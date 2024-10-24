SCALE Nanotech, a pioneer in photonic nano-membrane solutions that integrates electro-optic micro-elements and adaptive optics, is proud to announce the successful demonstration of its groundbreaking, proprietary GMOD technology (Graphene MODulator), designed to revolutionize telecommunications in high-demand sectors like drones, avionics/aeronautics, and space exploration.

GMOD is a next-generation graphene-based modulator that offers ultra-low power consumption, high data transmission rates, and enhanced signal processing capabilities. This unique technology is ideally suited for applications requiring lightweight, high-efficiency telecommunication systems capable of operating in challenging environments such as high altitudes and space. The key benefits of GMOD technology include:

High-speed data transmission: GMOD enables ultra-fast optical modulation, facilitating real-time communication in autonomous drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), crucial for both commercial and civil aviation sectors.

Lightweight and compact design: The integration of graphene ensures GMOD devices remain highly compact and lightweight, making them ideal for aeronautics applications, where minimizing payload is essential.

Reliability in extreme conditions: GMOD has been engineered to operate efficiently in low-pressure, high-radiation environments such as those found in outer space. This opens new possibilities for satellite communications and space exploration missions, ensuring reliable data transmission between satellites and ground stations.

Power efficiency: Thanks to its graphene-based design, GMOD can modulate light without generating significant heat, reducing energy consumption compared to traditional telecom systems. This is critical for extended operations in remote or power-constrained environments such as spacecraft and long-distance drones.

Taking advantage of the Valencia Digital Summit happening in the city, many company representatives, celebrities, and other attendees from the event visited SCALE Nanotech's premises in Valencia to explore the potential of GMOD technology. During these private demonstrations, SCALE Nanotech showcased working prototypes of its technology, sparking strong interest across various sectors.

"We are excited to bring GMOD to market, addressing growing demand for efficient, lightweight, and high-speed telecommunication systems in cutting-edge sectors like aeronautics and space," said Santiago Cartamil, CEO at SCALE Nanotech. "Our technology is ready to meet today's challenges in advanced telecom systems, providing unmatched performance and adaptability across multiple industries."

SCALE Nanotech invites industry partners, including those in aerospace and telecommunications, to explore the commercial applications of GMOD technology. With GMOD's ability to support the next generation of telecommunications infrastructure, the possibilities for improved communications in autonomous systems, satellite networks, and aerial platforms are limitless.

