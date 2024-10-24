AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of "a-" (Excellent) of Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Company B.S.C. (GIG Bahrain) and its subsidiary, Takaful International Company BSC (GIG Bahrain Takaful), both of which are domiciled in Bahrain. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect GIG Bahrain's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The ratings also factor in lift from GIG Bahrain's parent company, Gulf Insurance Group K.S.C.P., due to the strategic importance of GIG Bahrain to the group.

GIG Bahrain Takaful's ratings consider its strategic importance to GIG Bahrain. GIG Bahrain Takaful provides a platform to underwrite takaful business domestically and increases the overall operation's market share and product offerings in Bahrain. Following its acquisition by GIG Bahrain, GIG Bahrain Takaful reported improved technical results.

GIG Bahrain's balance sheet strength is underpinned by its risk-adjusted capitalisation that was at the strongest level at year-end 2023, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). GIG Bahrain benefits from a relatively conservative asset allocation and a reinsurance programme placed mostly with reinsurers of excellent credit quality, which mitigates the elevated credit risk associated with the company's high cessions on commercial risks. AM Best expects GIG Bahrain's risk-adjusted capitalisation to be maintained at the strongest level.

GIG Bahrain has a track record of strong operating performance and in 2023 (under IFRS 17), generated a return on equity of 11.4% and a net-net combined ratio of 95.7% (both as calculated by AM Best). GIG Bahrain's underwriting profitability has supported its overall earnings historically, with the company generating technical profits on its non-life account in each of the past five years; over the same period, investment returns also have contributed toward profitability. AM Best expects the company's underwriting performance to remain strong over the medium term.

GIG Bahrain commands a leading position in Bahrain's insurance market and a strong competitive position in Kuwait. The company maintains an excellent domestic franchise, which was strengthened following its acquisition of GIG Bahrain Takaful. GIG Bahrain reported increased insurance service revenue of BHD 110.0 million at year-end 2023 (2022: BHD 101.9 million), driven by growth of conventional property, engineering and medical business. The company writes a well-diversified portfolio on a gross basis, although is concentrated to motor and medical business lines after reinsurance.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best's Credit Ratings, Best's Performance Assessments, Best's Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best's Ratings Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2024 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241024279966/en/

Contacts:

Emily Thompson

Senior Financial Analyst

+44 20 7397 0291

emily.thompson@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey

Associate Director, Public Relations

+1 908 882 2310

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Tim Prince

Director, Analytics

+44 20 7397 0320

timothy.prince@ambest.com

Al Slavin

Senior Public Relations Specialist

+1 908 882 2318

al.slavin@ambest.com