QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Net income was $34.94 million for the quarter, up $2.00 million or 6.07% from the third quarter of 2023. Diluted net income per common share was $1.41, up $0.09 or 6.82% from the prior year's third quarter of $1.32.





Cash dividend of $0.36 cents per common share for the quarter was approved, up 12.50% from the cash dividend declared a year ago.





Tax-equivalent net interest income was $75.63 million, up $1.44 million or 1.94% from the second quarter of 2024 and up $6.22 million, or 8.97% from the third quarter a year ago. Tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.64%, up five basis points from the previous quarter and up 18 basis points from the third quarter a year ago.





Net charge-offs of $0.85 million or 0.05% of average loans and leases occurred during the quarter compared to net recoveries of $1.99 million or 0.12% of average loans and leases during the previous quarter.

South Bend, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2024) - 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ: SRCE), parent company of 1st Source Bank, today reported quarterly net income of $34.94 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $36.79 million the previous quarter and up 6.07% from the $32.94 million reported in the third quarter a year ago. Year-to-date 2024 net income was $101.19 million, up 4.86% compared to $96.50 million during the first nine months of 2023. Diluted net income per common share for the third quarter of 2024 was $1.41, down 5.37% compared to $1.49 in the previous quarter and up 6.82%, versus $1.32 in the third quarter of 2023. Diluted net income per common share for the first nine months of 2024 was $4.09, up 5.68% compared to $3.87 a year earlier.

At its October 2024 meeting, the Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of $0.36 cents per common share, up 12.50% from the cash dividend declared a year ago. The cash dividend is payable to shareholders of record on November 5, 2024, and will be paid on November 15, 2024.

Christopher J. Murphy III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased with our increase in revenue and net interest margin expansion compared to the previous quarter. Disciplined loan and lease pricing lead to a five basis point improvement from the prior quarter. This marks the fourth consecutive quarter of margin expansion despite persistent deposit rate competition as the Federal Reserve raised rates or held them steady over that period. They have recently begun to lower rates.

"While still very good, credit was challenged in the quarter with elevated net charge-offs, the majority of which were from one business account. Nonperforming assets to loans and leases at September 30, 2024, was 0.47%, up from 0.31% at June 30, 2024, and the allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases remained strong at 2.30% up from 2.26% the previous quarter.

"We were very pleased to learn during the third quarter that 1st Source Bank won several accolades. We made Forbes' America's Best-in-State Employers list, which was created by surveying more than 160,000 employees working for companies that had at least 500 employees in the United States. Also, 1st Source Bank's Specialty Finance Group was included in Monitor's Best Companies in Equipment Finance in the Leadership category. Great leadership was defined for this award to include attributes such as accessibility, transparency, communication, and collaboration - an apt description of our Bank leadership team.

"Another welcome honor was when two of our board members along with myself, were named to the Indiana 250 list by IBJ Media. Isaac Torres and Tracy Graham were both included in the list which identifies the state's most influential community and business leaders. We are thrilled to have both Isaac and Tracy's experience and leadership on our Board of Directors. Finally, we once again made the Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars list in the Class of 2024. This list identifies the top performing small-cap banks and thrifts in the U.S. These honors speak directly to our values and mission in the ways that we deliver both for our clients and colleagues - helping them achieve security, build wealth, and realize their dreams." Mr. Murphy concluded.

THIRD QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Loans

Third quarter average loans and leases were $6.61 billion, which was flat compared to the previous quarter, and increased $359.79 million, up 5.76% from the third quarter a year ago. Year-to-date average loans and leases increased $430.26 million to $6.57 billion, up 7.01% from the first nine months of 2023.

Deposits

Third quarter average deposits were $7.13 billion, which was down $49.25 million, or 0.69%, from the previous quarter, and up $184.32 million or 2.65% compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Average deposits for the first nine months of 2024 were $7.11 billion, an increase of $190.13 million, up 2.75% from the same period a year ago. Average deposit balances declined from the previous quarter primarily due to expected seasonal public fund outflows and lower brokered deposit balances. Average deposit balance growth from the third quarter of 2023 was primarily in savings, time, and brokered deposits.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Third quarter 2024 tax-equivalent net interest income increased $1.44 million to $75.63 million, up 1.94% from the previous quarter and increased $6.22 million, up 8.97% from the third quarter a year ago. For the first nine months of 2024, tax equivalent net interest income increased $14.00 million to $221.89 million, up 6.73% from the first nine months of 2023.

Third quarter 2024 net interest margin was 3.63%, an increase of four basis points from the 3.59% in the previous quarter and an increase of 18 basis points from the same period in 2023. On a fully tax-equivalent basis, third quarter 2024 net interest margin was 3.64%, up five basis points compared to the 3.59% in the previous quarter, and an increase of 18 basis points from the same period in 2023. The five basis point increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher rates on loan balances and less reliance on higher costing short-term borrowings.

Net interest margin for the first nine months of 2024 was 3.58%, an increase of eight basis points compared to the first nine months of 2023. Net interest margin on a fully-tax equivalent basis for the first nine months of 2024 was 3.59%, an increase of eight basis points compared to the first nine months of the prior year.

Noninterest Income

Third quarter 2024 noninterest income of $22.45 million was down $0.77 million, or 3.33% from the previous quarter, and decreased $2.01 million, down 8.21% compared to the third quarter a year ago. For the first nine months of 2024, noninterest income was $67.83 million, a decrease of $2.72 million, down 3.86% from the same period a year ago.

The decrease in noninterest income compared to the previous quarter was mainly due to lower trust and wealth advisory income from seasonal tax preparation fees during the second quarter, a decline in mortgage banking income from lower sales volumes, a decrease in partnership investment gains, lower interest rate swaps fees, and a reduction in equipment rental income as demand for leases declined. These decreases were offset by increased bank owned life insurance policy claims recognized.

The decrease in noninterest income compared to the third quarter and first nine months of 2023 was primarily due to fewer gains on the sale of renewable energy tax equity investments, reduced equipment rental income as demand for leases declined, lower contingent insurance commissions received, a decline in bank owned life insurance policy claims recognized, and less interest rate swap fees. These declines were offset by higher trust and wealth advisory income due to improvements in overall market performance and increased mortgage banking income from higher sales volumes and margins.

Noninterest Expense

Third quarter 2024 noninterest expense of $49.44 million was flat compared to the prior quarter and decreased $0.72 million or 1.44% from the third quarter a year ago. For the first nine months of 2024, noninterest expense was $148.52 million, down slightly from the same period a year ago.

Total noninterest income was flat compared to the previous quarter. Increases were the result of higher employee benefit costs from increased group insurance claims and higher incentive compensation. These increases were offset by a decrease in the provision for unfunded loan commitments due to higher loan fundings and higher gains on the sale of fixed assets.

The decrease in noninterest expense compared to the third quarter and first nine months of 2023, was the result of a decrease in the loan loss provision for unfunded commitments due to higher loan fundings, lower leased equipment depreciation, reduced group insurance claims, and higher gains on the sale of fixed assets. These decreases were offset by higher salaries and wages from normal merit increases, the impact of wage inflation and an increase in the number of employees filling prior open positions, increased data processing costs from technology projects, and an increase in professional fees as a result of a $1.08 million reversal of accrued legal fees during the first quarter of 2023.

Credit

The allowance for loan and lease losses increased to $152.32 million as of September 30, 2024, or 2.30% of total loans and leases. This percentage compared to 2.26% at June 30, 2024, and 2.27% at September 30, 2023. Net charge-offs of $0.85 million were recorded for the third quarter of 2024, compared with net recoveries of $1.99 million in the prior quarter and net charge-offs of $0.33 million in the same quarter a year ago. The majority of the third quarter's charge-offs related to one account in the commercial and agricultural portfolio.

The provision for credit losses was $3.11 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $3.05 million from the previous quarter and an increase of $2.25 million compared with the same period in 2023. Net charge-offs and higher special attention outstandings compared to net recoveries in the previous quarter were the primary reasons for the increase in the provision for credit losses during the quarter, along with a change in quantitative assumptions during the quarter regarding the treatment of renewals for loans in special attention. The ratio of nonperforming assets to loans and leases was 0.47% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 0.31% on June 30, 2024, and 0.27% on September 30, 2023.

Capital

As of September 30, 2024, the common equity-to-assets ratio was 12.60%, compared to 11.75% at June 30, 2024, and 10.84% a year ago. The tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio was 11.76% at September 30, 2024, compared to 10.91% at June 30, 2024, and 9.96% a year earlier. The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, calculated under banking regulatory guidelines, was 14.18% at September 30, 2024, compared to 13.74% at June 30, 2024, and 13.31% a year ago.



Capital accretion over the last twelve months has been driven primarily by growth in retained earnings and a reduction in unrealized losses in our short-duration investment securities available-for-sale portfolio.

No shares were repurchased for treasury during the third quarter of 2024.

ABOUT 1ST SOURCE CORPORATION

1st Source common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under "SRCE" and appears in the National Market System tables in many daily newspapers under the code name "1st Src." Since 1863, 1st Source has been committed to the success of its clients, individuals, businesses and the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.1stsource.com.

1st Source serves the northern half of Indiana and southwest Michigan and is the largest locally controlled financial institution headquartered in the area. While delivering a comprehensive range of consumer and commercial banking services through its community bank offices, 1st Source has distinguished itself with highly personalized services. 1st Source Bank also competes for business nationally by offering specialized financing services for new and used private and cargo aircraft, automobiles for leasing and rental agencies, medium and heavy-duty trucks, and construction equipment. The Corporation includes 77 banking centers, 18 1st Source Bank Specialty Finance Group locations nationwide, nine Wealth Advisory Services locations, 10 1st Source Insurance offices, and three loan production offices.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this document express "forward-looking statements." Generally, the words "believe," "contemplate," "seek," "plan," "possible," "assume," "hope," "expect," "intend," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will," "should," "indicate," "would," "may" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Those statements, including statements, projections, estimates or assumptions concerning future events or performance, and other statements that are other than statements of historical fact, are subject to material risks and uncertainties. 1st Source cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

1st Source may make other written or oral forward-looking statements from time to time. Readers are advised that various important factors could cause 1st Source's actual results or circumstances for future periods to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among others, include changes in laws, regulations or accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; 1st Source's competitive position within its markets served; increasing consolidation within the banking industry; unforeseen changes in interest rates; unforeseen downturns in the local, regional or national economies or in the industries in which 1st Source has credit concentrations; and other risks discussed in 1st Source's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC. 1st Source undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The accounting and reporting policies of 1st Source conform to generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP performance measures are used by management to evaluate and measure the Company's performance. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a financial institution, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP. These include taxable-equivalent net interest income (including its individual components), net interest margin (including its individual components), the efficiency ratio, tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per common share. Management believes that these measures provide users of the Company's financial information a more meaningful view of the performance of the interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and of the Company's operating efficiency. Other financial holding companies may define or calculate these measures differently.

Management reviews yields on certain asset categories and the net interest margin of the Company and its banking subsidiaries on a fully taxable-equivalent ("FTE") basis. In this non-GAAP presentation, net interest income is adjusted to reflect tax-exempt interest income on an equivalent before-tax basis. This measure ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources. Net interest income on a FTE basis is also used in the calculation of the Company's efficiency ratio. The efficiency ratio, which is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by total taxable-equivalent net revenue (less securities gains or losses and lease depreciation), measures how much it costs to produce one dollar of revenue. Securities gains or losses and lease depreciation are excluded from this calculation to better match revenue from daily operations to operational expenses. Management considers the tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per common share as useful measurements of the Company's equity.

See the table marked "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company with their most closely related GAAP measures.

Category: Earnings

# # #

(charts attached)

1st SOURCE CORPORATION 3rd QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 AVERAGE BALANCES Assets $ 8,719,824 $ 8,761,006 $ 8,417,391 $ 8,711,023 $ 8,368,054 Earning assets 8,273,301 8,303,518 7,963,537 8,253,068 7,917,763 Investments 1,539,219 1,554,362 1,645,906 1,567,123 1,703,626 Loans and leases 6,605,677 6,606,209 6,245,883 6,572,108 6,141,849 Deposits 7,134,426 7,183,678 6,950,105 7,109,827 6,919,695 Interest bearing liabilities 5,806,983 5,922,916 5,566,874 5,837,681 5,470,305 Common shareholders' equity 1,079,543 1,027,138 940,544 1,037,809 919,182 Total equity 1,150,795 1,098,740 999,552 1,111,540 987,461 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Net interest income $ 75,486 $ 74,050 $ 69,236 $ 221,451 $ 207,317 Net interest income - FTE(1) 75,630 74,194 69,406 221,887 207,892 Provision for credit losses 3,108 56 859 9,759 3,955 Noninterest income 22,448 23,221 24,455 67,825 70,547 Noninterest expense 49,443 49,491 50,166 148,520 148,752 Net income 34,914 36,805 32,939 101,181 96,517 Net income available to common shareholders 34,937 36,793 32,939 101,185 96,498 PER SHARE DATA Basic net income per common share $ 1.41 $ 1.49 $ 1.32 $ 4.09 $ 3.87 Diluted net income per common share 1.41 1.49 1.32 4.09 3.87 Common cash dividends declared 0.36 0.34 0.32 1.04 0.96 Book value per common share(2) 45.05 42.58 37.83 45.05 37.83 Tangible book value per common share(1) 41.62 39.16 34.40 41.62 34.40 Market value - High 65.63 53.74 49.36 65.63 53.85 Market value - Low 51.80 47.30 40.96 47.30 38.77 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 24,514,144 24,495,495 24,660,508 24,489,665 24,677,914 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 24,514,144 24,495,495 24,660,508 24,489,665 24,677,914 KEY RATIOS Return on average assets 1.59 % 1.69 % 1.55 % 1.55 % 1.54 % Return on average common shareholders' equity 12.87 14.41 13.89 13.02 14.04 Average common shareholders' equity to average assets 12.38 11.72 11.17 11.91 10.98 End of period tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 11.76 10.91 9.96 11.76 9.96 Risk-based capital - Common Equity Tier 1(3) 14.18 13.74 13.31 14.18 13.31 Risk-based capital - Tier 1(3) 15.84 15.38 14.86 15.84 14.86 Risk-based capital - Total(3) 17.10 16.64 16.12 17.10 16.12 Net interest margin 3.63 3.59 3.45 3.58 3.50 Net interest margin - FTE(1) 3.64 3.59 3.46 3.59 3.51 Efficiency ratio: expense to revenue 50.49 50.88 53.54 51.34 53.53 Efficiency ratio: expense to revenue - adjusted(1) 50.32 50.78 54.24 51.20 53.46 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases 0.05 (0.12)

0.02 0.10 (0.02) Loan and lease loss allowance to loans and leases 2.30 2.26 2.27 2.30 2.27 Nonperforming assets to loans and leases 0.47 0.31 0.27 0.47 0.27 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 END OF PERIOD BALANCES Assets $ 8,763,946 $ 8,878,003 $ 8,667,837 $ 8,727,958 $ 8,525,058 Loans and leases 6,616,100 6,652,999 6,562,772 6,518,505 6,353,648 Deposits 7,125,944 7,195,924 7,055,311 7,038,581 6,967,492 Allowance for loan and lease losses 152,324 150,067 148,024 147,552 144,074 Goodwill and intangible assets 83,902 83,907 83,912 83,916 83,921 Common shareholders' equity 1,104,253 1,043,515 1,009,886 989,568 924,250 Total equity 1,175,205 1,114,855 1,081,549 1,068,263 982,997 ASSET QUALITY Loans and leases past due 90 days or more $ 100 $ 185 $ 26 $ 149 $ 154 Nonaccrual loans and leases 30,678 20,297 22,097 23,381 16,617 Other real estate -

- - - 117 Repossessions 109 352 308 705 233 Total nonperforming assets $ 30,887 $ 20,834 $ 22,431 $ 24,235 $ 17,121

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on this performance measure/ratio.

(2) Calculated as common shareholders' equity divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period.

(3) Calculated under banking regulatory guidelines.

1st SOURCE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 99,900 $ 89,592 $ 77,474 $ 75,729 Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits with other banks 69,461 179,651 52,194 35,406 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 1,563,461 1,523,548 1,622,600 1,605,242 Other investments 23,855 24,585 25,075 25,075 Mortgages held for sale 3,690 2,763 1,442 3,118 Loans and leases, net of unearned discount: Commercial and agricultural 723,176 721,235 766,223 763,051 Renewable energy 479,947 459,441 399,708 364,949 Auto and light truck 949,473 1,009,967 966,912 901,484 Medium and heavy duty truck 299,208 315,157 311,947 323,202 Aircraft 1,065,801 1,058,591 1,078,172 1,079,581 Construction equipment 1,141,367 1,132,556 1,084,752 1,062,097 Commercial real estate 1,156,823 1,164,598 1,129,861 1,088,199 Residential real estate and home equity 664,581 654,357 637,973 627,515 Consumer 135,724 137,097 142,957 143,570 Total loans and leases 6,616,100 6,652,999 6,518,505 6,353,648 Allowance for loan and lease losses (152,324)

(150,067)

(147,552)

(144,074) Net loans and leases 6,463,776 6,502,932 6,370,953 6,209,574 Equipment owned under operating leases, net 13,011 13,886 20,366 24,096 Premises and equipment, net 48,185 48,201 46,159 43,951 Goodwill and intangible assets 83,902 83,907 83,916 83,921 Accrued income and other assets 394,705 405,938 427,779 418,946 Total assets $ 8,763,946 $ 8,875,003 $ 8,727,958 $ 8,525,058 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,635,981 $ 1,578,762 $ 1,655,728 $ 1,680,725 Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand 2,404,805 2,543,724 2,430,833 2,416,864 Savings 1,242,551 1,255,154 1,213,334 1,180,837 Time 1,842,607 1,818,284 1,738,686 1,689,066 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,489,963 5,617,162 5,382,853 5,286,767 Total deposits 7,125,944 7,195,924 7,038,581 6,967,492 Short-term borrowings: Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 63,553 70,767 55,809 48,335 Other short-term borrowings 102,124 217,450 256,550 223,757 Total short-term borrowings 165,677 288,217 312,359 272,092 Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities 39,220 39,136 47,911 46,533 Subordinated notes 58,764 58,764 58,764 58,764 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 199,136 181,107 202,080 197,180 Total liabilities 7,588,741 7,763,148 7,659,695 7,542,061 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock; no par value









Authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued or outstanding -

- - - Common stock; no par value









Authorized 40,000,000 shares; issued 28,205,674 shares at September 30, 2024,

June 30, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, respectively 436,538 436,538 436,538 436,538 Retained earnings 868,075 841,790 789,842 769,603 Cost of common stock in treasury (3,691,291, 3,698,651, 3,771,070, and 3,776,591







shares at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, December 31, 2023,

and September 30, 2023, respectively) (129,134) (129,248) (130,489) (130,579) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (71,226)

(105,565)

(106,323)

(151,312) Total shareholders' equity 1,104,253 1,043,515 989,568 924,250 Noncontrolling interests 70,952 71,340 78,695 58,747 Total equity 1,175,205 1,114,855 1,068,263 982,997 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,763,946 $ 8,878,003 $ 8,727,958 $ 8,525,058

1st SOURCE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest income: Loans and leases $ 115,200

$ 113,101 $ 100,206 $ 337,503 $ 280,195 Investment securities, taxable 6,120 5,900 5,918 18,099 18,512 Investment securities, tax-exempt 251 254 319 765 1,131 Other 1,659 1,914 883 4,500 2,498 Total interest income 123,230 121,169 107,326 360,867 302,336 Interest expense: Deposits 43,782 43,095 34,405 126,621 84,538 Short-term borrowings 1,509 2,158 2,136 6,769 5,154 Subordinated notes 1,054 1,061 1,060 3,176 3,108 Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities 1,399 805 489 2,850 2,219 Total interest expense 47,744 47,119 38,090 139,416 95,019 Net interest income 75,486 74,050 69,236 221,451 207,317 Provision for credit losses 3,108 56 859 9,759 3,955 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 72,378 73,994 68,377 211,692 203,362 Noninterest income: Trust and wealth advisory 6,524 7,081 5,648 19,892 17,794 Service charges on deposit accounts 3,279 3,203 3,297 9,552 9,418 Debit card 4,598 4,562 4,377 13,361 13,585 Mortgage banking 1,042 1,280 971 3,272 2,699 Insurance commissions 1,641 1,611 1,714 5,028 5,384 Equipment rental 1,141 1,257 2,101 4,069 6,930 Losses on investment securities available-for-sale - - - - (44) Other 4,223 4,227 6,347 12,651 14,781 Total noninterest income 22,448 23,221 24,455 67,825 70,547 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 31,274 29,238 28,866 90,084 85,699 Net occupancy 3,011 2,908 2,867 8,915 8,165 Furniture and equipment 1,496 1,265 1,217 3,910 3,938 Data processing 7,002 6,712 6,289 20,214 18,714 Depreciation - leased equipment 907 999 1,672 3,194 5,570 Professional fees 1,928 1,713 1,763 4,986 4,149 FDIC and other insurance 1,423 1,627 1,598 4,707 4,302 Business development and marketing 1,671 2,026 1,201 5,441 4,822 Other 731 3,003 4,693 7,069 13,393 Total noninterest expense 49,443 49,491 50,166 148,520 148,752 Income before income taxes 45,383 47,724 42,666 130,997 125,157 Income tax expense 10,469 10,919 9,727 29,816 28,640 Net income 34,914 36,805 32,939 101,181 96,517 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 23 (12)

- 4 (19) Net income available to common shareholders $ 34,937

$ 36,793 $ 32,939 $ 101,185 $ 96,498 Per common share: Basic net income per common share $ 1.41

$ 1.49 $ 1.32 $ 4.09 $ 3.87 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.41

$ 1.49 $ 1.32 $ 4.09 $ 3.87 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 24,514,144 24,495,495 24,660,508 24,489,665 24,677,914 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 24,514,144 24,495,495 24,660,508 24,489,665 24,677,914

1st SOURCE CORPORATION DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Average

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate ASSETS Investment securities available-for-sale: Taxable $ 1,510,162 $ 6,120 1.61 % $ 1,524,751 $ 5,900 1.56 %

$ 1,605,912 $ 5,918 1.46 % Tax exempt(1) 29,057 316 4.33 % 29,611 319 4.33 % 39,994 397 3.94 % Mortgages held for sale 3,758 63 6.67 % 4,179 65 6.26 % 3,169 54 6.76 % Loans and leases, net of unearned discount(1) 6,605,677 115,216 6.94 % 6,606,209 113,115 6.89 % 6,245,883 100,244 6.37 % Other investments 124,647 1,659 5.29 % 138,768 1,914 5.55 % 68,579 883 5.11 % Total earning assets(1) 8,273,301 123,374 5.93 % 8,303,518 121,313 5.88 % 7,963,537 107,496 5.36 % Cash and due from banks 64,014 60,908 68,640 Allowance for loan and lease losses (151,693) (149,688)

(145,197)

Other assets 534,202 546,268 530,411 Total assets $ 8,719,824 $ 8,761,006 $ 8,417,391 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,534,358 $ 43,782 3.15 % $ 5,603,880 $ 43,095 3.09 % $ 5,247,332 $ 34,405 2.60 % Short-term borrowings: Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 64,032 173 1.07 % 61,729 146 0.95 % 60,736 35 0.23 % Other short-term borrowings 110,710 1,336 4.80 % 159,953 2,012 5.06 % 153,523 2,101 5.43 % Subordinated notes 58,764 1,054 7.14 % 58,764 1,061 7.26 % 58,764 1,060 7.16 % Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable

securities 39,119 1,399 14.23 % 38,590 805 8.39 % 46,519 489 4.17 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,806,983 47,744 3.27 % 5,922,916 47,119 3.20 % 5,566,874 38,090 2.71 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,600,068 1,579,798 1,702,773 Other liabilities 161,978 159,552 148,192 Shareholders' equity 1,079,543 1,027,138 940,544 Noncontrolling interests 71,252 71,602 59,008 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,719,824 $ 8,761,006 $ 8,417,391 Less: Fully tax-equivalent adjustments (144) (144)

(170)

Net interest income/margin (GAAP-derived)(1) $ 75,486 3.63 % $ 74,050 3.59 % $ 69,236 3.45 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustments 144 144 170 Net interest income/margin - FTE(1) $ 75,630 3.64 % $ 74,194 3.59 % $ 69,406 3.46 % (1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on this performance measure/ratio.

1st SOURCE CORPORATION DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Average

Balance Interest

Income

/Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate ASSETS Investment securities available-for-sale: Taxable $ 1,537,066 $ 18,099 1.57 % $ 1,657,241 $ 18,512 1.49 % Tax exempt(1) 30,057 962 4.28 % 46,385 1,413 4.07 % Mortgages held for sale 3,257 162 6.64 % 2,489 114 6.12 % Loans and leases, net of unearned discount(1) 6,572,108 337,580 6.86 % 6,141,849 280,374 6.10 % Other investments 110,580 4,500 5.44 % 69,799 2,498 4.78 % Total earning assets(1) 8,253,068 361,303 5.85 % 7,917,763 302,911 5.11 % Cash and due from banks 62,277 70,288 Allowance for loan and lease losses (150,127) (143,545)

Other assets 545,805 523,548 Total assets $ 8,711,023 $ 8,368,054 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing deposits 5,511,116 126,621 3.07 % 5,143,493 84,538 2.20 % Short-term borrowings: Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 57,934 366 0.84 % 87,909 107 0.16 % Other short-term borrowings 168,234 6,403 5.08 % 133,965 5,047 5.04 % Subordinated notes 58,764 3,176 7.22 % 58,764 3,108 7.07 % Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities 41,633 2,850 9.14 % 46,174 2,219 6.43 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,837,681 139,416 3.19 % 5,470,305 95,019 2.32 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,598,711 1,776,202 Other liabilities 163,091 143,086 Shareholders' equity 1,037,809 919,182 Noncontrolling interests 73,731 59,279 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,711,023 $ 8,368,054 Less: Fully tax-equivalent adjustments (436) (575) Net interest income/margin (GAAP-derived)(1)

$ 221,451 3.58 % $ 207,317 3.50 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustments 436 575 Net interest income/margin - FTE(1)

$ 221,887 3.59 % $ 207,892 3.51 % (1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on this performance measure/ratio.

1st SOURCE CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Calculation of Net Interest Margin (A) Interest income (GAAP) $ 123,230 $ 121,169 $ 107,326 $ 360,867 $ 302,336 Fully tax-equivalent adjustments: (B) - Loans and leases 79 79 92 239 293 (C) - Tax exempt investment securities 65 65 78 197 282 (D) Interest income - FTE (A+B+C) 123,374 121,313 107,496 361,303 302,911 (E) Interest expense (GAAP) 47,744 47,119 38,090 139,416 95,019 (F) Net interest income (GAAP) (A-E) 75,486 74,050 69,236 221,451 207,317 (G) Net interest income - FTE (D-E) 75,630 74,194 69,406 221,887 207,892 (H) Annualization factor 3.978 4.022 3.967 1.336 1.337 (I) Total earning assets $ 8,273,301 $ 8,303,518 $ 7,963,537 $ 8,253,068 $ 7,917,763 Net interest margin (GAAP-derived) (F*H)/I 3.63 % 3.59 % 3.45 % 3.58 % 3.50 % Net interest margin - FTE (G*H)/I 3.64 % 3.59 % 3.46 % 3.59 % 3.51 % Calculation of Efficiency Ratio (F) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 75,486 $ 74,050 $ 69,236 $ 221,451 $ 207,317 (G) Net interest income - FTE 75,630 74,194 69,406 221,887 207,892 (J) Plus: noninterest income (GAAP) 22,448 23,221 24,455 67,825 70,547 (K) Less: gains/losses on investment securities and partnership

investments (712) (929) (2,779) (2,678) (5,049) (L) Less: depreciation - leased equipment (907) (999) (1,672) (3,194) (5,570) (M) Total net revenue (GAAP) (F+J) 97,934 97,271 93,691 289,276 277,864 (N) Total net revenue - adjusted (G+J-K-L) 96,459 95,487 89,410 283,840 267,820 (O) Noninterest expense (GAAP) 49,443 49,491 50,166 148,520 148,752 (L) Less: depreciation - leased equipment (907) (999) (1,672) (3,194) (5,570) (P) Noninterest expense - adjusted (O-L) 48,536 48,492 48,494 145,326 143,182 Efficiency ratio (GAAP-derived) (O/M) 50.49 % 50.88 % 53.54 % 51.34 % 53.53 % Efficiency ratio - adjusted (P/N) 50.32 % 50.78 % 54.24 % 51.20 % 53.46 % End of Period September 30, June 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 Calculation of Tangible Common Equity-to-Tangible Assets Ratio (Q) Total common shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,104,253 $ 1,043,515 $ 924,250 (R) Less: goodwill and intangible assets (83,902) (83,907) (83,921) (S) Total tangible common shareholders' equity (Q-R) $ 1,020,351 $ 959,608 $ 840,329 (T) Total assets (GAAP) 8,763,946 8,878,003 8,525,058 (R) Less: goodwill and intangible assets (83,902) (83,907) (83,921) (U) Total tangible assets (T-R) $ 8,680,044 $ 8,794,096 $ 8,441,137 Common equity-to-assets ratio (GAAP-derived) (Q/T) 12.60 % 11.75 % 10.84 % Tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio (S/U) 11.76 % 10.91 % 9.96 % Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (Q) Total common shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,104,253 $ 1,043,515 $ 924,250 (V) Actual common shares outstanding 24,514,383 24,507,023 24,429,083 Book value per common share (GAAP-derived) (Q/V)*1000 $ 45.05 $ 42.58 $ 37.83 Tangible common book value per share (S/V)*1000 $ 41.62 $ 39.16 $ 34.40

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/227682

SOURCE: 1st Source Corporation