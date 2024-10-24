Melii, The Fast-Growing Brand Behind Snap & Go Pods, Wins Second 'Best for Baby' Award from Parents Magazine in Less Than Six Months

Woman-Owned Melii Secures Its Second 'Best for Baby' Award from Parents Magazine in 2024.

As the holidays approach, families everywhere are seeking safe, high-quality gifts for their little ones. Melii, a woman-owned brand making waves in infant and toddler care, offers non-toxic, parent-approved products designed with safety in mind. Known for its innovative feeding solutions, Melii has now earned two prestigious Parents Magazine "Best For Baby" awards in the last six months.

Parents Magazine, a leading resource for both new and seasoned parents, publishes a biannual "Best for Baby" award. This year, the list includes over 150 items that help parents care for their little ones while simplifying their lives.

Boasting over 3 million units sold and 3,500 5-star reviews, it is no surprise that the Snap & Go Pods by melii were recognized as the Best Container for Baby Food by Parents Magazine in June of 2024.

With the Snap & Go Pods , parents everywhere are saving time, money, and space. The bestselling containers freeze two ounces of pre-portioned baby food that can be snapped or stacked together in the freezer (no slipping and sliding!) Easy to transport, pop any number of pods in a diaper bag or lunch box to defrost on the go, or in the microwave at home when you are ready for feeding time.

In addition to the Snap & Go Pods, melii was also recognized for the Best Teether on Oct. 24th. The 100% food-grade silicone teethers are designed with a multi-textured surface, meaning the teethers massage gums and provide much-needed relief while keeping the baby entertained with various shapes and bumps.

Lightweight and easy to grip on all sides, the melii Silicone Teethers help desensitize the baby's mouth to different textures, potentially reducing picky eating. Safe and gentle, they are BPA-free, lead-free, PVC-free, and cadmium-free. Plus, they're top-rack dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

Proudly designed by two moms, Melissa Buck and Melissa Rosen , melii has quickly become a household staple for feeding, meal prep, and all things toddler care. Launched in February 2020 with just five products, melii will skyrocket to a projected 300+ SKUs by Q1 2025. In this short span, the certified women-owned business has achieved remarkable success, generating over 15 million CAD in revenue with consistent growth year over year.

Melii co founders Melissa Buck, left, and Melissa Rosen, right with several melii bestsellers including the Snackle Box, Spin Snack Container, and the Silicone Suction Plate Unicorn.

Combining their experience raising six children between their two families, Buck and Rosen quickly got to work offering safe, quality products for families across the world. Their dedication to making "mom-ing" easier and their business acumen led Melii to achieve over 800% growth since its inception in 2020. Today, the award-winning line includes more than 217 SKUs, sold in 45 countries and over 25,000 retail outlets worldwide.

Other bestselling feeding products from melii include the Snackle Box, Divided Silicone Suction Plate, and the 2-Tier Bento Box. Each feeding product from melii offers unique features that make meal time, back-to-school, and lunch prep easier for kids and families of all ages.

Recognition as "Best for Baby" by Parents Magazine is testament to melii's commitment to offering high quality options for busy parents looking to simplify meal prep, make feeding more fun, and offer safe and unique feeding options for families across the world.

