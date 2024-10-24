Network-1 Technologies, Inc.: Network-1 Reports Third Quarter Results

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:NTIP), a company specializing in the acquisition, development, licensing, and monetization of its intellectual property assets, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Network-1 had no revenue for the three month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023. For the nine month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, Network-1 recorded revenue of $100,000 and $820,000, respectively. The revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 was from settlements of litigation relating to Network-1's Remote Power Patent.

Network-1 realized a net loss of $316,000 or $0.01 per share basic and diluted for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared with net loss of $810,000 or $0.03 per share basic and diluted for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Included in net loss is Network-1's share of the net loss of its equity method investee of $308,000 and $532,000, respectively, during the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023.

Network-1 realized a net loss of $1,894,000 or $0.08 per share basic and diluted for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared with net loss of $1,909,000 or $0.08 per share basic and diluted for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Included in net loss is Network-1's share of the net loss of its equity method investee of $1,613,000 and $1,597,000, respectively, during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023.

At September 30, 2024, Network-1 had cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $41,516,000 and working capital of $41,058,000.Network-1 believes based on its current cash position it will have sufficient cash to fund its operations for the next twelve months and the foreseeable future.

During the three months ended September 30, 2024, Network-1 repurchased an aggregate of 119,615 shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $189,424 (exclusive of commissions and excise taxes) or an average per share price of $1.58. During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, Network-1 repurchased an aggregate of 577,060 shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $1,059,904 (exclusive of commissions and excise taxes) or an average per share price of $1.84. At September 30, 2024, the remaining dollar value of shares that may be repurchased under the Share Repurchase Program was $3,312,801. Since the inception of the Share Repurchase Program through September 30, 2024, Network-1 has repurchased an aggregate of 10,217,856 shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $19,772,820 (exclusive of commissions and excise taxes) or an average per share price of $1.94.

Network-1 continues to pay dividends consistent with its dividend policy, which consists of semi-annual cash dividends of $0.05 per share ($0.10 per share annually) which are anticipated to be paid in March and September of each year. On August 27, 2024, the Board of Directors of Network-1 declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.05 per common share which was paid on September 26, 2024 to all common stockholders of record as of September 12, 2024. On February 23, 2024, Network-1's Board of Directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.05 per share which was paid on March 29, 2024 to all shareholders of record as of March 15, 2024. Network-1's dividend policy undergoes a periodic review by the Board of Directors and is subject to change at any time depending upon Network-1's earnings, financial requirements and other factors existing at the time.

ABOUT NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, development, licensing and protection of its intellectual property and proprietary technologies. Network-1 works with inventors and patent owners to assist in the development and monetization of their patented technologies. Network-1 currently owns one-hundred four (104) U.S. patents and sixteen (16) international patents covering various telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content. Network-1's current strategy includes efforts to monetize five patent portfolios (the Cox, M2M/IoT, HFT, Mirror Worlds and Remote Power Patent portfolios). Network-1's strategy is to focus on acquiring and investing in high quality patents which management believes have the potential to generate significant licensing opportunities as Network-1 has achieved with respect to its Remote Power Patent and Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio. Network-1's Remote Power Patent has generated licensing revenue in excess of $188,000,000 from May 2007 through September 30, 2024. Network-1 has achieved licensing and other revenue of $47,150,000 through September 30, 2024 with respect to its Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements address future events and conditions concerning Network-1's business plans. Such statements are subject to a number of risk factors and uncertainties as disclosed in the Network-1's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, among others, Network-1's uncertain revenue from licensing its intellectual property, uncertainty as to the outcome of pending litigation involving Network-1's Remote Power Patent, whether Network-1 in its Cox patent litigation against Google and YouTube will be successful in its appeal of the judgment of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York dismissing all of Network-1's claims in the case, whether Network-1 will be successful in its appeal to the Federal Circuit of the District Court judgment of non-infringement dismissing Network-1's litigation against Facebook (now Meta Platforms, Inc.), the ability of Network-1 to successfully execute its strategy to acquire or make investments in high quality patents with significant licensing opportunities, Network-1's ability to achieve revenue and profits from its Cox Patent Portfolio, M2M/IoT Patent Portfolio, HFT Patent Portfolio and additional revenue and profit from its Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio and Remote Power Patent as well as a return on its investment in ILiAD Biotechnologies, LLC or other intellectual property it may acquire or finance in the future, the ability of Network-1 to enter into additional license agreements, uncertainty as to whether cash dividends will continue be paid, Network-1's ability to enter into strategic relationships with third parties to license or otherwise monetize their intellectual property, the risk in the future of Network-1 being classified as a Personal Holding Company which may result in Network-1 issuing a special cash dividend to its stockholders, the increasing development of artificial intelligence could materially impact Network-1's business, and future economic conditions and technology changes and legislative, regulatory and competitive developments. Except as otherwise required to be disclosed in periodic reports, Network-1 expressly disclaims any future obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein.

The unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss and condensed consolidated balance sheets are attached.

Corey M. Horowitz, Chairman and CEO

Network-1 Technologies, Inc.

(203) 920-1055

(917) 692-0000

NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

September, Nine Months Ended

September, 2024 2023 2024 2023 REVENUE $ - $ - $ 100,000 $ 820,000 OPERATING EXPENSES: Costs of revenue - - 28,000 232,000 Professional fees and related costs 290,000 109,000 656,000 466,000 General and administrative 576,000 679,000 1,764,000 2,070,000 Amortization of patents 30,000 71,000 90,000 236,000 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 896,000 859,000 2,538,000 3,004,000 OPERATING LOSS (896,000 ) (859,000 ) (2,438,000 ) (2,184,000 ) OTHER INCOME: Interest and dividend income, net 524,000 406,000 1,407,000 1,161,000 Net realized and unrealized gain on marketable securities 293,000 131,000 395,000 420,000 Total other income, net 817,000 537,000 1,802,000 1,581,000 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND SHARE OF NET LOSSES OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEE (79,000 ) (322,000 ) (636,000 ) (603,000 ) INCOME TAXES PROVISION: Current - (13,000 ) - (13,000 ) Deferred taxes, net (71,000 ) (31,000 ) (355,000 ) (278,000 ) Total income tax benefit (71,000 ) (44,000 ) (355,000 ) (229,000 ) LOSS BEFORE SHARE OF NET LOSS OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEE: (8,000 ) (278,000 ) (281,000 ) (312,000 ) SHARE OF NET LOSS OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEE (308,000 ) (532,000 ) (1,613,000 ) (1,597,000 ) NET LOSS $ (316,000 ) $ (810,000 ) $ (1,894,000 ) $ (1,909,000 ) Net loss per share Basic $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.08 ) Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 23,126,480 23,803,567 23,337,716 23,867,204 Diluted 23,126,480 23,803,567 23,337,716 23,867,204 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 NET LOSS $

(316,000) $

(810,000) $

(1,894,000) $

(1,909,000) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Net unrealized holding gain on corporate bonds and notes during the period, net of tax - 14,000 - 14,000 COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (316,000 ) $ (796,000 ) $ (1,894,000 ) $ (1,895,000 )

NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,315,000 $ 16,896,000 Marketable securities, at fair value 27,201,000 28,571,000 Other current assets 141,000 206,000 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 41,657,000 45,673,000 OTHER ASSETS: Patents, net of accumulated amortization 1,236,000 1,326,000 Equity investment 3,636,000 5,249,000 Operating leases right-of-use asset 43,000 16,000 Security deposit 13,000 13,000 Total Other Assets 4,928,000 6,604,000 TOTAL ASSETS $ 46,585,000 $ 52,277,000 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 371,000 $ 125,000 Accrued payroll 6,000 378,000 Other accrued expenses 182,000 297,000 Operating lease obligation, current 40,000 23,000 Total Current Liabilities 599,000 823,000 LONG TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred tax liability 407,000 762,000 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,006,000 1,585,000 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note G) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares;

none issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 -

- Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 50,000,000 shares; 23,110,495 and 23,553,908 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively



231,000



235,000 Additional paid-in capital 67,757,000 67,446,000 Accumulated deficit (22,409,000 ) (16,989,000 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 45,579,000 50,692,000 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 46,585,000 $ 52,277,000

SOURCE: Network-1 Technologies, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com