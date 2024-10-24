Stabilis Solutions Announces Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call and Webcast Date

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2024 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc., ("Stabilis" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SLNG), a leading provider of clean fueling, production, storage, and last mile delivery solutions for many of the world's most recognized, high-performance brands, today announced that it will issue third quarter 2024 results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. A conference call will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. ET to review the Company's financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.
A webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's corporate website at https://investors.stabilis-solutions.com/events. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.
To participate in the live teleconference:
Domestic Live: 800-274-8461
International Live: 203-518-9814
Conference ID: SLNGQ324
To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through November 14, 2024:
Domestic Live: 888-562-2849
International Live: 402-220-7359
ABOUT STABILIS SOLUTIONS
Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of clean fueling, production, storage, and last mile delivery solutions for many of the world's most recognized, high-performance brands. To learn more, visit www.stabilis-solutions.com.
