INFORM GmbH: INFORM Expands Management Team, Strengthening AI Business Process Optimization

ATLANTA, GA and AACHEN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2024 / INFORM has appointed two seasoned managers to its executive management team to bolster its AI-powered optimization software business. Bernd Heinrichs will lead the Inventory & Supply Chain division in partnership with Andreas Falter. Meanwhile, Holger Robioneck has taken over as Head of Production, succeeding Andreas Gladis, who is retiring after a distinguished 36-year career at INFORM.

"Both new colleagues have extensive experience in leadership roles," states INFORM's CEO Peter Frerichs. "That was a key objective for us. We will benefit from their entrepreneurial expertise and extensive experience in leading technology companies."

In the area of inventory and supply chain, Bernd Heinrichs believes that, among other things, AI will significantly impact software systems for sales planning, inventory optimization, and S&OP processes. "It is an exciting opportunity to contribute to the transformation of a company that, like INFORM, is known in the market as an expert and pioneer with great innovative strength," explains Heinrichs. As a computer scientist, with a doctorate in computer science and over 30 years in innovation and transformation processes in leading positions at such major companies as Ericsson, Cisco, and Bosch, Heinrichs has over the past three years played a pivotal role in the scaling and internationalization of two start-ups in the robotics sector, Wandelbots and Neura Robotics.

"My goal is to expand into new business areas. To achieve this, we plan to modularize our business model, enhance it with AI and cloud applications, and collaborate with partners to promote professional collaboration. This will enable us to respond more quickly and align our offerings with market needs. Collaboration with our customers will remain a crucial driver of our product development."

Holger Robioneck views the increasing market pressure surrounding the digitization of production in mechanical and plant engineering as a significant growth opportunity. "INFORM is currently the market leader in the field of production planning with its advanced planning and scheduling (APS) system. Going forward, our objective is to expand our product portfolio through the strategic integration of cloud solutions, SaaS (Software as a Service) distribution models, and AI technologies. This is how we will provide our customers with sustainable solutions that will enable them to proactively address the challenges of tomorrow," explains Robioneck. With two decades of experience in technology leadership in computer science, he has held senior positions at companies such as Soptim AG, the automotive specialist DSA, and the global family-owned firm Scheidt & Bachmann. His deep expertise in digital transformation and change management ensures a customer-centric approach to operations. He asserts, "Our close and personal relationship with customers is one of our greatest strengths, and we will continue to maintain and expand upon this as we navigate the age of AI and digital business models."

Robioneck is continuing the successful work of Andreas Gladis, who is retiring after 33 years as Division Manager. "Andreas Gladis through his commitment, experience and knowledge helped develop our APS system, ensuring it would maintain its leadership standing as an advanced software tool for production planning," says INFORM CEO Peter Frerichs, paying tribute to Andreas Gladis's professional achievements

INFORM develops software to optimize business processes using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced mathematics of operations research. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Aachen, Germany, the company promotes sustainable value creation in various industries through optimized decision-making. Its solutions are tailored to specific industry requirements and help over 1,000 current customers worldwide to operate more resiliently and sustainably with greater success. INFORM's systems serve a range of industries including aviation, automotive, financial institutions, logistics, manufacturing, transportation, telecommunications, and wholesale. The company is committed to ethical AI practices, sustainable customer relations and is increasingly focusing on cloud-based solutions. For more information, please visit www.inform-software.com

