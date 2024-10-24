Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2024) - Ashley Leftwich, Chief Executive Officer, Rock The Street, Wall Street (RTSWS), joined Cindy Bush, Chief Human Resources Officer, TMX Group, to close the market to celebrate reaching over 7000 young women within their financial & investment programming.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ldwel5opKO4

Rock The Street, Wall Street (RTSWS) is a leading nonprofit dedicated to bringing the M in STEM to diverse high school girls with a focus on financial and investment fundamentals. RTSWS provides industry guidance, helping students and alumni transition from classrooms to careers and fostering inclusivity in the capital markets.

RTSWS celebrates its expansion in Toronto and commemorates a significant milestone in reaching over 7,000 young women with its programming, equipping them with insights and access into the financial industry. Remarkably, these young women are pursuing economics, finance, and related degrees at five times the rate of the average female student.

Active in more than 25 cities across the U.S., U.K., and Canada, as well as with virtual offerings online, RTSWS continues to expand its reach and impact.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/227752

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange