ACCESSWIRE
24.10.2024 20:02 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Harris Data Integrity Solutions Promotes Rachel Podczervinski to Senior Vice President

Podczervinski now oversees daily operations and the strategic direction of Harris Data Integrity Solutions, which will be exhibiting in Booth #802 at the AHIMA 2024 Conference.

NIAGARA FALLS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2024 / Harris Data Integrity Solutions, the leading provider of best-in-class patient data integrity services and software, announced today the promotion of Rachel Podczervinski, MS, RHIA, to Senior Vice President. In her new role, Podczervinski oversees Harris Data Integrity Solutions' mission to ensure accurate patient identity management through innovative services and software solutions.

Podczervinski brings nearly 25 years of healthcare experience to her new role. Previously, she was vice president of professional services for Harris Data Integrity Solutions, which was created by the integration of Just Associates, Inc. and QuadraMed® Corp. Podczervinski originally joined Just Associates in 2005 as a patient identity expert, rising through the ranks with positions including quality assurance specialist, identity manager, and director.

"An unwavering focus on quality and innovation has made Harris Data Integrity Solutions the leading partner for hospitals and health systems that recognize the vital importance of protecting the integrity of their patient data," says Podczervinski. "I am honored to be entrusted with guiding the future direction of this organization and am excited for what the future holds for our team and the healthcare organizations we support."

A recognized thought leader in the field of health informatics, Podczervinski brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Harris Data Integrity Solutions and the healthcare industry. She speaks frequently at leading industry conferences, providing insights on patient identity and EMPI management, has authored numerous articles for leading industry journals and publications, and was named a Rising Star by the Colorado Health Information Management Association (CHIMA). Podczervinski, who holds a master's degree in health information management and medinformatics, is active with AHIMA and is an avid volunteer and mentor.

To learn more about Harris Data Integrity Solutions, visit Booth #802 at the AHIMA 2024 Convention in Salt Lake City October 27-29 or click here to visit our website.

About Harris Data Integrity Solutions

Harris Data Integrity Solutions delivers industry-leading data integrity services and software to reduce duplicate medical records and minimize the ongoing cost of maintaining quality patient data. Created by the integration of two data integrity powerhouses, Just Associates, Inc. and QuadraMed® Corporation, Harris Data Integrity Solutions offers the unparalleled depth and breadth of industry expertise and the commitment to ongoing innovation necessary to meet the changing needs of patients and healthcare organizations. Designed to address the broad spectrum of challenges associated with patient matching and data integrity, its suite of advanced technology solutions and services includes CuraMatch automated duplicate resolution, SmartIX Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI) and MPI Clean-up Services. For more information, visit www.harrisdataintegritysolutions.com.

# # #

Media Contact:

Liz Goar, NPC Creative Services
(813) 333-2844
liz@npccs.com

SOURCE: Harris Data Integrity Solutions



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
