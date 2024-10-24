Cincinnati, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2024) - Gotara, a global leader dedicated to leadership development of technical talent, is excited to announce the release of its latest industry report, Shattering the Myth of the 'Bad Manager.' The 2024 edition of the report delves deep into the growing complexities faced by modern managers, dispelling the widespread belief that poor management is solely a result of individual shortcomings. Instead, it highlights the specific challenges and the underserved and overserved needs today's managers have.

In hybrid work environments, managers are being tasked with more responsibilities than ever before. From driving team performance and innovation to managing communication and engagement across remote and in-office teams, their roles have become increasingly multifaceted. Gotara's latest research reveals that many managers are placed in these demanding positions without adequate training or resources. As a result, 51% of managers report feeling overwhelmed, a primary factor that undermines their ability to perform effectively.

The report challenges the long-held notion of the "bad manager," emphasizing that this label often fails to capture what is truly needed to make them successful. Managers are not inherently poor leaders; rather, they are often thrust into roles without the necessary preparation, leaving them struggling to meet the growing demands placed upon them. This disconnect between expectations and reality creates an environment where managers feel unsupported and burnt out, ultimately impacting team performance and morale.

One of the report's key insights is the urgent need for organizations to adopt personalized development approaches. Gotara's behavioral research shows that a one-size-fits-all model of management training is no longer sufficient in today's dynamic and diverse workplaces. Instead, organizations must focus on tailored development plans that address the specific needs of individual managers. Personalized learning programs that connect real-time application and business outcomes with skill development are critical for ensuring that managers are well-equipped to lead effectively.

In addition to personalized training, the report highlights a striking gap in how managers view their own strengths compared to how their teams perceive them. For instance, while 28% of managers believe they excel in coaching and mentoring, only 9% of team members share this view. This significant disparity points to a blind spot in managers' self-assessments, underscoring the need for more robust feedback mechanisms. The report calls on organizations to implement continuous feedback loops to help bridge this perception gap, enabling managers to better understand the needs of their teams and adjust their leadership styles accordingly.

Dr. D Sangeeta, Founder & CEO of Gotara, explains, "This report is a call to action for businesses to rethink how to upskill their managers. The challenges facing today's managers are complex, but with the right solutions, they can move from feeling overwhelmed to empowered. Our findings reinforce the critical need for personalized development programs that align with the evolving demands placed on modern managers."

Founded to address the gender gap in technical fields, Gotara has expanded its mission to empower technical professionals at all levels, offering the only leadership development platform tailored specifically for technical audiences. By providing a personalized, structured experience, Gotara fosters growth and innovation, enabling individuals to pursue their most crucial goals while shaping the future of management.

