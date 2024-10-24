Flushing Financial Corporation Reports 3Q24 GAAP and Core EPS of $0.30 and $0.26, Respectively; Net Interest Income and NIM Increased QoQ

"Our third quarter had several positive trends that demonstrate our commitment to improve profitability over the long term. GAAP and Core EPS were $0.30 and $0.26, respectively, the best quarter in the past seven, including non-recurring items. GAAP and Core NIM increased by 5 and 4 bps QoQ to 2.10% and 2.07%, respectively, as the cost of funds peaked in July decreasing in August and September. As a result, NIM bottomed in July then increased in August and September. Credit quality remains solid with a sequential decline in NPAs and criticized and classified assets. Our underwriting remains very strong with a weighted average DCR of 1.9x for our multifamily and CRE portfolios and only 0.5% of exposure to Manhattan office buildings. The Company has $3.9 billion of unused lines of credit available as of September 30, 2024. Average total deposits increased 9% YoY and 4% QoQ. The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized under regulatory standards. Year to date, GAAP and Core noninterest expense growth was approximately 6%, which includes investments in the business including new employees and branches that should enhance our long term profitability over time. While there is more work to do, we are pleased with the direction and execution on our areas of focus."
- John R. Buran, President and CEO
UNIONDALE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2024 / Period End Loans and Average Total Deposits Increase QoQ. Third quarter 2024 GAAP and Core EPS were $0.30 and $0.26, compared to $0.26, and $0.25, respectively, a year ago. Insurance recoveries, discrete income tax items, and other events added $0.05 per share to 3Q24 EPS, while net interest recoveries on delinquent loans added another $0.03 per share. 3Q24 GAAP and Core NIM were 2.10% and 2.07%, up 5 bps and 4 bps QoQ, respectively. Average total deposits increased 9.4% YoY and 3.7% QoQ, while period end net loans increased 0.6% QoQ, but declined 1.2% YoY. This was the first QoQ increase in net loans since 4Q23 (0.1%).
Strong Credit Quality: Capital Remains Solid. Credit quality metrics were at favorable levels with criticized and classified loans to gross loans of 100 bps (down 13 bps QoQ), nonperforming assets to total assets of 59 bps (down 2 bps QoQ), and year to date net charge-offs of 6 bps. Capital continues to be sound with TCE/TA1 of 7.00% at 3Q24.
Key Financial Metrics2
3Q24
2Q24
1Q24
4Q23
3Q23
9M24
9M23
GAAP:
EPS
$
0.30
$
0.18
$
0.12
$
0.27
$
0.26
$
0.60
$
0.69
ROAA (%)
0.39
0.24
0.17
0.38
0.37
0.27
0.32
ROAE (%)
5.30
3.19
2.20
4.84
4.64
3.57
4.05
NIM FTE3 (%)
2.10
2.05
2.06
2.29
2.22
2.07
2.22
Core:
EPS
$
0.26
$
0.18
$
0.14
$
0.25
$
0.25
$
0.59
$
0.58
ROAA (%)
0.34
0.25
0.20
0.35
0.36
0.26
0.27
ROAE (%)
4.59
3.27
2.58
4.51
4.49
3.48
3.42
Core NIM FTE (%)
2.07
2.03
2.06
2.31
2.13
2.05
2.18
Credit Quality:
NPAs/Loans & OREO (%)
0.81
0.82
0.68
0.67
0.56
0.81
0.56
ACLs/Loans (%)
0.59
0.61
0.60
0.58
0.57
0.59
0.57
ACLs/NPLs (%)
117.75
120.58
164.13
159.55
225.38
117.75
225.38
NCOs/Avg Loans (%)
0.18
(0.01
)
-
-
-
0.06
0.21
Balance Sheet:
Avg Loans ($B)
$
6.7
$
6.7
$
6.8
$
6.9
$
6.8
$
6.8
$
6.8
Avg Dep ($B)
$
7.5
$
7.2
$
7.1
$
6.9
$
6.8
$
7.2
$
6.8
Book Value/Share
$
22.94
$
22.89
$
23.04
$
23.21
$
23.06
$
22.94
$
23.06
Tangible BV/Share
$
22.29
$
22.24
$
22.39
$
22.54
$
22.39
$
22.29
$
22.39
TCE/TA (%)
7.00
7.12
7.40
7.64
7.56
7.00
7.56
Note: In certain circumstances, reclassifications have been made to prior periods to conform to the current presentation.
1 Tangible Common Equity ("TCE")/Total Assets ("TA"). 2 See "Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings", "Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue and Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Net Revenue", and "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Margin to Core Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin." 3 Net Interest Margin ("NIM") Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE").
3Q24 Highlights
Net interest margin FTE decreased 12 bps YoY and increased 5 bps QoQ to 2.10%; Core net interest margin FTE decreased 6 bps YoY, but increased 4 bps QoQ to 2.07%; Net reversals and recovered interest from delinquent loans totaled $1.1 million and added 5 bps to the GAAP and Core NIM in 3Q24; After bottoming in July, the NIM expanded in both August and September
Average total deposits increased 9.4% YoY and 3.7% QoQ to $7.5 billion; Average noninterest bearing deposits declined 0.7% YoY but increased 2.7% QoQ and totaled 11.3% of total average deposits compared to 12.5% in 3Q23 and 11.4% in 2Q24. Average CDs were $2.9 billion, up 25.9% YoY and 18.1% QoQ
Period end net loans decreased 1.2% YoY, but increased 0.6% QoQ to $6.8 billion; Loan closings were $217.1 million, down 10.1% YoY, but up 72.3% QoQ; The yields on closings increased 3 bps YoY, but decreased 26 bps QoQ to 7.51%; Back-to-back swap loan originations were $38.5 million compared to $27.4 million in 2Q24 and generated $0.6 million and $0.5 million of noninterest income, respectively; Loan pipeline decreased 19.4% YoY and 10.6% QoQ to $293.0 million; Approximately 20% of the loan pipeline consists of back-to-back swap loans
NPAs totaled $54.9 million (59 bps of assets) in 3Q24 compared to $38.4 million (45 bps) a year ago and $55.8 million (61 bps) in the prior quarter
Year to date noninterest expense growth was 6.3%, while core noninterest expense growth was 5.9%; The Company remains on target to have core noninterest expense growth of mid-single digits for 2024
Provision for credit losses was $1.7 million in 3Q24 compared to $0.6 million in 3Q23 and $0.8 million in 2Q24; Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $3.0 million in 3Q24 compared to $(42,000) in 3Q23 and $(92,000) in 2Q24
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 7.00% at September 30, 2024, compared to 7.12% at June 30, 2024; Tangible book value per share was $22.29 compared to $22.39 a year ago
Areas of Focus
Increase NIM and Reduce Volatility
Maintain Credit Discipline
Preserve Strong Liquidity and Capital
Bend the Expense Curve
Income Statement Highlights
YoY
QoQ
($000s, except EPS)
3Q24
2Q24
1Q24
4Q23
3Q23
Change
Change
Net Interest Income
$
45,603
$
42,776
$
42,397
$
46,085
$
44,427
2.6
%
6.6
%
Provision for Credit Losses
1,727
809
592
998
596
189.8
113.5
Noninterest Income
6,277
4,216
3,084
7,402
3,309
89.7
48.9
Noninterest Expense
38,696
39,047
39,892
40,735
36,388
6.3
(0.9
)
Income Before Income Taxes
11,457
7,136
4,997
11,754
10,752
6.6
60.6
Provision for Income Taxes
2,551
1,814
1,313
3,655
2,917
(12.5
)
40.6
Net Income
$
8,906
$
5,322
$
3,684
$
8,099
$
7,835
13.7
67.3
Diluted EPS
$
0.30
$
0.18
$
0.12
$
0.27
$
0.26
15.4
66.7
Avg. Diluted Shares (000s)
29,742
29,789
29,742
29,650
29,703
0.1
(0.2
)
Core Net Income1
$
7,723
$
5,456
$
4,312
$
7,546
$
7,571
2.0
41.6
Core EPS1
$
0.26
$
0.18
$
0.14
$
0.25
$
0.25
4.0
44.4
1 See Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings
Net interest income increased YoY and QoQ.
Net Interest Margin FTE of 2.10% decreased 12 bps YoY, but increased 5 bps QoQ
Prepayment penalty income, customer swap termination fees, net reversals and recoveries of interest from delinquent loans, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled $2.4 million (11 bps to NIM) in 3Q24, compared to $0.7 million (3 bps to NIM) in 2Q24, $1.0 million (5 bps to NIM) in 1Q24, $3.0 million (15 bps to NIM) in 4Q23, and $2.6 million (13 bps to NIM) in 3Q23
Excluding the items in the previous bullet, the net interest margin was 1.99% in 3Q24, compared to 2.02% in 2Q24, 2.01% in 1Q24, 2.14% in 4Q23, and 2.09% in 3Q23
The provision for credit losses increased YoY and QoQ.
Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $3.0 million (18 bps of average loans) in 3Q24 compared to $(92,000) ((1) bp of average loans) in 2Q24, $4,000 (less than 1 bp of average loans) in 1Q24, $60,000 in 4Q23 (less than 1 bp of average loans), and $(42,000) in 3Q23 (less than (1) bp of average loans)
Noninterest income increased YoY and QoQ.
Back-to-back swap loan closings of $38.5 million in 3Q24 (compared to $120.5 million in 3Q23 and $27.4 million in 2Q24) generated $0.6 million of fee income (compared to $1.6 million of fee income in 3Q23 and $0.5 million in 2Q24)
Net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments were $1.0 million ($0.03 per share, net of tax) in 3Q24, $0.1 million in 2Q24 (less than $0.01 per share, net of tax), $(0.8) million in 1Q24 ($(0.02) per share, net of tax), $0.9 million in 4Q23 ($0.02 per share, net of tax), and $(1.2) million in 3Q23 ($(0.03) per share, net of tax)
Gain on life insurance proceeds were $1,000 in 3Q24 (less than $0.01 per share), $0.7 million in 4Q23 ($0.02 per share) and $23,000 in 3Q23 (less than $0.01 per share)
Absent the items in the previous two bullets and other immaterial adjustments, core noninterest income was $5.3 million in 3Q24, up 17.0% YoY and 27.5% QoQ, and includes approximately $0.8 million of insurance recoveries and other items that are not expected to recur (included in other income)
Noninterest expense increased YoY but declined QoQ.
Excluding the effects of immaterial adjustments, core noninterest expenses were $38.6 million in 3Q24, up 6.4% YoY and 0.4% QoQ; YoY increases primarily relate to business investments in staff and branches and deposit insurance premiums
GAAP noninterest expense to average assets was 1.68% in 3Q24, 1.77% in 2Q24, 1.83% in 1Q24, 1.90% in 4Q23, and 1.71% in 3Q23
Provision for income taxes decreased YoY but increased QoQ.
The effective tax rate was 22.3% in 3Q24, 25.4% in 2Q24, 26.3% in 1Q24, 31.1% in 4Q23, and 27.1% in 3Q23
The effective tax rate in 3Q24 includes approximately $0.5 million of discrete tax benefits that are not expected to repeat
Balance Sheet, Credit Quality, and Capital Highlights
YoY
QoQ
3Q24
2Q24
1Q24
4Q23
3Q23
Change
Change
Averages ($MM)
Loans
$
6,737
$
6,748
$
6,804
$
6,868
$
6,813
(1.1
)%
(0.2
)%
Total Deposits
7,464
7,196
7,081
6,884
6,819
9.5
3.7
Credit Quality ($000s)
Nonperforming Loans
$
34,261
$
34,540
$
24,829
$
25,172
$
17,405
96.8
%
(0.8
)%
Nonperforming Assets
54,888
55,832
46,254
46,153
38,386
43.0
(1.7
)
Criticized and Classified Loans
68,338
76,485
59,021
76,719
74,169
(7.9
)
(10.7
)
Criticized and Classified Assets
88,965
97,777
80,446
97,700
95,150
(6.5
)
(9.0
)
Allowance for Credit Losses/Loans (%)
0.59
0.61
0.60
0.58
0.57
2
bps
(2
)bp
Capital
Book Value/Share
$
22.94
$
22.89
$
23.04
$
23.21
$
23.06
(0.5
)%
0.2
%
Tangible Book Value/Share
22.29
22.24
22.39
22.54
22.39
(0.4
)
0.2
Tang. Common Equity/Tang. Assets (%)
7.00
7.12
7.40
7.64
7.56
(56
)bps
(12
)bps
Leverage Ratio (%)
7.91
8.18
8.32
8.47
8.51
(60
)
(27
)
Average loans decreased slightly YoY and QoQ.
Period end net loans totaled $6.8 billion, down 1.2% YoY, but up 0.6% QoQ
Total loan closings were $217.1 million in 3Q24, $126.0 million in 2Q24, $130.0 million in 1Q24, $244.3 million in 4Q23, and $241.5 million in 3Q23; the loan pipeline was $293.0 million at September 30, 2024, down 19.4% YoY and 10.6% QoQ
The diversified loan portfolio is approximately 90% collateralized by real estate with an average loan-to-value ratio of <36%
Manhattan office buildings exposure is minimal at 0.5% of gross loans
Average total deposits increased YoY and QoQ.
Average noninterest bearing deposits decreased 0.7% YoY, but increased 2.7% QoQ and comprised 11.3% of average total deposits in 3Q24 compared to 12.5% a year ago
Average CDs totaled $2.9 billion, up 25.9% YoY and 18.1% QoQ; approximately $647.2 million of retail CDs are due to mature at an average rate of 4.96% in 4Q24
Credit Quality: Nonperforming loans increased YoY but decreased QoQ.
Nonperforming loans were 50 bps of loans in 3Q24 compared to 25 bps in 3Q23 and 51 bps in 2Q24
Criticized and classified loans were 100 bps of gross loans at 3Q24 compared to 113 bps at 2Q24, 87 bps at 1Q24, 111 bps at 4Q23, and 108 bps at 3Q23
Allowance for credit losses were 117.7% of nonperforming loans at 3Q24 compared to 225.4% at 3Q23 and 120.6% at 2Q24
Capital: Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, decreased 0.5% and 0.4% YoY to $22.94 and $22.29, respectively.
The Company paid a dividend of $0.22 per share in 3Q24; 807,964shares remaining subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration or maximum dollar limit
Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.00% at September 30, 2024 compared to 7.56% at September 30, 2023, and 7.12% at June 30, 2024
Conference Call Information
Conference Call Information:
John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan K. Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will host a conference call on Friday, October 25, 2024, at 11:00 AM (ET) to discuss the Company's third quarter results and strategy.
Dial-in for Live Call: 1-877-509-5836; Canada 855-669-9657
Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=DyENTTHR
Dial-in for Replay: 1-877-344-7529; Canada 855-669-9658
Replay Access Code: 3119962
The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and archived
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Release Date:
The Company plans to release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 financial results after the market close on January 28, 2025, followed by a conference call at 9:30 AM (ET) on January 29, 2025.
A detailed announcement will be issued prior to the fourth quarter's close confirming the date and the time of the earning release.
About Flushing Financial Corporation
Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq:FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, an FDIC insured, New York State-chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers that can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets is what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank's experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking® and BankPurely® brands.
Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company's website at FlushingBank.com. Flushing Financial Corporation's earnings release and presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call at www.FlushingBank.com under Investor Relations.
FF
- Statistical Tables Follow -
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
At or for the three months ended
At or for the nine months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Performance Ratios (1)
Return on average assets
0.39
%
0.24
%
0.17
%
0.38
%
0.37
%
0.27
%
0.32
%
Return on average equity
5.30
3.19
2.20
4.84
4.64
3.57
4.05
Yield on average interest-earning assets (2)
5.63
5.43
5.32
5.39
5.19
5.46
4.88
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
4.10
3.95
3.83
3.68
3.52
3.96
3.16
Cost of funds
3.69
3.54
3.42
3.26
3.13
3.55
2.80
Net interest rate spread during period (2)
1.53
1.48
1.49
1.71
1.67
1.50
1.72
Net interest margin (2)
2.10
2.05
2.06
2.29
2.22
2.07
2.22
Noninterest expense to average assets
1.68
1.77
1.83
1.90
1.71
1.76
1.74
Efficiency ratio (3)
77.20
82.57
86.07
76.69
76.76
81.81
76.73
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
1.16
X
1.17
X
1.17
X
1.19
X
1.18
X
1.17
X
1.19
X
Average Balances
Total loans, net
$
6,737,261
$
6,748,140
$
6,804,117
$
6,867,927
$
6,813,019
$
6,763,078
$
6,837,740
Total interest-earning assets
8,709,671
8,354,994
8,235,160
8,076,991
8,023,237
8,434,283
8,005,866
Total assets
9,203,884
8,830,665
8,707,505
8,569,002
8,505,346
8,915,076
8,478,837
Total deposits
7,463,783
7,195,940
7,081,498
6,884,037
6,819,397
7,247,863
6,843,200
Total interest-bearing liabilities
7,504,517
7,140,068
7,014,927
6,813,909
6,771,860
7,220,876
6,744,342
Stockholders' equity
672,762
667,557
669,185
669,819
675,041
669,845
676,949
Per Share Data
Book value per common share (4)
$
22.94
$
22.89
$
23.04
$
23.21
$
23.06
$
22.94
$
23.06
Tangible book value per common share (5)
$
22.29
$
22.24
$
22.39
$
22.54
$
22.39
$
22.29
$
22.39
Stockholders' Equity
Stockholders' equity
$
666,891
$
665,322
$
669,827
$
669,837
$
666,521
$
666,891
$
666,521
Tangible stockholders' equity
648,035
646,364
650,763
650,664
647,234
648,035
647,234
Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios
Tier 1 capital
$
735,984
$
733,308
$
734,192
$
737,732
$
736,744
$
735,984
$
736,744
Common equity Tier 1 capital
689,902
686,630
687,458
691,754
690,294
689,902
690,294
Total risk-based capital
967,242
965,819
965,796
967,627
965,532
967,242
965,532
Risk Weighted Assets
6,790,253
6,718,568
6,664,496
6,750,301
6,804,478
6,790,253
6,804,478
Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%)
7.91
%
8.18
%
8.32
%
8.47
%
8.51
%
7.91
%
8.51
%
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%)
10.16
10.22
10.32
10.25
10.14
10.16
10.14
Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%)
10.84
10.91
11.02
10.93
10.83
10.84
10.83
Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%)
14.24
14.38
14.49
14.33
14.19
14.24
14.19
Capital Ratios
Average equity to average assets
7.31
%
7.56
%
7.69
%
7.82
%
7.94
%
7.51
%
7.98
%
Equity to total assets
7.19
7.31
7.61
7.85
7.77
7.19
7.77
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6)
7.00
7.12
7.40
7.64
7.56
7.00
7.56
Asset Quality
Nonaccrual loans
$
34,261
$
34,540
$
24,829
$
23,709
$
17,405
$
34,261
$
17,405
Nonperforming loans
34,261
34,540
24,829
25,172
17,405
34,261
17,405
Nonperforming assets
54,888
55,832
46,254
46,153
38,386
54,888
38,386
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
3,036
(92
)
4
60
(42
)
2,948
8,903
Asset Quality Ratios
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.50
%
0.51
%
0.36
%
0.36
%
0.25
%
0.50
%
0.25
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.59
0.61
0.53
0.54
0.45
0.59
0.45
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
0.59
0.61
0.60
0.58
0.57
0.59
0.57
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets
73.50
74.60
88.10
87.02
102.19
73.50
102.19
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
117.75
120.58
164.13
159.55
225.38
117.75
225.38
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.18
(0.01
)
-
-
-
0.06
0.17
Full-service customer facilities
28
27
27
27
27
28
27
(1)
Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.
(2)
Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.
(3)
Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing core noninterest expense (excluding OREO expense and the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO) by the total of core net interest income and core noninterest income.
(4)
Calculated by dividing stockholders' equity by shares outstanding.
(5)
Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders' common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders' common equity is stockholders' equity less intangible assets. See "Calculation of Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets".
(6)
See "Calculation of Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets".
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
2024
2023
Interest and Dividend Income
Interest and fees on loans
$
95,780
$
92,728
$
92,959
$
95,616
$
91,466
$
281,467
$
259,732
Interest and dividends on securities:
Interest
24,215
18,209
12,541
10,803
10,383
54,965
26,795
Dividends
33
33
33
34
33
99
92
Other interest income
2,565
2,260
3,966
2,310
2,154
8,791
6,095
Total interest and dividend income
122,593
113,230
109,499
108,763
104,036
345,322
292,714
Interest Expense
Deposits
66,150
60,893
57,865
53,284
50,066
184,908
135,371
Other interest expense
10,840
9,561
9,237
9,394
9,543
29,638
24,276
Total interest expense
76,990
70,454
67,102
62,678
59,609
214,546
159,647
Net Interest Income
45,603
42,776
42,397
46,085
44,427
130,776
133,067
Provision for credit losses
1,727
809
592
998
596
3,128
9,520
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
43,876
41,967
41,805
45,087
43,831
127,648
123,547
Noninterest Income
Banking services fee income
1,790
1,583
1,394
2,824
2,636
4,767
5,827
Net gain on sale of loans
137
26
110
-
-
273
108
Net gain (loss) from fair value adjustments
974
57
(834
)
906
(1,246
)
197
1,667
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends
624
669
743
658
624
2,036
1,855
Life insurance proceeds
1
-
-
697
23
1
584
Bank owned life insurance
1,260
1,223
1,200
1,173
1,157
3,683
3,400
Other income
1,491
658
471
1,144
115
2,620
1,745
Total noninterest income
6,277
4,216
3,084
7,402
3,309
13,577
15,186
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
22,216
21,723
22,113
23,359
20,346
66,052
62,598
Occupancy and equipment
3,745
3,713
3,779
3,698
3,371
11,237
10,698
Professional services
2,752
2,786
2,792
2,523
2,494
8,330
7,046
FDIC deposit insurance
1,318
1,322
1,652
1,162
912
4,292
2,832
Data processing
1,681
1,785
1,727
1,646
1,422
5,193
4,330
Depreciation and amortization
1,436
1,425
1,457
1,491
1,482
4,318
4,474
Other real estate owned/foreclosure expense
135
125
145
105
185
405
500
Gain on sale of other real estate owned
(174
)
-
-
-
-
(174
)
-
Other operating expenses
5,587
6,168
6,227
6,751
6,176
17,982
18,176
Total noninterest expense
38,696
39,047
39,892
40,735
36,388
117,635
110,654
Income Before Provision for Income Taxes
11,457
7,136
4,997
11,754
10,752
23,590
28,079
Provision for income taxes
2,551
1,814
1,313
3,655
2,917
5,678
7,514
Net Income
$
8,906
$
5,322
$
3,684
$
8,099
$
7,835
$
17,912
$
20,565
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.30
$
0.18
$
0.12
$
0.27
$
0.26
$
0.60
$
0.69
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.30
$
0.18
$
0.12
$
0.27
$
0.26
$
0.60
$
0.69
Dividends per common share
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.66
$
0.66
Basic average shares
29,742
29,789
29,742
29,650
29,703
29,758
30,017
Diluted average shares
29,742
29,789
29,742
29,650
29,703
29,758
30,017
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
267,643
$
156,913
$
210,723
$
172,157
$
200,926
Securities held-to-maturity:
Mortgage-backed securities
7,841
7,846
7,850
7,855
7,860
Other securities, net
63,859
64,166
64,612
65,068
65,271
Securities available for sale:
Mortgage-backed securities
926,731
869,494
509,527
354,344
337,879
Other securities
687,518
679,117
667,156
520,409
505,784
Loans
6,818,328
6,777,026
6,821,943
6,906,950
6,896,074
Allowance for credit losses
(40,342
)
(41,648
)
(40,752
)
(40,161
)
(39,228
)
Net loans
6,777,986
6,735,378
6,781,191
6,866,789
6,856,846
Interest and dividends receivable
64,369
62,752
61,449
59,018
55,660
Bank premises and equipment, net
18,544
19,426
20,102
21,273
21,302
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock
32,745
46,331
24,845
31,066
43,821
Bank owned life insurance
217,200
215,940
214,718
213,518
214,321
Goodwill
17,636
17,636
17,636
17,636
17,636
Core deposit intangibles
1,220
1,322
1,428
1,537
1,651
Right of use asset
44,787
46,636
37,631
39,557
41,404
Other assets
152,807
174,283
188,457
167,009
209,014
Total assets
$
9,280,886
$
9,097,240
$
8,807,325
$
8,537,236
$
8,579,375
LIABILITIES
Total deposits
$
7,572,395
$
6,906,863
$
7,253,207
$
6,815,261
$
6,681,509
Borrowed funds
846,123
1,316,565
671,474
841,281
1,001,010
Operating lease liability
45,437
47,485
38,674
40,822
43,067
Other liabilities
150,040
161,005
174,143
170,035
187,268
Total liabilities
8,613,995
8,431,918
8,137,498
7,867,399
7,912,854
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock (5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued)
-
-
-
-
-
Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized)
341
341
341
341
341
Additional paid-in capital
261,274
260,585
260,413
264,534
264,486
Treasury stock
(101,633
)
(101,633
)
(101,641
)
(106,070
)
(105,433
)
Retained earnings
547,708
545,345
546,530
549,683
548,058
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes
(40,799
)
(39,316
)
(35,816
)
(38,651
)
(40,931
)
Total stockholders' equity
666,891
665,322
669,827
669,837
666,521
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
9,280,886
$
9,097,240
$
8,807,325
$
8,537,236
$
8,579,375
(In thousands)
Issued shares
34,088
34,088
34,088
34,088
34,088
Outstanding shares
29,069
29,069
29,069
28,866
28,905
Treasury shares
5,019
5,019
5,019
5,222
5,183
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(In thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
2024
2023
Interest-earning Assets:
Mortgage loans, net
$
5,337,170
$
5,338,614
$
5,353,606
$
5,356,112
$
5,314,215
$
5,343,108
$
5,318,616
Commercial Business loans, net
1,400,091
1,409,526
1,450,511
1,511,815
1,498,804
1,419,970
1,519,124
Total loans, net
6,737,261
6,748,140
6,804,117
6,867,927
6,813,019
6,763,078
6,837,740
Taxable securities:
Mortgage-backed securities
984,383
691,802
462,934
426,612
436,181
714,030
447,491
Other securities, net
714,161
663,975
590,204
527,316
528,091
656,325
470,898
Total taxable securities
1,698,544
1,355,777
1,053,138
953,928
964,272
1,370,355
918,389
Tax-exempt securities:
Other securities
65,070
65,451
65,939
66,242
66,438
65,485
66,631
Total tax-exempt securities
65,070
65,451
65,939
66,242
66,438
65,485
66,631
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold
208,796
185,626
311,966
188,894
179,508
235,365
183,106
Total interest-earning assets
8,709,671
8,354,994
8,235,160
8,076,991
8,023,237
8,434,283
8,005,866
Other assets
494,213
475,671
472,345
492,011
482,109
480,793
472,971
Total assets
$
9,203,884
$
8,830,665
$
8,707,505
$
8,569,002
$
8,505,346
$
8,915,076
$
8,478,837
Interest-bearing Liabilities:
Deposits:
Savings accounts
$
102,196
$
103,335
$
106,212
$
110,316
$
115,437
$
103,908
$
124,736
NOW accounts
1,886,387
2,017,085
1,935,250
1,848,285
1,907,781
1,946,022
1,968,199
Money market accounts
1,673,499
1,714,085
1,725,714
1,625,453
1,584,308
1,704,320
1,797,398
Certificate of deposit accounts
2,884,280
2,443,047
2,406,283
2,340,115
2,290,669
2,578,988
2,007,954
Total due to depositors
6,546,362
6,277,552
6,173,459
5,924,169
5,898,195
6,333,238
5,898,287
Mortgagors' escrow accounts
71,965
95,532
73,822
86,592
69,525
80,408
79,136
Total interest-bearing deposits
6,618,327
6,373,084
6,247,281
6,010,761
5,967,720
6,413,646
5,977,423
Borrowings
886,190
766,984
767,646
803,148
804,140
807,230
766,919
Total interest-bearing liabilities
7,504,517
7,140,068
7,014,927
6,813,909
6,771,860
7,220,876
6,744,342
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
845,456
822,856
834,217
873,276
851,677
834,217
865,777
Other liabilities
181,149
200,184
189,176
211,998
206,768
190,138
191,769
Total liabilities
8,531,122
8,163,108
8,038,320
7,899,183
7,830,305
8,245,231
7,801,888
Equity
672,762
667,557
669,185
669,819
675,041
669,845
676,949
Total liabilities and equity
$
9,203,884
$
8,830,665
$
8,707,505
$
8,569,002
$
8,505,346
$
8,915,076
$
8,478,837
Net interest-earning assets
$
1,205,154
$
1,214,926
$
1,220,233
$
1,263,082
$
1,251,377
$
1,213,407
$
1,261,524
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
2024
2023
Interest Income:
Mortgage loans, net
$
74,645
$
71,968
$
71,572
$
72,505
$
68,931
$
218,185
$
194,673
Commercial Business loans, net
21,135
20,760
21,387
23,111
22,535
63,282
65,059
Total loans, net
95,780
92,728
92,959
95,616
91,466
281,467
259,732
Taxable securities:
Mortgage-backed securities
12,443
7,462
3,696
3,217
3,031
23,601
8,288
Other securities
11,431
10,408
8,504
7,239
7,003
30,343
17,461
Total taxable securities
23,874
17,870
12,200
10,456
10,034
53,944
25,749
Tax-exempt securities:
Other securities
474
470
474
482
484
1,418
1,441
Total tax-exempt securities
474
470
474
482
484
1,418
1,441
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold
2,565
2,260
3,966
2,310
2,154
8,791
6,095
Total interest-earning assets
122,693
113,328
109,599
108,864
104,138
345,620
293,017
Interest Expense:
Deposits:
Savings accounts
$
122
$
115
$
122
$
124
$
130
$
359
$
396
NOW accounts
18,795
20,007
18,491
17,411
16,843
57,293
46,780
Money market accounts
17,485
17,326
17,272
15,785
14,386
52,083
43,113
Certificate of deposit accounts
29,676
23,383
21,918
19,917
18,639
74,977
44,927
Total due to depositors
66,078
60,831
57,803
53,237
49,998
184,712
135,216
Mortgagors' escrow accounts
72
62
62
47
68
196
155
Total interest-bearing deposits
66,150
60,893
57,865
53,284
50,066
184,908
135,371
Borrowings
10,840
9,561
9,237
9,394
9,543
29,638
24,276
Total interest-bearing liabilities
76,990
70,454
67,102
62,678
59,609
214,546
159,647
Net interest income- tax equivalent
$
45,703
$
42,874
$
42,497
$
46,186
$
44,529
$
131,074
$
133,370
Included in net interest income above:
Prepayment penalty income, net reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, and customer swap terminations fees
$
1,647
$
369
$
928
$
3,416
$
857
$
2,944
$
1,852
Net gains/(losses) from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges included in net interest income
554
177
(187
)
(872
)
1,348
544
1,243
Purchase accounting adjustments
155
182
271
461
347
608
993
Interest-earning Assets Yields:
Mortgage loans, net
5.59
%
5.39
%
5.35
%
5.41
%
5.19
%
5.44
%
4.88
%
Commercial Business loans, net
6.04
5.89
5.90
6.11
6.01
5.94
5.71
Total loans, net
5.69
5.50
5.46
5.57
5.37
5.55
5.06
Taxable securities:
Mortgage-backed securities
5.06
4.31
3.19
3.02
2.78
4.41
2.47
Other securities
6.40
6.27
5.76
5.49
5.30
6.16
4.94
Total taxable securities
5.62
5.27
4.63
4.38
4.16
5.25
3.74
Tax-exempt securities: (1)
Other securities
2.91
2.87
2.88
2.91
2.91
2.89
2.88
Total tax-exempt securities
2.91
2.87
2.88
2.91
2.91
2.89
2.88
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold
4.91
4.87
5.09
4.89
4.80
4.98
4.44
Total interest-earning assets (1)
5.63
%
5.43
%
5.32
%
5.39
%
5.19
%
5.46
%
4.88
%
Interest-bearing Liabilities Yields:
Deposits:
Savings accounts
0.48
%
0.45
%
0.46
%
0.45
%
0.45
%
0.46
%
0.42
%
NOW accounts
3.99
3.97
3.82
3.77
3.53
3.93
3.17
Money market accounts
4.18
4.04
4.00
3.88
3.63
4.07
3.20
Certificate of deposit accounts
4.12
3.83
3.64
3.40
3.25
3.88
2.98
Total due to depositors
4.04
3.88
3.75
3.59
3.39
3.89
3.06
Mortgagors' escrow accounts
0.40
0.26
0.34
0.22
0.39
0.33
0.26
Total interest-bearing deposits
4.00
3.82
3.70
3.55
3.36
3.84
3.02
Borrowings
4.89
4.99
4.81
4.68
4.75
4.90
4.22
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4.10
%
3.95
%
3.83
%
3.68
%
3.52
%
3.96
%
3.16
%
Net interest rate spread (tax equivalent) (1)
1.53
%
1.48
%
1.49
%
1.71
%
1.67
%
1.50
%
1.72
%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)
2.10
%
2.05
%
2.06
%
2.29
%
2.22
%
2.07
%
2.22
%
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.16
X
1.17
X
1.17
X
1.19
X
1.18
X
1.17
X
1.19
X
(1) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
DEPOSIT and LOAN COMPOSITION
(Unaudited)
Deposit Composition
3Q24 vs.
3Q24 vs.
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
% Change
% Change
Noninterest bearing
$
860,930
$
825,327
$
815,937
$
847,416
$
874,420
4.3
%
(1.5
)%
Interest bearing:
Certificate of deposit accounts
2,875,486
2,435,894
2,529,095
2,311,290
2,321,369
18.0
23.9
Savings accounts
100,279
103,296
105,147
108,605
112,730
(2.9
)
(11.0
)
Money market accounts
1,659,027
1,710,376
1,717,298
1,726,404
1,551,176
(3.0
)
7.0
NOW accounts
2,003,301
1,774,268
2,003,649
1,771,164
1,749,802
12.9
14.5
Total interest-bearing deposits
6,638,093
6,023,834
6,355,189
5,917,463
5,735,077
10.2
15.7
Total due to depositors
7,499,023
6,849,161
7,171,126
6,764,879
6,609,497
9.5
13.5
Mortgagors' escrow deposits
73,372
57,702
82,081
50,382
72,012
27.2
1.9
Total deposits
$
7,572,395
$
6,906,863
$
7,253,207
$
6,815,261
$
6,681,509
9.6
%
13.3
%
Loan Composition
3Q24 vs.
3Q24 vs.
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
% Change
% Change
Multifamily residential
$
2,638,863
$
2,631,751
$
2,622,737
$
2,658,205
$
2,614,219
0.3
%
0.9
%
Commercial real estate
1,929,093
1,894,509
1,925,312
1,958,252
1,953,243
1.8
(1.2
)
One-to-four family ??? mixed use property
515,511
518,510
516,198
530,243
537,744
(0.6
)
(4.1
)
One-to-four family ??? residential
252,293
261,716
267,156
220,213
222,874
(3.6
)
13.2
Construction
63,674
65,161
60,568
58,673
59,903
(2.3
)
6.3
Mortgage loans
5,399,434
5,371,647
5,391,971
5,425,586
5,387,983
0.5
0.2
Small Business Administration
19,368
13,957
16,244
20,205
21,896
38.8
(11.5
)
Commercial business and other
1,387,965
1,389,711
1,411,725
1,452,518
1,487,775
(0.1
)
(6.7
)
Commercial Business loans
1,407,333
1,403,668
1,427,969
1,472,723
1,509,671
0.3
(6.8
)
Gross loans
6,806,767
6,775,315
6,819,940
6,898,309
6,897,654
0.5
(1.3
)
Net unamortized (premiums) and unearned loan (cost) fees (1)
11,561
1,711
2,003
8,641
(1,580
)
575.7
(831.7
)
Allowance for credit losses
(40,342
)
(41,648
)
(40,752
)
(40,161
)
(39,228
)
(3.1
)
2.8
Net loans
$
6,777,986
$
6,735,378
$
6,781,191
$
6,866,789
$
6,856,846
0.6
%
(1.2
)%
(1) Includes $3.1 million, $3.4 million, $3.6 million, $3.9 million, and $4.4 million of purchase accounting unamortized discount resulting from the acquisition of Empire Bancorp at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, respectively.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
LOAN CLOSINGS and RATES
(Unaudited)
Loan Closings
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(In thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
2024
2023
Multifamily residential
$
50,528
$
27,966
$
11,805
$
82,995
$
75,655
$
90,299
$
149,720
Commercial real estate
56,713
20,573
10,040
60,092
70,197
87,326
124,290
One-to-four family - mixed use property
5,709
3,980
750
3,319
6,028
10,439
16,778
One-to-four family - residential
1,705
689
52,539
1,454
1,070
54,933
5,429
Construction
5,063
4,594
1,895
8,007
6,971
11,552
26,374
Mortgage loans
119,718
57,802
77,029
155,867
159,921
254,549
322,591
Small Business Administration
5,930
-
-
1,162
-
5,930
1,138
Commercial business and other
91,447
68,162
52,955
87,255
81,549
212,564
250,067
Commercial Business loans
97,377
68,162
52,955
88,417
81,549
218,494
251,205
Total Closings
$
217,095
$
125,964
$
129,984
$
244,284
$
241,470
$
473,043
$
573,796
Weighted Average Rate on Loan Closings
For the three months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Loan type
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
Mortgage loans
7.31
%
7.58
%
6.36
%
7.55
%
7.22
%
Commercial Business loans
7.75
7.94
8.29
7.93
8.00
Total loans
7.51
%
7.77
%
7.13
%
7.69
%
7.48
%
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
ASSET QUALITY
(Unaudited)
Allowance for Credit Losses
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
2024
2023
Allowance for credit losses - loans
Beginning balances
$
41,648
$
40,752
$
40,161
$
39,228
$
38,593
$
40,161
$
40,442
Net loan charge-off (recoveries):
Multifamily residential
-
(1
)
-
(1
)
-
(1
)
(1
)
Commercial real estate
-
-
-
-
-
-
8
One-to-four family - mixed-use property
-
(2
)
-
(1
)
-
(2
)
-
One-to-four family - residential
(58
)
(2
)
13
9
(6
)
(47
)
(38
)
Small Business Administration
(1
)
(91
)
(5
)
(29
)
(48
)
(97
)
(212
)
Commercial business and other
3,095
4
(4
)
82
12
3,095
10,995
Total net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
3,036
(92
)
4
60
(42
)
2,948
10,752
Provision (benefit) for loan losses
1,730
804
595
993
593
3,129
9,538
Ending balance
$
40,342
$
41,648
$
40,752
$
40,161
$
39,228
$
40,342
$
39,228
Gross charge-offs
$
3,110
$
11
$
58
$
107
$
21
$
3,179
$
11,050
Gross recoveries
74
103
54
47
63
231
298
Allowance for credit losses - loans to gross loans
0.59
%
0.61
%
0.60
%
0.58
%
0.57
%
0.59
%
0.57
%
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.18
(0.01
)
-
-
-
0.06
0.21
Nonperforming Assets
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Loans 90 Days or More Past Due and Still Accruing:
Multifamily residential
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
1,463
$
-
Total Loans 90 Days or more past due and still accruing
-
-
-
1,463
-
Nonaccrual Loans:
Multifamily residential
9,478
13,774
4,669
3,206
3,206
Commercial real estate
6,705
-
-
-
-
One-to-four family - mixed-use property
369
909
911
981
1,075
One-to-four family - residential
1,493
3,633
3,768
5,181
4,161
Small Business Administration
2,445
2,552
2,552
2,552
1,255
Commercial business and other
13,771
13,672
12,929
11,789
7,708
Total Nonaccrual loans
34,261
34,540
24,829
23,709
17,405
Total Nonperforming Loans (NPLs)
34,261
34,540
24,829
25,172
17,405
Other Nonperforming Assets:
Real estate acquired through foreclosure
-
665
665
-
-
Total Other nonperforming assets
-
665
665
-
-
Total Nonaccrual HTM Securities
20,627
20,627
20,760
20,981
20,981
Total Nonperforming Assets
$
54,888
$
55,832
$
46,254
$
46,153
$
38,386
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets
0.59
%
0.61
%
0.53
%
0.54
%
0.45
%
Allowance for Credit Losses to NPLs
117.7
%
120.6
%
164.1
%
159.5
%
225.4
%
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS
Non-cash Fair Value Adjustments to GAAP Earnings
The variance in GAAP and core earnings is partly driven by the impact of non-cash net gains and losses from fair value adjustments. These fair value adjustments relate primarily to borrowings carried at fair value under the fair value option.
Core Net Income, Core Diluted EPS, Core ROAE, Core ROAA, Pre-provision Pre-tax Net Revenue, Core Net Interest Income FTE, Core Net Interest Margin FTE, Core Interest Income and Yield on Total Loans, Core Noninterest Income, Core Noninterest Expense and Tangible Book Value per common share are each non-GAAP measures used in this release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in tabular form. The Company believes that these measures are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain interest and noninterest items and provide an alternative view of the Company's performance over time and in comparison, to the Company's competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is useful for both investors and management as this measure is commonly used by financial institutions, regulators, and investors to measure the capital adequacy of financial institutions. The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison, to its competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for total shareholders' equity.
These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
(Dollars in thousands,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
except per share data)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
2024
2023
GAAP income before income taxes
$
11,457
$
7,136
$
4,997
$
11,754
$
10,752
$
23,590
$
28,079
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments (Noninterest income (loss))
(974
)
(57
)
834
(906
)
1,246
(197
)
(1,667
)
Life insurance proceeds (Noninterest income (loss))
(1
)
-
-
(697
)
(23
)
(1
)
(584
)
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges (Net interest income)
(554
)
(177
)
187
872
(1,348
)
(544
)
(1,243
)
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments and intangibles (Various)
(62
)
(85
)
(169
)
(355
)
(237
)
(316
)
(652
)
Miscellaneous expense (Professional services)
10
494
-
526
-
504
-
Core income before taxes
9,876
7,311
5,849
11,194
10,390
23,036
23,933
Provision for core income taxes
2,153
1,855
1,537
3,648
2,819
5,545
6,561
Core net income
$
7,723
$
5,456
$
4,312
$
7,546
$
7,571
$
17,491
$
17,372
GAAP diluted earnings per common share
$
0.30
$
0.18
$
0.12
$
0.27
$
0.26
$
0.60
$
0.69
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments, net of tax
(0.03
)
(0.01
)
0.02
(0.02
)
0.03
(0.01
)
(0.04
)
Life insurance proceeds
-
-
-
(0.02
)
-
-
(0.02
)
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, net of tax
(0.01
)
-
-
0.02
(0.03
)
(0.01
)
(0.03
)
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments, net of tax
-
-
-
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
(0.02
)
Miscellaneous expense, net of tax
-
0.01
-
0.01
-
0.01
-
Core diluted earnings per common share(1)
$
0.26
$
0.18
$
0.14
$
0.25
$
0.25
$
0.59
$
0.58
Core net income, as calculated above
$
7,723
$
5,456
$
4,312
$
7,546
$
7,571
$
17,491
$
17,372
Average assets
9,203,884
8,830,665
8,707,505
8,569,002
8,505,346
8,915,076
8,478,837
Average equity
672,762
667,557
669,185
669,819
675,041
669,845
676,949
Core return on average assets(2)
0.34
%
0.25
%
0.20
%
0.35
%
0.36
%
0.26
%
0.27
%
Core return on average equity(2)
4.59
%
3.27
%
2.58
%
4.51
%
4.49
%
3.48
%
3.42
%
(1) Core diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.
(2) Ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE and PRE-PROVISION
PRE-TAX NET REVENUE
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
GAAP Net interest income
$
45,603
$
42,776
$
42,397
$
46,085
$
44,427
$
130,776
$
133,067
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges
(554
)
(177
)
187
872
(1,348
)
(544
)
(1,243
)
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments
(155
)
(182
)
(271
)
(461
)
(347
)
(608
)
(993
)
Core Net interest income
$
44,894
$
42,417
$
42,313
$
46,496
$
42,732
$
129,624
$
130,831
GAAP Noninterest income
$
6,277
$
4,216
$
3,084
$
7,402
$
3,309
$
13,577
$
15,186
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments
(974
)
(57
)
834
(906
)
1,246
(197
)
(1,667
)
Life insurance proceeds
(1
)
-
-
(697
)
(23
)
(1
)
(584
)
Core Noninterest income
$
5,302
$
4,159
$
3,918
$
5,799
$
4,532
$
13,379
$
12,935
GAAP Noninterest expense
$
38,696
$
39,047
$
39,892
$
40,735
$
36,388
$
117,635