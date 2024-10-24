Anzeige
Jumia Technologies AG: Jumia to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results on November 7, 2024

LAGOS, NIGERIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2024 / Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) ("Jumia") today announced that it will release results for the third quarter of 2024 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the quarter's results at 8:30am ET on the same day. Interested parties may access the call using the following dial-in details:

US Dial-in (Toll Free): 888-506-0062
International Dial-in: 973-528-0011
United Kingdom Dial-in: 44 20 3355 4169
Entry Code: 910892

A live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed on the Jumia Investor Relations website: https://investor.jumia.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, November 21, 2024. Interested parties may access the replay by dialing 877-481-4010 for toll free access or 919-882-2331 for international access using the replay passcode: 51388.

Please visit the Investor Relations website to view the press release and accompanying slides ahead of the conference call.

About Jumia

Jumia is a leading pan-African e-commerce platform, with operations across 11 African countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of everyday life in Africa by leveraging technology to deliver innovative, convenient and affordable online services to customers, while helping businesses grow as they use Jumia's platform to better reach and serve customers.

The Jumia platform consists of a marketplace, which connects more than 64,000 sellers with customers, a vast logistics network, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages, and a proprietary payment service, JumiaPay, which facilitates transactions among participants active on the Jumia platform in select markets. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://group.jumia.com/.

Contact

Sloane & Company
jumia@sloanepr.com

