JD Bancshares, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Q3 2024

JD Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company"), (OTCQX:JDVB), the parent holding company of JD Bank (the "Bank"), reports its unaudited financial results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024.
Net income is $3,706,103 or $1.08 per share for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, compared to $3,028,833 or $0.88 per share for the linked quarter ended June 30, 2024 and $3,492,852 or $1.02 per share for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023. Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income (PTPPI) for the current quarter is $4,285,522, reflecting an increase compared to $3,951,414 and $4,154,284 for the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. PTPPI excludes taxes, provision for loan losses, losses on the sale of other real estate owned (OREO), losses on the sale of investment securities, and other non-operating expenses. The increase in PTPPI between the current and linked quarter is primarily due to higher levels of net interest income and the increase between the current and prior year quarter is attributable to higher net interest income, partially offset by higher non-interest expense.
For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, net income is $10,387,333 or $3.03 per share compared to $8,794,599 or $2.57 per share for the prior year comparative period. PTPPI for the current nine-month period is $11,946,182 reflecting a 6.74% decrease from $12,809,557 for the prior year period. The decrease is attributable to a 2.3% increase in non-interest expense.
Paul Brummett, II, CEO commented, "We are excited to report our third quarter net income results of $3.7 million, which exceeds net income for both the June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 quarters. Despite the continued higher rate environment, our net interest margin expanded for the comparative quarters. Our year-to-date financial performance is up $1.6 million when compared to last year, the prior year's results include an after-tax loss realized on the sale of investment securities in the first quarter of $998,000. We remain focused on growing earnings through generating quality, well-priced loans while controlling non-interest expenses. We are encouraged by new loan activity and rates on new and renewed loans. I am pleased with the performance of the Company and our team's efforts to continue "To Be The Best Community Bank in Louisiana"."
Asset Quality
Loans past due 30 to 89 days as of September 30, 2024 total $3.8 million or 0.53% of total gross loans compared to $4.2 million or 0.61% at December 31, 2023. Total nonperforming assets, including loans on non-accrual status, OREO and repossessed assets declined to $7.4 million at September 30, 2024 from $12.1 million at December 31, 2023. Loans currently in non-accrual status declined to $4.9 million from $10.6 million at year-end 2023 and OREO is currently $2,460,000 compared to $1,514,000. There are no repossessed assets at September 30, 2024 or at the prior year end. Management performs a quarterly evaluation of OREO properties and believes their adjusted carrying values are representative of their fair market values, although there is no assurance that the ultimate sales will be equal or greater than the carrying values.
The Bank released $331,000 of its Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) in the current quarter compared to recording a provision of $156,000 in the linked quarter and a release of $50,000 for the prior year quarter. The ACL is $9.0 million at September 30, 2024 or 1.23% of total loans compared to $9.9 million at December 31, 2023 or 1.45%. We recognized net charge-offs in the current quarter of $92,000 compared to $2,000 for the linked quarter and $123,000 for the prior year quarter. Net charge-offs for the comparative nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 are $173,000 and $486,000, respectively. While we believe the current level of our ACL is adequate, there is no assurance that regulators, increased risks in the loan portfolio, or changes in economic conditions will not require additional adjustments to the ACL.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the current quarter is $11.4 million, reflecting an increase of $469,000 compared to $10.9 million for the linked quarter ended June 30, 2024. The current quarter results reflect an increase of $525,000 compared to $10.8 million reported for the prior year quarter ended September 30, 2023. Comparing net interest income for the September and June 2024 quarters, the increase is primarily due to higher yields on earning assets and partially offset by a higher volume of interest-bearing liabilities. The increase in net interest income between the current and prior year quarter is due to a higher yield on earning assets and partially offset by increased funding costs and volume of interest-bearing liabilities.
Total interest income on all earning assets for the current quarter is $15.0 million compared to $14.2 million for the linked quarter and $13.1 million for the prior year quarter. Interest income on loans is $12.3 million, $11.3 million and $10.1 million for the three comparative quarters, respectively. Average loans outstanding are $727.3 million for Q3 2024, $710.8 million for Q2 2024 and $672.6 million for Q3 2023. The yield on loans increased to 6.74% in the current quarter from 6.40% in linked quarter and increased from 5.93% for the prior year quarter. As other earning assets have been used to support loan growth over the past twelve months, interest income from interest bearing deposits at banks and investment securities have experienced declines from both a quarterly and year-over-year comparison.
Total interest expense is $3.7 million, $3.3 million and $2.3 million for the three comparative quarters, respectively. Interest expense on deposits is $2.7 million in Q3 2024, $2.4 million in Q2 2024 and $1.6 million in Q3 2023. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities is 1.70% for the current quarter, 1.58% for the linked quarter and 1.05% for the prior year quarter. The average volume of interest-bearing deposits is $772.1 million for the current quarter, reflecting an increase of $8.1 million from the linked and a decrease of $14.2 million from the prior year quarter. Interest expense on subordinated debt and other borrowings is $935,000 in the current quarter compared to $916,000 in the linked quarter and $699,000 in the prior year quarter. The increase in interest expense from borrowings is due to increases in both the volume of borrowing and the cost of those borrowings. The cost of funds, which includes the impact of noninterest-bearing deposits, is 1.32% for the current period compared to 1.21% for Q2 2024 and 0.79% for Q3 2023.
Net interest income for the current nine-month period is $33.0 million compared to $33.1 million for the prior year period. Total interest income from earning assets is $43.1 million producing a yield of 5.12% compared to $38.6 million and a yield of 4.45% a year ago. Despite a decline in the volume of average earning assets outstanding of $39.8 million, the 67 basis point increase in yields on those assets resulted in the $4.5 million increase. Total interest expense increased from $5.5 million and a cost of interest-bearing funds of 0.86% for the prior year period to $10.0 million and 1.58% for the current nine-month period. The higher interest expense is due to the 72 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing funds. The cost of total funds is currently 1.22% compared to 0.65% a year ago.
The net interest margin is 4.04% for the current quarter compared to 3.90% in the linked quarter. The cost of funds increased by 11 basis points and the yield on earning assets increased by 25 basis points resulting in the 14 basis point increase. For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, net interest margin increased by 14 basis points from 3.81% to 3.95%.
We have made steady progress improving our loan to deposit ratio and transitioning lower earning assets into higher earning asset categories. Our loan to deposit ratio has grown from 66.7% at December 31, 2023 to 72.1% at September 30, 2024.
Non-Interest Income
Total non-interest income is $2.8 million for both the three-month period ended September 30, 2024 and the linked quarter compared to $2.9 million for the prior year quarter. Service charges and fees associated with deposit accounts are $2.2 million for all compared quarters. The largest component of service charges and fees is interchange revenue on debit card transactions. Interchange revenue is $1.2 million for all compared quarters. Revenue from non-sufficient funds (NSF) is $752,000 in the current quarter compared to $722,000 in the linked quarter and $754,000 in the prior year quarter. The slight decrease in NSF fee revenue in the current year quarters compared to 2023 is primarily due to the Company's decision to no longer charge fees for those items returned against a customer's account more than once.
The higher interest rate environment continues to negatively impact the gains on the sale of originated mortgage loans. Gains on the sale of originated mortgages is $105,000 for the current quarter compared to $124,000 for Q2 2024 and Q3 2023.
Other non-interest income is $537,000 for the current quarter compared to $534,000 for the linked quarter and $563,000 for the prior year quarter. Revenues from trust and brokerage activities comprise the largest components of other non-interest income. The sum of these two revenue streams is $237,000, $288,000 and $247,000 for the three comparative quarters, respectively. There are no non-recurring, non-operating revenue items for any of the comparative quarters.
Non-interest income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024 is $8.4 million, compared to $7.4 million for the prior year period. Service charges and fees declined by $171,000 to $6.5 million from $6.7 million and were negatively impacted by a $235,000 decrease in interchange revenue. Gains on sale of originated mortgage loans is $297,000 compared to $386,000 and other non-interest income is $1.6 million compared to $304,000. Other non-interest income for the prior nine-month period includes a $1,263,000 non-recurring realized loss on the sale of investment securities recognized in the first quarter.
Non-Interest Expense
Total non-interest expense is $10.0 million for the September 30, 2024 quarter compared to $9.9 million for the linked quarter and $9.6 million for the prior year quarter. Salary and benefits expense is the largest component of non-interest expense and is $5.5 million for the current quarter and linked quarter, and $5.2 million for the prior year quarter.
Occupancy expense is $1.3 million for both the current and linked quarters and $1.4 million for the prior year quarter.
Data processing expense is $1.2 million for the current quarter, $1.0 million in the linked quarter and $1.4 million for the prior year quarter. Data processing has declined from the prior year quarter due to negotiating a favorable contract with our core software provider. Advertising and public relations expense totals $371,000 in the current quarter compared to $398,000 for the June 2024 quarter and $250,000 for the September 2023 quarter. Other non-interest expense is $1.7 million for Q3 2024 and Q2 2024, and $1.4 million for Q3 2023. The largest components of other non-interest expenses are professional fees, ad valorem taxes, FDIC insurance assessments and other losses. Included in other non-interest expense is net losses on the sale of OREO of $103,000, $178,000 and $3,000 for each of the comparative quarters.
Non-interest expense for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024 is $29.7 million compared to $29.1 million for the prior year. Increases in salaries and employee benefits and advertising and public relations are partially offset by decreases in occupancy and data processing. Losses on the sale of OREO for the current and prior nine-month periods is $293,000 and $4,000, respectively. Non-recurring, non-operating expenses for the prior nine-month period include $153,000 in reimbursements to certain customers who had been charged in accordance with the Company's disclosures, multiple NSF fees on represented items. We decided to reimburse those charges due to recent regulatory scrutiny regarding fees on represented items.
Income tax expense is $769,000 for the current quarter compared to $589,000 for the linked quarter and $695,000 for the September 30, 2023 quarter. The effective tax rate is 17.19%, 16.27% and 16.60% for the three comparative quarters, respectively. Current year-to-date income tax expense is $2.1 million with an effective rate of 16.74% compared to $1.7 million and 15.92% for the prior year nine-month period.
Balance Sheet
Total assets are $1.2 billion at both September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023.
In the nine months since December 31, 2023, the Company has raised $15.6 million in cash from its investment portfolio through securities principal repayments. The cash generated from securities repayments, plus $38.4 million of existing cash and $7.5 million of net income, less dividends paid stockholders, has been used to fund the decline in total deposits and new net loan growth. Total deposits have declined by $14.9 million through September 30, 2024. The largest decline has occurred in interest-bearing demand accounts, which have decreased by $23.1 million. Savings accounts and noninterest-bearing demand accounts have experienced year-to-date declines of $20.5 million and $14.8 million, respectively. Deposit types showing year-to-date increases include time deposits, increasing by $33.8 million, and money market accounts, increasing by $4.7 million. The Company has $5.0 million of brokered deposits within its funding mix at September 30, 2024. New net loan growth for 2024 is robust at $44.4 million.
The decline in deposit levels between December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024 is attributed to growing competition for those deposits. The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) has aggressively increased interest rates in response to inflationary conditions and bank customers now have more alternatives as to where they invest their cash. Despite the outflow of deposits over the past 21 months, total deposits have still increased by $240.9 million since December 2019.
Stockholders' equity increased by $13.6 million to $87.9 million at September 30, 2024 from $74.3 million at December 31, 2023. The increase is primarily comprised of a decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss of $6.0 million, dividends paid to common shareholders of $3.0 million, and year-to-date earnings of $10.4 million.
Tangible book value per common share is $24.38 at September 30, 2024 compared to $20.52 at December 31, 2023.
Key Performance Ratios
Return on average assets (ROA) increased to 1.25% for the current quarter compared to 1.03% for the linked and 1.16% for the prior year quarter. Return on average equity (ROE) is 18.99%, 16.12% and 21.43% for the three comparative quarters ended September 2024, June 2024 and September 2023, respectively. ROA and ROE for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 is 1.18% and 0.98%, and 18.19% and 18.64%, respectively.
About JD Bancshares, Inc.
JD Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of JD Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank headquartered in Jennings, Louisiana. JD Bank has been serving the citizens of south Louisiana since 1947 and offers a variety of personal and commercial lending and deposit products through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Bank also offers both trust and investment services. JD Bank operates through 21 full-service branch offices and two loan and deposit production offices located along the I-10 and I-12 corridors from Lake Charles to Mandeville, Louisiana. Additional information is available on its website at jdbank.com.
JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: JDVB) trades on the OTCQX Best Market. Companies on the OTCQX Best Market meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Investors can find current financial disclosure and real-time level 2 quotes for the Company on otcmarkets.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors which include the effects of future economic conditions, governmental fiscal and monetary policies, legislative and regulatory changes, the risks of changes in interest rates, the effects of competition, and including without limitation to other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially as discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
JENNINGS, LOUISIANA
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
Actual
Actual
$ Variance
% Variance
Assets
Cash and due from banks
26,410,651
27,407,077
(996,426
)
(3.6
)
Interest bearing deposits with banks
9,742,716
47,128,161
(37,385,445
)
(79.3
)
Investment Securities - Taxable
238,247,649
243,375,614
(5,127,965
)
(2.1
)
Investment Securities - Tax-exempt
123,683,400
126,485,908
(2,802,508
)
(2.2
)
Loans, net of unearned income
729,972,973
685,618,017
44,354,956
6.5
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(8,994,326
)
(9,907,722
)
913,396
(9.2
)
Premises and equipment, net
20,318,265
21,668,586
(1,350,321
)
(6.2
)
Accrued interest receivable
4,607,509
4,908,323
(300,814
)
(6.1
)
Other real estate
2,460,126
1,513,964
946,162
62.5
Other assets
43,016,139
40,271,967
2,744,172
6.8
Total Assets
1,189,465,102
1,188,469,895
995,207
0.1
Liabilities
Non-Interest Bearing Deposits
239,711,670
254,516,587
(14,804,917
)
(5.8
)
Interest bearing demand deposits
288,606,600
311,708,545
(23,101,945
)
(7.4
)
Savings and Money Market Deposits
301,260,921
317,061,228
(15,800,307
)
(5.0
)
Time Deposits - Retail
178,424,807
144,650,491
33,774,316
23.3
Time Deposits - Wholesale
5,000,000
-
5,000,000
-
Total Deposits
1,013,003,998
1,027,936,851
(14,932,853
)
(1.5
)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
8,749,442
6,267,474
2,481,968
39.6
Other Borrowings
79,783,561
79,906,591
(123,030
)
(0.2
)
Total Liabilities
1,101,537,001
1,114,110,916
(12,573,915
)
(1.1
)
Equity
Common stock
21,471,225
21,372,250
98,975
0.5
Capital surplus
10,554,284
10,294,678
259,606
2.5
Retained earnings
85,965,349
78,562,644
7,402,705
9.4
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(29,426,270
)
(35,506,973
)
6,080,703
(17.1
)
Less: unearned stock awards
(636,487
)
(363,620
)
(272,867
)
75.0
Total Equity
87,928,101
74,358,979
13,569,122
18.2
Total Liabilities & Equity
1,189,465,102
1,188,469,895
995,207
0.1
JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
JENNINGS, LOUISIANA
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
QTD
QTD
$ Variance
% Variance
QTD
$ Variance
% Variance
Interest Income
Interest on Loans
12,328,762
11,305,380
1,023,382
9.1
10,054,185
2,274,577
22.6
Mortgage Loans Held For Sale
3,265
4,784
(1,519
)
(31.8
)
8,213
(4,948
)
(60.2
)
Interest on deposits with banks
169,371
355,310
(185,939
)
(52.3
)
317,052
(147,681
)
(46.6
)
Investment Securities - Taxable
1,743,435
1,773,973
(30,538
)
(1.7
)
1,933,021
(189,586
)
(9.8
)
Investment Securities - Tax-exempt
770,502
775,604
(5,102
)
(0.7
)
781,796
(11,294
)
(1.4
)
Total Interest Income
15,015,335
14,215,051
800,284
5.6
13,094,267
1,921,068
14.7
Interest Expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
375,432
331,079
44,353
13.4
333,127
42,305
12.7
Savings and Money Market Deposits
645,331
580,933
64,398
11.1
507,377
137,954
27.2
Time Deposits - Retail
1,657,239
1,496,576
160,663
10.7
720,298
936,941
130.1
Time Deposits - Wholesale
42,740
-
42,740
-
-
42,740
-
Total Interest Expense on Deposits
2,720,742
2,408,588
312,154
13.0
1,560,802
1,159,940
74.3
Interest on other borrowings
935,047
916,318
18,729
2.0
698,643
236,404
33.8
Total Interest Expense
3,655,789
3,324,906
330,883
10.0
2,259,445
1,396,344
61.8
Net Interest Income
11,359,546
10,890,145
469,401
4.3
10,834,822
524,724
4.8
Provision for credit losses
(293,270
)
156,281
(449,551
)
(287.7
)
(36,920
)
(256,350
)
694.3
Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses
11,652,816
10,733,864
918,952
8.6
10,871,742
781,074
7.2
Non Interest Income
Service charges and fees
2,192,216
2,164,976
27,240
1.3
2,224,841
(32,625
)
(1.5
)
Mortgage loan and related fees
104,986
123,900
(18,914
)
(15.3
)
123,787
(18,801
)
(15.2
)
Other noninterest income
537,498
533,519
3,979
0.7
562,600
(25,102
)
(4.5
)
Total Non Interest Income
2,834,700
2,822,395
12,305
0.4
2,911,228
(76,528
)
(2.6
)
Non Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
5,458,658
5,485,248
(26,590
)
(0.5
)
5,156,945
301,713
5.9
Occupancy
1,329,326
1,289,716
39,610
3.1
1,390,439
(61,113
)
(4.4
)
Advertising and public relations
370,776
398,434
(27,658
)
(6.9
)
250,061
120,715
48.3
Data Processing
1,155,949
1,035,135
120,814
11.7
1,366,432
(210,483
)
(15.4
)
Other noninterest expense
1,697,383
1,730,143
(32,760
)
(1.9
)
1,430,952
266,431
18.6
Total Non Interest Expense
10,012,092
9,938,676
73,416
0.7
9,594,829
417,263
4.3
Income Before Taxes
4,475,424
3,617,583
857,841
23.7
4,188,141
287,283
6.9
Income taxes
769,321
588,750
180,571
30.7
695,289
74,032
10.6
Net Income
3,706,103
3,028,833
677,270
22.4
3,492,852
213,251
6.1
Per common share data:
Earnings
$
1.08
$
0.88
$
1.02
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
3,435,396
3,427,853
3,419,560
JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
JENNINGS, LOUISIANA
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
YTD
YTD
$ Variance
% Variance
Interest Income
Interest on Loans
34,501,945
29,559,390
4,942,555
16.7
Mortgage Loans Held For Sale
11,390
25,226
(13,836
)
(54.8
)
Interest on deposits with banks
926,706
773,467
153,239
19.8
Investment Securities - Taxable
5,296,419
5,871,876
(575,457
)
(9.8
)
Investment Securities - Tax-exempt
2,325,411
2,363,406
(37,995
)
(1.6
)
Total Interest Income
43,061,871
38,593,365
4,468,506
11.6
Interest Expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
1,034,411
904,688
129,723
14.3
Savings and Money Market Deposits
1,756,531
1,436,723
319,808
22.3
Time Deposits - Retail
4,450,131
1,613,964
2,836,167
175.7
Time Deposits - Wholesale
42,740
-
42,740
-
Total Interest Expense on Deposits
7,283,813
3,955,375
3,328,438
84.1
FHLB Advances
-
36,522
(36,522
)
(100.0
)
Interest on other borrowings
2,764,984
1,517,768
1,247,216
82.2
Total Interest Expense
10,048,797
5,509,665
4,539,132
82.4
Net Interest Income
33,013,074
33,083,700
(70,626
)
(0.2
)
Provision for credit losses
(822,577
)
928,749
(1,751,326
)
(188.6
)
Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses
33,835,651
32,154,951
1,680,700
5.2
Non Interest Income
Service charges and fees
6,499,441
6,670,437
(170,996
)
(2.6
)
Mortgage loan and related fees
297,048
385,614
(88,566
)
(23.0
)
Other noninterest income
1,567,472
304,265
1,263,207
415.2
Total Non Interest Income
8,363,961
7,360,316
1,003,645
13.6
Non Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
16,259,718
15,356,100
903,618
5.9
Occupancy
3,957,353
4,135,285
(177,932
)
(4.3
)
Advertising and public relations
1,102,716
904,803
197,913
21.9
Data Processing
3,500,443
3,913,459
(413,016
)
(10.6
)
Other noninterest expense
4,903,705
4,745,410
158,295
3.3
Total Non Interest Expense
29,723,935
29,055,057
668,878
2.3
Income Before Taxes
12,475,677
10,460,210
2,015,467
19.3
Income taxes
2,088,344
1,665,611
422,733
25.4
Net Income
10,387,333
8,794,599
1,592,734
18.1
Per common share data:
Earnings
$
3.03
$
2.57
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
3,425,837
3,420,219
JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Margin Analysis Compare
Average Yield and Rate
Average Funds
Interest Income/Expense
QTD
QTD
Change
QTD
QTD
Change
QTD
QTD
Change
Earning Assets
Loans
6.74
5.93
0.81
727,277,984
672,609,097
54,668,887
12,328,763
10,054,185
2,274,578
Loan fees
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Loans with fees
6.74
5.93
0.81
727,277,984
672,609,097
54,668,887
12,328,763
10,054,185
2,274,578
Mortgage loans held for sale
7.68
8.72
(1.04
)
169,960
376,875
(206,915
)
3,265
8,213
(4,948
)
Deposits with banks
5.60
5.30
0.30
12,034,365
23,732,117
(11,697,752
)
169,371
317,052
(147,681
)
Investment securities - taxable
2.52
2.22
0.30
277,179,876
348,900,279
(71,720,403
)
1,743,435
1,933,021
(189,586
)
Investment securities - tax-exempt
3.14
3.11
0.03
124,242,209
127,314,013
(3,071,804
)
770,502
781,796
(11,294
)
Total Earning Assets
5.31
4.51
0.80
1,140,904,394
1,172,932,381
(32,027,987
)
15,015,336
13,094,267
1,921,069
Interest bearing liabilities
-
Interest bearing demand
0.52
0.42
0.10
289,102,275
313,936,339
(24,834,064
)
375,432
333,127
42,305
Savings and Money Market
0.84
0.57
0.27
303,992,824
351,842,925
(47,850,101
)
645,331
507,377
137,954
Time deposits - Retail
3.75
2.37
1.38
175,719,108
120,539,555
55,179,553
1,657,239
720,298
936,941
Time Deposits - Wholesale
5.21
-
5.21
3,260,870
-
3,260,870
42,740
-
42,740
Total interest bearing deposits
1.40
0.79
0.61
772,075,077
786,318,819
(14,243,742
)
2,720,742
1,560,802
1,159,940
Federal home Loan Bank advances
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other borrowings
4.54
4.46
0.08
80,584,725
61,259,186
19,325,539
935,047
698,643
236,404
Total borrowed funds
4.54
4.46
0.08
80,584,725
61,259,186
19,325,539
935,047
698,643
236,404
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1.70
1.05
0.65
852,659,802
847,578,005
5,081,797
3,655,789
2,259,445
1,396,344
Net interest rate spread
3.61
3.46
0.15
11,359,547
10,834,822
524,725
Effect of non-interest bearing deposits
(0.38
)
(0.26
)
(0.12
)
241,192,050
278,960,273
(37,768,223
)
Cost of funds
1.32
0.79
0.53
Net interest margin
4.04
3.74
0.30
JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Margin Analysis Compare
Average Yield and Rate
Average Funds
Interest Income/Expense
YTD
YTD
Change
YTD
YTD
Change
YTD
YTD
Change
Earning Assets
Loans
6.50
5.88
0.62
708,709,938
671,611,674
37,098,264
34,501,945
29,559,390
4,942,555
Loan fees
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Loans with fees
6.50
5.88
0.62
708,709,938
671,611,674
37,098,264
34,501,945
29,559,390
4,942,555
Mortgage loans held for sale
7.39
7.58
(0.19
)
205,573
443,722
(238,149
)
11,390
25,226
(13,836
)
Deposits with banks
5.51
5.03
0.48
22,477,610
20,566,846
1,910,764
926,706
773,467
153,239
Investment securities - taxable
2.51
2.19
0.32
281,551,947
356,830,249
(75,278,302
)
5,296,419
5,871,876
(575,457
)
Investment securities - tax-exempt
3.13
3.10
0.03
125,268,083
128,517,551
(3,249,468
)
2,325,411
2,363,406
(37,995
)
Total Earning Assets
5.12
4.45
0.67
1,138,213,151
1,177,970,042
(39,756,891
)
43,061,871
38,593,365
4,468,506
Interest bearing liabilities
-
Interest bearing demand
0.47
0.37
0.10
293,232,305
330,772,678
(37,540,373
)
1,034,411
904,688
129,723
Savings and Money Market
0.76
0.52
0.24
308,753,917
367,929,248
(59,175,331
)
1,756,531
1,436,723
319,808
Time deposits - Retail
3.66
1.88
1.78
162,244,916
114,500,220
47,744,696
4,450,131
1,613,964
2,836,167
Time Deposits - Wholesale
5.21
-
5.21
1,094,891
-
1,094,891
42,740
-
42,740
Total interest bearing deposits
1.27
0.65
0.62
765,326,029
813,202,146
(47,876,117
)
7,283,813
3,955,375
3,328,438
Federal home Loan Bank advances
11.16
5.22
5.94
4
923,077
(923,073
)
-
36,522
(36,522
)
Other borrowings
4.54
4.39
0.15
80,072,153
45,620,492
34,451,661
2,764,984
1,517,768
1,247,216
Total borrowed funds
4.54
4.40
0.14
80,072,157
46,543,569
33,528,588
2,764,984
1,554,290
1,210,694
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1.58
0.86
0.72
845,398,186
859,745,715
(14,347,529
)
10,048,797
5,509,665
4,539,132
Net interest rate spread
3.54
3.60
(0.06
)
33,013,074
33,083,700
(70,626
)
Effect of non-interest bearing deposits
(0.36
)
(0.21
)
(0.15
)
247,189,146
274,238,437
(27,049,291
)
Cost of funds
1.22
0.65
0.57
Net interest margin
3.95
3.81
0.14
JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Financial Ratios
For the Nine
For the Nine
For the Qtr
For the Qtr
For the Qtr
Months
Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
September 30, 2024
June 30,
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Performance Ratios
Return on Average Assets (ROA)
1.25
%
1.03
%
1.16
%
1.18
%
0.98
%
ROA based on Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income
1.45
%
1.35
%
1.38
%
1.36
%
1.42
%
Return on Average Equity (ROE)
18.99
%
16.12
%
21.43
%
18.19
%
18.64
%
ROE based on Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income
21.96
%
21.02
%
25.49
%
20.91
%
27.14
%
Earnings per Share
$
1.08
$
0.88
$
1.02
$
3.03
$
2.57
Net Interest Margin
4.04
%
3.90
%
3.74
%
3.95
%
3.81
%
Efficiency Ratio **
68.82
%
70.13
%
68.74
%
70.08
%
68.26
%
Non-Interest Income as a % of Avg. Assets**
0.96
%
0.96
%
0.96
%
0.95
%
0.96
%
Non-Interest Expense as a % of Avg. Assets**
3.34
%
3.33
%
3.18
%
3.35
%
3.21
%
As of
As of
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Bank Level Capital Ratios:
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
11.32% (Est.)
10.67
%
Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio
16.69% (Est.)
15.72
%
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
16.69% (Est.)
15.72
%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
17.82% (Est.)
16.96
%
Company:
Tangible Equity / Total Assets
7.04
%
5.91
%
Tangible Book Value per Share
$
24.38
$
20.52
Reconcilement of GAAP to Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Income:
For the Nine
For the Nine
For the Qtr
For the Qtr
For the Qtr
Months
Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
September 30, 2024
June 30,
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Net Income (GAAP)
$
3,706,103
$
3,028,833
$
3,492,852
$
10,387,333
$
8,794,599
Provision for Loan Lossess
(293,270
)
156,281
(36,920
)
(822,577
)
928,749
Net (Gain) Loss on OREO
103,368
177,550
3,063
293,082
4,085
Net (Gain) Loss on Securities
-
-
-
-
1,263,100
Non-recurring Expenses
-
-
-
-
153,413
Income Tax Expense
769,321
588,750
695,289
2,088,344
1,665,611
Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Income
$
4,285,522
$
3,951,414
$
4,154,284
$
11,946,182
$
12,809,557
** Non-recurring items are eliminated for this ratio
