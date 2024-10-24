Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2024) - X1 Entertainment is pleased to announce that Adam McIntyre, internationally renowned social media content creator and podcaster, is set to take his podcast on the road. With over 1 million loyal followers and over 175 million YouTube views, McIntyre has firmly established himself as a leader in internet culture, celebrity news, and entertainment deep dives. His insights have earned him features in prestigious publications such as Business Insider, TIME Magazine, Rolling Stone, and Huffington Post.

McIntyre's podcast, The Chronically Online Podcast, has become a sensation, featuring high-profile guests. Now, Adam is set to bring this hit podcast to live audiences in a 5-city U.S. tour, organized in partnership with X1 Entertainment. Fans will have the opportunity to see him live and engage with his captivating content.

Tickets for the tour are already selling fast, with additional dates expected to be announced soon. For more details on the tour and ticket packages, click HERE.

