lead in the emerging AI agent space, where action-oriented assistants will work seamlessly alongside and augment human teams.

"Ema is the next frontier in human-AI collaboration, poised to transform enterprise intelligence, problem-solving, and decision-making," said Swami Chandrasekaran, Principal & Head of KPMG's AI and Data Labs. "Goal-driven AI systems that autonomously plan, coordinate, and execute actions under human supervision are an important part of our strategy to accelerate innovation across KPMG's Audit, Tax, and Advisory functions, and Ema brings unique capabilities to clients. As we advance GenAI integrations, we are committed to forging strategic collaborations to unlock new opportunities, and empower our clients to make faster, smarter decisions."

Ema's platform automates multiple processes and workflows across an organization's existing digital ecosystem such as AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure and popular applications such as Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Zendesk. By driving innovation through autonomous, intelligent support built on a trusted data foundation, AI agents have the potential to transform service delivery models, enhance user experience, and achieve operational excellence.

"Our collaboration with KPMG is pivotal to Ema's growth journey. KPMG's deep understanding of their clients' business processes provides critical insights into how we can help large enterprises across industries automate their business functions," said Surojit Chatterjee, CEO & Founder, Ema. "This effort not only enhances our ability to innovate but also reinforces our commitment to driving meaningful change in the way our clients are viewing and working with AI across the enterprise."

KPMG's investment is part of Ema's notable funding round, one of the largest Series A raises in 2024, led by Accel and Section 32. Since emerging from stealth in March 2024, Ema has significantly expanded, more than tripled its customer base, and joined Microsoft's prestigious Pegasus Program.

"KPMG is doubling down on our efforts to deliver tangible value through innovation for our clients," said Steve Chase, KPMG Vice Chair of AI and Digital Innovation. "Our investment in Ema demonstrates our commitment to solutions that amplify human potential, streamline operations and reimagine service delivery."

Learn more at KPMG Ventures and https://www.ema.co/.

About KPMG LLP:

KPMG LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization, providing audit, tax, and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 143 countries and territories, employing more than 273,000 people worldwide. Each KPMG firm is a distinct legal entity and operates as such. KPMG is recognized for its commitment to community service, diversity and inclusion, and addressing childhood illiteracy. For more information, visit www.kpmg.com/us.

About Ema:

Ema is building the next generation AI technology to empower every employee in the enterprise to be their most creative and productive. Its proprietary tech allows enterprises to delegate most repetitive tasks to Ema, the Universal AI employee. Ema is the missing operating system that makes Enterprise Generative AI possible-seamless, accurate and secure. Through its Generative Workflow Engine, Ema figures out how to break it into simpler tasks and uses enterprise tools to accomplish them. Ema's flexible agent architecture scales to do a large number of tasks across customer support, data, and compliance, boosting performance in every department.

