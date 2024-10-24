Perfect Moment Ltd. (NYSE American: PMNT), the high-performance, luxury skiwear and lifestyle brand that fuses technical excellence with fashion-led designs, has been invited to present at two investor conferences being held in October.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XVII

Date: October 28-30, 2024

Format: 1x1 meetings, company presentations and panel discussions

Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, October 30, 10:30 a.m. Pacific time (1:30 p.m. Eastern time)

Location: Luxe Hotel in Los Angeles

Registration: Click here.

Webcast: Click here.

Event: ThinkEquity Conference

Date: October 30, 2024

Format: 1x1 meetings, company presentations and panel discussions.

Location: Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York

Registration: Click here.

Perfect Moment management is scheduled to present and host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts at both conferences.

Management will discuss how the company has become one of the most followed luxury ski brands in the world though a wide range of marketing activities including the new collaboration with Diageo. The partners recently launched the new limited-edition Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ice Chalet, with the bottle and convertible bag designed by Perfect Moment.

The Blue Label Ice Chalet includes Jonnie Walker's iconic square shape on a striking deep blue bottle with Perfect Moment's bold star logo and houndstooth pattern. It also includes a bespoke bottle bag that transforms into a stylish, reversible crossbody bag after removing the bottle.

Perfect Moment also launched an Ice Chalet capsule skiwear collection for both women and men, featuring coordinating designs. The new limited release will be showcased at a series of global events, including a launch in London and New York in October, with consumer experiences at key luxury Après-ski locations across the Winter season.

After achieving strong market expansion through its high-end retailer and e-commerce channels, Perfect Moment recently announced its first seasonal store in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City which is set to open at the end of October.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Perfect Moment, you may submit your request via the links provided upon your registration for the conference.

For further information about the conferences or Perfect Moment, please contact Ron Both of CMA at +1 (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com. To learn more about Freedom US Markets, visit www.freedomusmkts.com.

About ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity is a boutique investment bank created by experienced professionals that have worked together for over a decade, collectively financing over $50 billion of public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions. For more information, visit think-equity.com.

About Perfect Moment

Founded in 1984 in the mountains of Chamonix, Perfect Moment is a high-performance luxury skiwear and lifestyle brand. It blends technical excellence with fashion-forward designs, creating pieces that effortlessly transition from the slopes to the city, the beach, and beyond.

Initially the vision of extreme sports filmmaker and professional skier Thierry Donard, the brand was built on a sense of adventure that has sustained for over 20 years. Donard, fueled by his personal experiences, was driven by a desire to create pieces that offered quality, style and performance, pushing the wearer in the pursuit of every athlete's dream: to experience 'The Perfect Moment.'

In 2010, British-Swiss entrepreneurial couple Jane and Max Gottschalk took ownership of the brand. Under Jane's creative direction Perfect Moment was injected with a new style focus, one that reignited the spirit of the heritage brand, along with a commitment to improving fit, performance and the use of best-in-class functional materials. As such, the designs evolved into distinct statement pieces synonymous with the brand as we know it today.

Today, the brand is available globally, online and via key retailers, including MyTheresa, Net-a-Porter, Harrods, Selfridges, Saks, Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus.

Learn more at www.perfectmoment.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on our current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, include those risks and uncertainties described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus for our initial public offering and in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date and are based on information currently available to us. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

