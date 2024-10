Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2024) - OysterLink, a hospitality job platform, has released a list of best-paying positions within the industry, gathered from industry data and user feedback. With salary being a primary factor for job seekers, according to OysterLink research, the report provides valuable insights for those seeking lucrative opportunities in hospitality.

Top-Paying Hospitality Jobs

Master Sommelier: on average $73,000 per year

The average salary for a hospitality job in the United States is $50,000, but it can go as high as $150,000, OysterLink research shows. It depends on factors like the specific job, location, education, experience, and special skills. For example, New York City offers some of the highest-paying hospitality jobs in the country.

About OysterLink

OysterLink is a job platform in the restaurant and hospitality industry. It features market trends and celebrity interviews to guide career growth. Currently, OysterLink attracts over 180,000 monthly visitors and is growing.

