WKN: A2P1MU | ISIN: US46591R1086
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JD BANCSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JD BANCSHARES INC 5-Tage-Chart
24.10.2024 22:50 Uhr
JD Bancshares, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Q3 2024

JENNINGS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2024 / JD Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company"), (OTCQX:JDVB), the parent holding company of JD Bank (the "Bank"), reports its unaudited financial results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024.

Net income is $3,706,103 or $1.08 per share for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, compared to $3,028,833 or $0.88 per share for the linked quarter ended June 30, 2024 and $3,492,852 or $1.02 per share for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023. Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income (PTPPI) for the current quarter is $4,285,522, reflecting an increase compared to $3,951,414 and $4,154,284 for the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. PTPPI excludes taxes, provision for loan losses, losses on the sale of other real estate owned (OREO), losses on the sale of investment securities, and other non-operating expenses. The increase in PTPPI between the current and linked quarter is primarily due to higher levels of net interest income and the increase between the current and prior year quarter is attributable to higher net interest income, partially offset by higher non-interest expense.

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, net income is $10,387,333 or $3.03 per share compared to $8,794,599 or $2.57 per share for the prior year comparative period. PTPPI for the current nine-month period is $11,946,182 reflecting a 6.74% decrease from $12,809,557 for the prior year period. The decrease is attributable to a 2.3% increase in non-interest expense.

Paul Brummett, II, CEO commented, "We are excited to report our third quarter net income results of $3.7 million, which exceeds net income for both the June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 quarters. Despite the continued higher rate environment, our net interest margin expanded for the comparative quarters. Our year-to-date financial performance is up $1.6 million when compared to last year, the prior year's results include an after-tax loss realized on the sale of investment securities in the first quarter of $998,000. We remain focused on growing earnings through generating quality, well-priced loans while controlling non-interest expenses. We are encouraged by new loan activity and rates on new and renewed loans. I am pleased with the performance of the Company and our team's efforts to continue "To Be The Best Community Bank in Louisiana"."

Asset Quality

Loans past due 30 to 89 days as of September 30, 2024 total $3.8 million or 0.53% of total gross loans compared to $4.2 million or 0.61% at December 31, 2023. Total nonperforming assets, including loans on non-accrual status, OREO and repossessed assets declined to $7.4 million at September 30, 2024 from $12.1 million at December 31, 2023. Loans currently in non-accrual status declined to $4.9 million from $10.6 million at year-end 2023 and OREO is currently $2,460,000 compared to $1,514,000. There are no repossessed assets at September 30, 2024 or at the prior year end. Management performs a quarterly evaluation of OREO properties and believes their adjusted carrying values are representative of their fair market values, although there is no assurance that the ultimate sales will be equal or greater than the carrying values.

The Bank released $331,000 of its Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) in the current quarter compared to recording a provision of $156,000 in the linked quarter and a release of $50,000 for the prior year quarter. The ACL is $9.0 million at September 30, 2024 or 1.23% of total loans compared to $9.9 million at December 31, 2023 or 1.45%. We recognized net charge-offs in the current quarter of $92,000 compared to $2,000 for the linked quarter and $123,000 for the prior year quarter. Net charge-offs for the comparative nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 are $173,000 and $486,000, respectively. While we believe the current level of our ACL is adequate, there is no assurance that regulators, increased risks in the loan portfolio, or changes in economic conditions will not require additional adjustments to the ACL.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the current quarter is $11.4 million, reflecting an increase of $469,000 compared to $10.9 million for the linked quarter ended June 30, 2024. The current quarter results reflect an increase of $525,000 compared to $10.8 million reported for the prior year quarter ended September 30, 2023. Comparing net interest income for the September and June 2024 quarters, the increase is primarily due to higher yields on earning assets and partially offset by a higher volume of interest-bearing liabilities. The increase in net interest income between the current and prior year quarter is due to a higher yield on earning assets and partially offset by increased funding costs and volume of interest-bearing liabilities.

Total interest income on all earning assets for the current quarter is $15.0 million compared to $14.2 million for the linked quarter and $13.1 million for the prior year quarter. Interest income on loans is $12.3 million, $11.3 million and $10.1 million for the three comparative quarters, respectively. Average loans outstanding are $727.3 million for Q3 2024, $710.8 million for Q2 2024 and $672.6 million for Q3 2023. The yield on loans increased to 6.74% in the current quarter from 6.40% in linked quarter and increased from 5.93% for the prior year quarter. As other earning assets have been used to support loan growth over the past twelve months, interest income from interest bearing deposits at banks and investment securities have experienced declines from both a quarterly and year-over-year comparison.

Total interest expense is $3.7 million, $3.3 million and $2.3 million for the three comparative quarters, respectively. Interest expense on deposits is $2.7 million in Q3 2024, $2.4 million in Q2 2024 and $1.6 million in Q3 2023. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities is 1.70% for the current quarter, 1.58% for the linked quarter and 1.05% for the prior year quarter. The average volume of interest-bearing deposits is $772.1 million for the current quarter, reflecting an increase of $8.1 million from the linked and a decrease of $14.2 million from the prior year quarter. Interest expense on subordinated debt and other borrowings is $935,000 in the current quarter compared to $916,000 in the linked quarter and $699,000 in the prior year quarter. The increase in interest expense from borrowings is due to increases in both the volume of borrowing and the cost of those borrowings. The cost of funds, which includes the impact of noninterest-bearing deposits, is 1.32% for the current period compared to 1.21% for Q2 2024 and 0.79% for Q3 2023.

Net interest income for the current nine-month period is $33.0 million compared to $33.1 million for the prior year period. Total interest income from earning assets is $43.1 million producing a yield of 5.12% compared to $38.6 million and a yield of 4.45% a year ago. Despite a decline in the volume of average earning assets outstanding of $39.8 million, the 67 basis point increase in yields on those assets resulted in the $4.5 million increase. Total interest expense increased from $5.5 million and a cost of interest-bearing funds of 0.86% for the prior year period to $10.0 million and 1.58% for the current nine-month period. The higher interest expense is due to the 72 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing funds. The cost of total funds is currently 1.22% compared to 0.65% a year ago.

The net interest margin is 4.04% for the current quarter compared to 3.90% in the linked quarter. The cost of funds increased by 11 basis points and the yield on earning assets increased by 25 basis points resulting in the 14 basis point increase. For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, net interest margin increased by 14 basis points from 3.81% to 3.95%.

We have made steady progress improving our loan to deposit ratio and transitioning lower earning assets into higher earning asset categories. Our loan to deposit ratio has grown from 66.7% at December 31, 2023 to 72.1% at September 30, 2024.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income is $2.8 million for both the three-month period ended September 30, 2024 and the linked quarter compared to $2.9 million for the prior year quarter. Service charges and fees associated with deposit accounts are $2.2 million for all compared quarters. The largest component of service charges and fees is interchange revenue on debit card transactions. Interchange revenue is $1.2 million for all compared quarters. Revenue from non-sufficient funds (NSF) is $752,000 in the current quarter compared to $722,000 in the linked quarter and $754,000 in the prior year quarter. The slight decrease in NSF fee revenue in the current year quarters compared to 2023 is primarily due to the Company's decision to no longer charge fees for those items returned against a customer's account more than once.

The higher interest rate environment continues to negatively impact the gains on the sale of originated mortgage loans. Gains on the sale of originated mortgages is $105,000 for the current quarter compared to $124,000 for Q2 2024 and Q3 2023.

Other non-interest income is $537,000 for the current quarter compared to $534,000 for the linked quarter and $563,000 for the prior year quarter. Revenues from trust and brokerage activities comprise the largest components of other non-interest income. The sum of these two revenue streams is $237,000, $288,000 and $247,000 for the three comparative quarters, respectively. There are no non-recurring, non-operating revenue items for any of the comparative quarters.

Non-interest income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024 is $8.4 million, compared to $7.4 million for the prior year period. Service charges and fees declined by $171,000 to $6.5 million from $6.7 million and were negatively impacted by a $235,000 decrease in interchange revenue. Gains on sale of originated mortgage loans is $297,000 compared to $386,000 and other non-interest income is $1.6 million compared to $304,000. Other non-interest income for the prior nine-month period includes a $1,263,000 non-recurring realized loss on the sale of investment securities recognized in the first quarter.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense is $10.0 million for the September 30, 2024 quarter compared to $9.9 million for the linked quarter and $9.6 million for the prior year quarter. Salary and benefits expense is the largest component of non-interest expense and is $5.5 million for the current quarter and linked quarter, and $5.2 million for the prior year quarter.

Occupancy expense is $1.3 million for both the current and linked quarters and $1.4 million for the prior year quarter.

Data processing expense is $1.2 million for the current quarter, $1.0 million in the linked quarter and $1.4 million for the prior year quarter. Data processing has declined from the prior year quarter due to negotiating a favorable contract with our core software provider. Advertising and public relations expense totals $371,000 in the current quarter compared to $398,000 for the June 2024 quarter and $250,000 for the September 2023 quarter. Other non-interest expense is $1.7 million for Q3 2024 and Q2 2024, and $1.4 million for Q3 2023. The largest components of other non-interest expenses are professional fees, ad valorem taxes, FDIC insurance assessments and other losses. Included in other non-interest expense is net losses on the sale of OREO of $103,000, $178,000 and $3,000 for each of the comparative quarters.

Non-interest expense for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024 is $29.7 million compared to $29.1 million for the prior year. Increases in salaries and employee benefits and advertising and public relations are partially offset by decreases in occupancy and data processing. Losses on the sale of OREO for the current and prior nine-month periods is $293,000 and $4,000, respectively. Non-recurring, non-operating expenses for the prior nine-month period include $153,000 in reimbursements to certain customers who had been charged in accordance with the Company's disclosures, multiple NSF fees on represented items. We decided to reimburse those charges due to recent regulatory scrutiny regarding fees on represented items.

Income tax expense is $769,000 for the current quarter compared to $589,000 for the linked quarter and $695,000 for the September 30, 2023 quarter. The effective tax rate is 17.19%, 16.27% and 16.60% for the three comparative quarters, respectively. Current year-to-date income tax expense is $2.1 million with an effective rate of 16.74% compared to $1.7 million and 15.92% for the prior year nine-month period.

Balance Sheet

Total assets are $1.2 billion at both September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

In the nine months since December 31, 2023, the Company has raised $15.6 million in cash from its investment portfolio through securities principal repayments. The cash generated from securities repayments, plus $38.4 million of existing cash and $7.5 million of net income, less dividends paid stockholders, has been used to fund the decline in total deposits and new net loan growth. Total deposits have declined by $14.9 million through September 30, 2024. The largest decline has occurred in interest-bearing demand accounts, which have decreased by $23.1 million. Savings accounts and noninterest-bearing demand accounts have experienced year-to-date declines of $20.5 million and $14.8 million, respectively. Deposit types showing year-to-date increases include time deposits, increasing by $33.8 million, and money market accounts, increasing by $4.7 million. The Company has $5.0 million of brokered deposits within its funding mix at September 30, 2024. New net loan growth for 2024 is robust at $44.4 million.

The decline in deposit levels between December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024 is attributed to growing competition for those deposits. The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) has aggressively increased interest rates in response to inflationary conditions and bank customers now have more alternatives as to where they invest their cash. Despite the outflow of deposits over the past 21 months, total deposits have still increased by $240.9 million since December 2019.

Stockholders' equity increased by $13.6 million to $87.9 million at September 30, 2024 from $74.3 million at December 31, 2023. The increase is primarily comprised of a decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss of $6.0 million, dividends paid to common shareholders of $3.0 million, and year-to-date earnings of $10.4 million.

Tangible book value per common share is $24.38 at September 30, 2024 compared to $20.52 at December 31, 2023.

Key Performance Ratios

Return on average assets (ROA) increased to 1.25% for the current quarter compared to 1.03% for the linked and 1.16% for the prior year quarter. Return on average equity (ROE) is 18.99%, 16.12% and 21.43% for the three comparative quarters ended September 2024, June 2024 and September 2023, respectively. ROA and ROE for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 is 1.18% and 0.98%, and 18.19% and 18.64%, respectively.

About JD Bancshares, Inc.

JD Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of JD Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank headquartered in Jennings, Louisiana. JD Bank has been serving the citizens of south Louisiana since 1947 and offers a variety of personal and commercial lending and deposit products through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Bank also offers both trust and investment services. JD Bank operates through 21 full-service branch offices and two loan and deposit production offices located along the I-10 and I-12 corridors from Lake Charles to Mandeville, Louisiana. Additional information is available on its website at jdbank.com.

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: JDVB) trades on the OTCQX Best Market. Companies on the OTCQX Best Market meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Investors can find current financial disclosure and real-time level 2 quotes for the Company on otcmarkets.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors which include the effects of future economic conditions, governmental fiscal and monetary policies, legislative and regulatory changes, the risks of changes in interest rates, the effects of competition, and including without limitation to other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially as discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

For more information contact:

Paul Brummett, II (CEO) (337-246-5395)
Jared Doucet (CFO) (337-246-5409)

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
JENNINGS, LOUISIANA

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)

Actual
Sep 2024

Actual
Dec 2023

$ Variance

% Variance

Assets

Cash and due from banks

26,410,651

27,407,077

(996,426

)

(3.6

)

Interest bearing deposits with banks

9,742,716

47,128,161

(37,385,445

)

(79.3

)

Investment Securities - Taxable

238,247,649

243,375,614

(5,127,965

)

(2.1

)

Investment Securities - Tax-exempt

123,683,400

126,485,908

(2,802,508

)

(2.2

)

Loans, net of unearned income

729,972,973

685,618,017

44,354,956

6.5

Less: Allowance for credit losses

(8,994,326

)

(9,907,722

)

913,396

(9.2

)

Premises and equipment, net

20,318,265

21,668,586

(1,350,321

)

(6.2

)

Accrued interest receivable

4,607,509

4,908,323

(300,814

)

(6.1

)

Other real estate

2,460,126

1,513,964

946,162

62.5

Other assets

43,016,139

40,271,967

2,744,172

6.8

Total Assets

1,189,465,102

1,188,469,895

995,207

0.1

Liabilities

Non-Interest Bearing Deposits

239,711,670

254,516,587

(14,804,917

)

(5.8

)

Interest bearing demand deposits

288,606,600

311,708,545

(23,101,945

)

(7.4

)

Savings and Money Market Deposits

301,260,921

317,061,228

(15,800,307

)

(5.0

)

Time Deposits - Retail

178,424,807

144,650,491

33,774,316

23.3

Time Deposits - Wholesale

5,000,000

-

5,000,000

-

Total Deposits

1,013,003,998

1,027,936,851

(14,932,853

)

(1.5

)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

8,749,442

6,267,474

2,481,968

39.6

Other Borrowings

79,783,561

79,906,591

(123,030

)

(0.2

)

Total Liabilities

1,101,537,001

1,114,110,916

(12,573,915

)

(1.1

)

Equity

Common stock

21,471,225

21,372,250

98,975

0.5

Capital surplus

10,554,284

10,294,678

259,606

2.5

Retained earnings

85,965,349

78,562,644

7,402,705

9.4

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(29,426,270

)

(35,506,973

)

6,080,703

(17.1

)

Less: unearned stock awards

(636,487

)

(363,620

)

(272,867

)

75.0

Total Equity

87,928,101

74,358,979

13,569,122

18.2

Total Liabilities & Equity

1,189,465,102

1,188,469,895

995,207

0.1

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
JENNINGS, LOUISIANA

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)

QTD
Actual
Sep 2024

QTD
Actual
Jun 2024

$ Variance

% Variance

QTD
Actual
Sep 2023

$ Variance

% Variance

Interest Income

Interest on Loans

12,328,762

11,305,380

1,023,382

9.1

10,054,185

2,274,577

22.6

Mortgage Loans Held For Sale

3,265

4,784

(1,519

)

(31.8

)

8,213

(4,948

)

(60.2

)

Interest on deposits with banks

169,371

355,310

(185,939

)

(52.3

)

317,052

(147,681

)

(46.6

)

Investment Securities - Taxable

1,743,435

1,773,973

(30,538

)

(1.7

)

1,933,021

(189,586

)

(9.8

)

Investment Securities - Tax-exempt

770,502

775,604

(5,102

)

(0.7

)

781,796

(11,294

)

(1.4

)

Total Interest Income

15,015,335

14,215,051

800,284

5.6

13,094,267

1,921,068

14.7

Interest Expense

Interest bearing demand deposits

375,432

331,079

44,353

13.4

333,127

42,305

12.7

Savings and Money Market Deposits

645,331

580,933

64,398

11.1

507,377

137,954

27.2

Time Deposits - Retail

1,657,239

1,496,576

160,663

10.7

720,298

936,941

130.1

Time Deposits - Wholesale

42,740

-

42,740

-

-

42,740

-

Total Interest Expense on Deposits

2,720,742

2,408,588

312,154

13.0

1,560,802

1,159,940

74.3

Interest on other borrowings

935,047

916,318

18,729

2.0

698,643

236,404

33.8

Total Interest Expense

3,655,789

3,324,906

330,883

10.0

2,259,445

1,396,344

61.8

Net Interest Income

11,359,546

10,890,145

469,401

4.3

10,834,822

524,724

4.8

Provision for credit losses

(293,270

)

156,281

(449,551

)

(287.7

)

(36,920

)

(256,350

)

694.3

Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses

11,652,816

10,733,864

918,952

8.6

10,871,742

781,074

7.2

Non Interest Income

Service charges and fees

2,192,216

2,164,976

27,240

1.3

2,224,841

(32,625

)

(1.5

)

Mortgage loan and related fees

104,986

123,900

(18,914

)

(15.3

)

123,787

(18,801

)

(15.2

)

Other noninterest income

537,498

533,519

3,979

0.7

562,600

(25,102

)

(4.5

)

Total Non Interest Income

2,834,700

2,822,395

12,305

0.4

2,911,228

(76,528

)

(2.6

)

Non Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

5,458,658

5,485,248

(26,590

)

(0.5

)

5,156,945

301,713

5.9

Occupancy

1,329,326

1,289,716

39,610

3.1

1,390,439

(61,113

)

(4.4

)

Advertising and public relations

370,776

398,434

(27,658

)

(6.9

)

250,061

120,715

48.3

Data Processing

1,155,949

1,035,135

120,814

11.7

1,366,432

(210,483

)

(15.4

)

Other noninterest expense

1,697,383

1,730,143

(32,760

)

(1.9

)

1,430,952

266,431

18.6

Total Non Interest Expense

10,012,092

9,938,676

73,416

0.7

9,594,829

417,263

4.3

Income Before Taxes

4,475,424

3,617,583

857,841

23.7

4,188,141

287,283

6.9

Income taxes

769,321

588,750

180,571

30.7

695,289

74,032

10.6

Net Income

3,706,103

3,028,833

677,270

22.4

3,492,852

213,251

6.1

Per common share data:

Earnings

$

1.08

$

0.88

$

1.02

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

3,435,396

3,427,853

3,419,560

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
JENNINGS, LOUISIANA

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)

YTD
Actual
Sep 2024

YTD
Actual
Sep 2023

$ Variance

% Variance

Interest Income

Interest on Loans

34,501,945

29,559,390

4,942,555

16.7

Mortgage Loans Held For Sale

11,390

25,226

(13,836

)

(54.8

)

Interest on deposits with banks

926,706

773,467

153,239

19.8

Investment Securities - Taxable

5,296,419

5,871,876

(575,457

)

(9.8

)

Investment Securities - Tax-exempt

2,325,411

2,363,406

(37,995

)

(1.6

)

Total Interest Income

43,061,871

38,593,365

4,468,506

11.6

Interest Expense

Interest bearing demand deposits

1,034,411

904,688

129,723

14.3

Savings and Money Market Deposits

1,756,531

1,436,723

319,808

22.3

Time Deposits - Retail

4,450,131

1,613,964

2,836,167

175.7

Time Deposits - Wholesale

42,740

-

42,740

-

Total Interest Expense on Deposits

7,283,813

3,955,375

3,328,438

84.1

FHLB Advances

-

36,522

(36,522

)

(100.0

)

Interest on other borrowings

2,764,984

1,517,768

1,247,216

82.2

Total Interest Expense

10,048,797

5,509,665

4,539,132

82.4

Net Interest Income

33,013,074

33,083,700

(70,626

)

(0.2

)

Provision for credit losses

(822,577

)

928,749

(1,751,326

)

(188.6

)

Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses

33,835,651

32,154,951

1,680,700

5.2

Non Interest Income

Service charges and fees

6,499,441

6,670,437

(170,996

)

(2.6

)

Mortgage loan and related fees

297,048

385,614

(88,566

)

(23.0

)

Other noninterest income

1,567,472

304,265

1,263,207

415.2

Total Non Interest Income

8,363,961

7,360,316

1,003,645

13.6

Non Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

16,259,718

15,356,100

903,618

5.9

Occupancy

3,957,353

4,135,285

(177,932

)

(4.3

)

Advertising and public relations

1,102,716

904,803

197,913

21.9

Data Processing

3,500,443

3,913,459

(413,016

)

(10.6

)

Other noninterest expense

4,903,705

4,745,410

158,295

3.3

Total Non Interest Expense

29,723,935

29,055,057

668,878

2.3

Income Before Taxes

12,475,677

10,460,210

2,015,467

19.3

Income taxes

2,088,344

1,665,611

422,733

25.4

Net Income

10,387,333

8,794,599

1,592,734

18.1

Per common share data:

Earnings

$

3.03

$

2.57

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

3,425,837

3,420,219

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Margin Analysis Compare

Average Yield and Rate

Average Funds

Interest Income/Expense

QTD
Actual
Sep 2024

QTD
Actual
Sep 2023

Change

QTD
Actual
Sep 2024

QTD
Actual
Sep 2023

Change

QTD
Actual
Sep 2024

QTD
Actual
Sep 2023

Change

Earning Assets

Loans

6.74

5.93

0.81

727,277,984

672,609,097

54,668,887

12,328,763

10,054,185

2,274,578

Loan fees

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Loans with fees

6.74

5.93

0.81

727,277,984

672,609,097

54,668,887

12,328,763

10,054,185

2,274,578

Mortgage loans held for sale

7.68

8.72

(1.04

)

169,960

376,875

(206,915

)

3,265

8,213

(4,948

)

Deposits with banks

5.60

5.30

0.30

12,034,365

23,732,117

(11,697,752

)

169,371

317,052

(147,681

)

Investment securities - taxable

2.52

2.22

0.30

277,179,876

348,900,279

(71,720,403

)

1,743,435

1,933,021

(189,586

)

Investment securities - tax-exempt

3.14

3.11

0.03

124,242,209

127,314,013

(3,071,804

)

770,502

781,796

(11,294

)

Total Earning Assets

5.31

4.51

0.80

1,140,904,394

1,172,932,381

(32,027,987

)

15,015,336

13,094,267

1,921,069

Interest bearing liabilities

-

Interest bearing demand

0.52

0.42

0.10

289,102,275

313,936,339

(24,834,064

)

375,432

333,127

42,305

Savings and Money Market

0.84

0.57

0.27

303,992,824

351,842,925

(47,850,101

)

645,331

507,377

137,954

Time deposits - Retail

3.75

2.37

1.38

175,719,108

120,539,555

55,179,553

1,657,239

720,298

936,941

Time Deposits - Wholesale

5.21

-

5.21

3,260,870

-

3,260,870

42,740

-

42,740

Total interest bearing deposits

1.40

0.79

0.61

772,075,077

786,318,819

(14,243,742

)

2,720,742

1,560,802

1,159,940

Federal home Loan Bank advances

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other borrowings

4.54

4.46

0.08

80,584,725

61,259,186

19,325,539

935,047

698,643

236,404

Total borrowed funds

4.54

4.46

0.08

80,584,725

61,259,186

19,325,539

935,047

698,643

236,404

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1.70

1.05

0.65

852,659,802

847,578,005

5,081,797

3,655,789

2,259,445

1,396,344

Net interest rate spread

3.61

3.46

0.15

11,359,547

10,834,822

524,725

Effect of non-interest bearing deposits

(0.38

)

(0.26

)

(0.12

)

241,192,050

278,960,273

(37,768,223

)

Cost of funds

1.32

0.79

0.53

Net interest margin

4.04

3.74

0.30

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Margin Analysis Compare

Average Yield and Rate

Average Funds

Interest Income/Expense

YTD
Actual
Sep 2024

YTD
Actual
Sep 2023

Change

YTD
Actual
Sep 2024

YTD
Actual
Sep 2023

Change

YTD
Actual
Sep 2024

YTD
Actual
Sep 2023

Change

Earning Assets

Loans

6.50

5.88

0.62

708,709,938

671,611,674

37,098,264

34,501,945

29,559,390

4,942,555

Loan fees

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Loans with fees

6.50

5.88

0.62

708,709,938

671,611,674

37,098,264

34,501,945

29,559,390

4,942,555

Mortgage loans held for sale

7.39

7.58

(0.19

)

205,573

443,722

(238,149

)

11,390

25,226

(13,836

)

Deposits with banks

5.51

5.03

0.48

22,477,610

20,566,846

1,910,764

926,706

773,467

153,239

Investment securities - taxable

2.51

2.19

0.32

281,551,947

356,830,249

(75,278,302

)

5,296,419

5,871,876

(575,457

)

Investment securities - tax-exempt

3.13

3.10

0.03

125,268,083

128,517,551

(3,249,468

)

2,325,411

2,363,406

(37,995

)

Total Earning Assets

5.12

4.45

0.67

1,138,213,151

1,177,970,042

(39,756,891

)

43,061,871

38,593,365

4,468,506

Interest bearing liabilities

-

Interest bearing demand

0.47

0.37

0.10

293,232,305

330,772,678

(37,540,373

)

1,034,411

904,688

129,723

Savings and Money Market

0.76

0.52

0.24

308,753,917

367,929,248

(59,175,331

)

1,756,531

1,436,723

319,808

Time deposits - Retail

3.66

1.88

1.78

162,244,916

114,500,220

47,744,696

4,450,131

1,613,964

2,836,167

Time Deposits - Wholesale

5.21

-

5.21

1,094,891

-

1,094,891

42,740

-

42,740

Total interest bearing deposits

1.27

0.65

0.62

765,326,029

813,202,146

(47,876,117

)

7,283,813

3,955,375

3,328,438

Federal home Loan Bank advances

11.16

5.22

5.94

4

923,077

(923,073

)

-

36,522

(36,522

)

Other borrowings

4.54

4.39

0.15

80,072,153

45,620,492

34,451,661

2,764,984

1,517,768

1,247,216

Total borrowed funds

4.54

4.40

0.14

80,072,157

46,543,569

33,528,588

2,764,984

1,554,290

1,210,694

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1.58

0.86

0.72

845,398,186

859,745,715

(14,347,529

)

10,048,797

5,509,665

4,539,132

Net interest rate spread

3.54

3.60

(0.06

)

33,013,074

33,083,700

(70,626

)

Effect of non-interest bearing deposits

(0.36

)

(0.21

)

(0.15

)

247,189,146

274,238,437

(27,049,291

)

Cost of funds

1.22

0.65

0.57

Net interest margin

3.95

3.81

0.14

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Financial Ratios

For the Nine

For the Nine

For the Qtr

For the Qtr

For the Qtr

Months

Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

September 30, 2024

June 30,
2024

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

Performance Ratios

Return on Average Assets (ROA)

1.25

%

1.03

%

1.16

%

1.18

%

0.98

%

ROA based on Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income

1.45

%

1.35

%

1.38

%

1.36

%

1.42

%

Return on Average Equity (ROE)

18.99

%

16.12

%

21.43

%

18.19

%

18.64

%

ROE based on Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income

21.96

%

21.02

%

25.49

%

20.91

%

27.14

%

Earnings per Share

$

1.08

$

0.88

$

1.02

$

3.03

$

2.57

Net Interest Margin

4.04

%

3.90

%

3.74

%

3.95

%

3.81

%

Efficiency Ratio **

68.82

%

70.13

%

68.74

%

70.08

%

68.26

%

Non-Interest Income as a % of Avg. Assets**

0.96

%

0.96

%

0.96

%

0.95

%

0.96

%

Non-Interest Expense as a % of Avg. Assets**

3.34

%

3.33

%

3.18

%

3.35

%

3.21

%

As of

As of

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

Bank Level Capital Ratios:

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

11.32% (Est.)

10.67

%

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio

16.69% (Est.)

15.72

%

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

16.69% (Est.)

15.72

%

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

17.82% (Est.)

16.96

%

Company:

Tangible Equity / Total Assets

7.04

%

5.91

%

Tangible Book Value per Share

$

24.38

$

20.52

Reconcilement of GAAP to Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Income:

For the Nine

For the Nine

For the Qtr

For the Qtr

For the Qtr

Months

Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

September 30, 2024

June 30,
2024

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

Net Income (GAAP)

$

3,706,103

$

3,028,833

$

3,492,852

$

10,387,333

$

8,794,599

Provision for Loan Lossess

(293,270

)

156,281

(36,920

)

(822,577

)

928,749

Net (Gain) Loss on OREO

103,368

177,550

3,063

293,082

4,085

Net (Gain) Loss on Securities

-

-

-

-

1,263,100

Non-recurring Expenses

-

-

-

-

153,413

Income Tax Expense

769,321

588,750

695,289

2,088,344

1,665,611

Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Income

$

4,285,522

$

3,951,414

$

4,154,284

$

11,946,182

$

12,809,557

** Non-recurring items are eliminated for this ratio

SOURCE: JD Bancshares, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
