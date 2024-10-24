Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
ACCESSWIRE
24.10.2024 20:14 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

McCormick Systems: McCormick President Talks AI's Impact on Today's Electrical Estimating Podcast

CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2024 / McCormick Systems' President, Paul Wheaton, recently appeared on the popular electrical estimating podcast, Today's Electrical Estimating, hosted by Chris Trommer and Sal Huerta.

In this episode, the trio discusses AI and its potential impact on electrical estimating.

Wheaton, who heads McCormick - the nation's leading provider of electrical estimating software and a part of Foundation Software's construction management portfolio - discussed potential use cases for AI, specifically its role in simplifying takeoff.

"Instead of our program looking at a PDF file and trying to find all the receptacles and trying to differentiate between materials, AI should be able to look at an entire plan and determine everything for you in a matter of seconds," Wheaton said. "This would give you a precise grouping telling you exact quantities in a fraction of the time."

He also addressed estimators' concerns about AI affecting their job security. Instead of removing jobs, Wheaton feels AI will improve the quality and consistency of an estimator's work.

"Right now, all we're looking at is for AI to count and measure things for you faster," Wheaton said. "You still need an estimator to verify several things like material, pricing and labor factoring. I think in the end, once you learn to live with the technology, you're going to be a happier person because you can focus on more important factors of the job."

As AI innovations emerge, understanding their potential impact is crucial for long-term success. Learn more about AI's impact on electrical estimating by listening to the full episode of Today's Electrical Estimating podcast here.

McCormick Systems

McCormick is the nation's leader in electrical, plumbing and mechanical estimating and digital takeoff software. McCormick has thousands of electrical accounts throughout the United States and beyond. For information, call (800) 444-4890, visit www.mccormicksys.com or email msi@mccormicksys.com.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR solutions, mobile applications and payroll services, to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Contact Information

Tracie Kuczkowski
Vice President of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811 5926 x 7933

Samantha Illius
Marketing Relations Coordinator
sillius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: McCormick Systems

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
