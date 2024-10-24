Flushing Financial Corporation Reports 3Q24 GAAP and Core EPS of $0.30 and $0.26, Respectively; Net Interest Income and NIM Increased QoQ

"Our third quarter had several positive trends that demonstrate our commitment to improve profitability over the long term. GAAP and Core EPS were $0.30 and $0.26, respectively, the best quarter in the past seven, including non-recurring items. GAAP and Core NIM increased by 5 and 4 bps QoQ to 2.10% and 2.07%, respectively, as the cost of funds peaked in July decreasing in August and September. As a result, NIM bottomed in July then increased in August and September. Credit quality remains solid with a sequential decline in NPAs and criticized and classified assets. Our underwriting remains very strong with a weighted average DCR of 1.9x for our multifamily and CRE portfolios and only 0.5% of exposure to Manhattan office buildings. The Company has $3.9 billion of unused lines of credit available as of September 30, 2024. Average total deposits increased 9% YoY and 4% QoQ. The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized under regulatory standards. Year to date, GAAP and Core noninterest expense growth was approximately 6%, which includes investments in the business including new employees and branches that should enhance our long term profitability over time. While there is more work to do, we are pleased with the direction and execution on our areas of focus."

- John R. Buran, President and CEO

Period End Loans and Average Total Deposits Increase QoQ. Third quarter 2024 GAAP and Core EPS were $0.30 and $0.26, compared to $0.26, and $0.25, respectively, a year ago. Insurance recoveries, discrete income tax items, and other events added $0.05 per share to 3Q24 EPS, while net interest recoveries on delinquent loans added another $0.03 per share. 3Q24 GAAP and Core NIM were 2.10% and 2.07%, up 5 bps and 4 bps QoQ, respectively. Average total deposits increased 9.4% YoY and 3.7% QoQ, while period end net loans increased 0.6% QoQ, but declined 1.2% YoY. This was the first QoQ increase in net loans since 4Q23 (0.1%).

Strong Credit Quality: Capital Remains Solid. Credit quality metrics were at favorable levels with criticized and classified loans to gross loans of 100 bps (down 13 bps QoQ), nonperforming assets to total assets of 59 bps (down 2 bps QoQ), and year to date net charge-offs of 6 bps. Capital continues to be sound with TCE/TA1 of 7.00% at 3Q24.

Key Financial Metrics2

3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 9M24 9M23 GAAP: EPS $ 0.30 $ 0.18 $ 0.12 $ 0.27 $ 0.26 $ 0.60 $ 0.69 ROAA (%) 0.39 0.24 0.17 0.38 0.37 0.27 0.32 ROAE (%) 5.30 3.19 2.20 4.84 4.64 3.57 4.05 NIM FTE3 (%) 2.10 2.05 2.06 2.29 2.22 2.07 2.22 Core: EPS $ 0.26 $ 0.18 $ 0.14 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.59 $ 0.58 ROAA (%) 0.34 0.25 0.20 0.35 0.36 0.26 0.27 ROAE (%) 4.59 3.27 2.58 4.51 4.49 3.48 3.42 Core NIM FTE (%) 2.07 2.03 2.06 2.31 2.13 2.05 2.18 Credit Quality: NPAs/Loans & OREO (%) 0.81 0.82 0.68 0.67 0.56 0.81 0.56 ACLs/Loans (%) 0.59 0.61 0.60 0.58 0.57 0.59 0.57 ACLs/NPLs (%) 117.75 120.58 164.13 159.55 225.38 117.75 225.38 NCOs/Avg Loans (%) 0.18 (0.01 ) - - - 0.06 0.21 Balance Sheet: Avg Loans ($B) $ 6.7 $ 6.7 $ 6.8 $ 6.9 $ 6.8 $ 6.8 $ 6.8 Avg Dep ($B) $ 7.5 $ 7.2 $ 7.1 $ 6.9 $ 6.8 $ 7.2 $ 6.8 Book Value/Share $ 22.94 $ 22.89 $ 23.04 $ 23.21 $ 23.06 $ 22.94 $ 23.06 Tangible BV/Share $ 22.29 $ 22.24 $ 22.39 $ 22.54 $ 22.39 $ 22.29 $ 22.39 TCE/TA (%) 7.00 7.12 7.40 7.64 7.56 7.00 7.56

Note: In certain circumstances, reclassifications have been made to prior periods to conform to the current presentation.

1 Tangible Common Equity ("TCE")/Total Assets ("TA"). 2 See "Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings", "Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue and Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Net Revenue", and "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Margin to Core Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin." 3 Net Interest Margin ("NIM") Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE").

3Q24 Highlights

Net interest margin FTE decreased 12 bps YoY and increased 5 bps QoQ to 2.10%; Core net interest margin FTE decreased 6 bps YoY, but increased 4 bps QoQ to 2.07%; Net reversals and recovered interest from delinquent loans totaled $1.1 million and added 5 bps to the GAAP and Core NIM in 3Q24; After bottoming in July, the NIM expanded in both August and September

Average total deposits increased 9.4% YoY and 3.7% QoQ to $7.5 billion; Average noninterest bearing deposits declined 0.7% YoY but increased 2.7% QoQ and totaled 11.3% of total average deposits compared to 12.5% in 3Q23 and 11.4% in 2Q24. Average CDs were $2.9 billion, up 25.9% YoY and 18.1% QoQ

Period end net loans decreased 1.2% YoY, but increased 0.6% QoQ to $6.8 billion; Loan closings were $217.1 million, down 10.1% YoY, but up 72.3% QoQ; The yields on closings increased 3 bps YoY, but decreased 26 bps QoQ to 7.51%; Back-to-back swap loan originations were $38.5 million compared to $27.4 million in 2Q24 and generated $0.6 million and $0.5 million of noninterest income, respectively; Loan pipeline decreased 19.4% YoY and 10.6% QoQ to $293.0 million; Approximately 20% of the loan pipeline consists of back-to-back swap loans

NPAs totaled $54.9 million (59 bps of assets) in 3Q24 compared to $38.4 million (45 bps) a year ago and $55.8 million (61 bps) in the prior quarter

Year to date noninterest expense growth was 6.3%, while core noninterest expense growth was 5.9%; The Company remains on target to have core noninterest expense growth of mid-single digits for 2024

Provision for credit losses was $1.7 million in 3Q24 compared to $0.6 million in 3Q23 and $0.8 million in 2Q24; Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $3.0 million in 3Q24 compared to $(42,000) in 3Q23 and $(92,000) in 2Q24

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 7.00% at September 30, 2024, compared to 7.12% at June 30, 2024; Tangible book value per share was $22.29 compared to $22.39 a year ago

Areas of Focus

Increase NIM and Reduce Volatility GAAP and Core NIM increased by 5 bps and 4 bps QoQ, respectively, in 3Q24; Net reversals and recovered interest from delinquent loans added 5 bps to the GAAP and Core NIM in 3Q24

Approximately 26% of the loan portfolio consists of floating rate loans (including hedges)

Average noninterest bearing deposits increased 2.7% QoQ and accounted for 11.3% of average total deposits Maintain Credit Discipline Approximately 90% of the loan portfolio is collateralized by real estate with an average loan to value of less than 36%

Weighted average debt service coverage ratio is approximately 1.9x for multifamily and investor commercial real estate loans

Criticized and classified loans are 1.00% of gross loans

Manhattan office buildings exposure is minimal at 0.5% of gross loans Preserve Strong Liquidity and Capital Maintaining ample liquidity with $3.9billion of undrawn lines and resources as of September 30, 2024

Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were 15% of total deposits, while uninsured deposits were 31% of total deposits

Total average deposits increased 9.4% YoY and 3.7% QoQ

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 7.00% at September 30, 2024, down 12 bps QoQ; Leverage ratio was 7.91% at September 30, 2024, compared to 8.18% at June 30, 2024 Bend the Expense Curve GAAP noninterest expense to average assets was 1.68% in 3Q24 compared to 1.71% in 3Q23 and 1.77% in 2Q24

GAAP and Core noninterest expense growth was 6.3% and 6.4% YoY in 3Q24, respectively, and 6.3% and 5.9% year to date, as investments were made to improve long term profitability

Income Statement Highlights

YoY QoQ ($000s, except EPS) 3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 Change Change Net Interest Income $ 45,603 $ 42,776 $ 42,397 $ 46,085 $ 44,427 2.6 % 6.6 % Provision for Credit Losses 1,727 809 592 998 596 189.8 113.5 Noninterest Income 6,277 4,216 3,084 7,402 3,309 89.7 48.9 Noninterest Expense 38,696 39,047 39,892 40,735 36,388 6.3 (0.9 ) Income Before Income Taxes 11,457 7,136 4,997 11,754 10,752 6.6 60.6 Provision for Income Taxes 2,551 1,814 1,313 3,655 2,917 (12.5 ) 40.6 Net Income $ 8,906 $ 5,322 $ 3,684 $ 8,099 $ 7,835 13.7 67.3 Diluted EPS $ 0.30 $ 0.18 $ 0.12 $ 0.27 $ 0.26 15.4 66.7 Avg. Diluted Shares (000s) 29,742 29,789 29,742 29,650 29,703 0.1 (0.2 ) Core Net Income1 $ 7,723 $ 5,456 $ 4,312 $ 7,546 $ 7,571 2.0 41.6 Core EPS1 $ 0.26 $ 0.18 $ 0.14 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 4.0 44.4

1 See Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings

Net interest income increased YoY and QoQ.

Net Interest Margin FTE of 2.10% decreased 12 bps YoY, but increased 5 bps QoQ

Prepayment penalty income, customer swap termination fees, net reversals and recoveries of interest from delinquent loans, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled $2.4 million (11 bps to NIM) in 3Q24, compared to $0.7 million (3 bps to NIM) in 2Q24, $1.0 million (5 bps to NIM) in 1Q24, $3.0 million (15 bps to NIM) in 4Q23, and $2.6 million (13 bps to NIM) in 3Q23

Excluding the items in the previous bullet, the net interest margin was 1.99% in 3Q24, compared to 2.02% in 2Q24, 2.01% in 1Q24, 2.14% in 4Q23, and 2.09% in 3Q23

The provision for credit losses increased YoY and QoQ.

Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $3.0 million (18 bps of average loans) in 3Q24 compared to $(92,000) ((1) bp of average loans) in 2Q24, $4,000 (less than 1 bp of average loans) in 1Q24, $60,000 in 4Q23 (less than 1 bp of average loans), and $(42,000) in 3Q23 (less than (1) bp of average loans)

Noninterest income increased YoY and QoQ.

Back-to-back swap loan closings of $38.5 million in 3Q24 (compared to $120.5 million in 3Q23 and $27.4 million in 2Q24) generated $0.6 million of fee income (compared to $1.6 million of fee income in 3Q23 and $0.5 million in 2Q24)

Net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments were $1.0 million ($0.03 per share, net of tax) in 3Q24, $0.1 million in 2Q24 (less than $0.01 per share, net of tax), $(0.8) million in 1Q24 ($(0.02) per share, net of tax), $0.9 million in 4Q23 ($0.02 per share, net of tax), and $(1.2) million in 3Q23 ($(0.03) per share, net of tax)

Gain on life insurance proceeds were $1,000 in 3Q24 (less than $0.01 per share), $0.7 million in 4Q23 ($0.02 per share) and $23,000 in 3Q23 (less than $0.01 per share)

Absent the items in the previous two bullets and other immaterial adjustments, core noninterest income was $5.3 million in 3Q24, up 17.0% YoY and 27.5% QoQ, and includes approximately $0.8 million of insurance recoveries and other items that are not expected to recur (included in other income)

Noninterest expense increased YoY but declined QoQ.

Excluding the effects of immaterial adjustments, core noninterest expenses were $38.6 million in 3Q24, up 6.4% YoY and 0.4% QoQ; YoY increases primarily relate to business investments in staff and branches and deposit insurance premiums

GAAP noninterest expense to average assets was 1.68% in 3Q24, 1.77% in 2Q24, 1.83% in 1Q24, 1.90% in 4Q23, and 1.71% in 3Q23

Provision for income taxes decreased YoY but increased QoQ.

The effective tax rate was 22.3% in 3Q24, 25.4% in 2Q24, 26.3% in 1Q24, 31.1% in 4Q23, and 27.1% in 3Q23

The effective tax rate in 3Q24 includes approximately $0.5 million of discrete tax benefits that are not expected to repeat

Balance Sheet, Credit Quality, and Capital Highlights

YoY QoQ 3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 Change Change Averages ($MM) Loans $ 6,737 $ 6,748 $ 6,804 $ 6,868 $ 6,813 (1.1 )% (0.2 )% Total Deposits 7,464 7,196 7,081 6,884 6,819 9.5 3.7 Credit Quality ($000s) Nonperforming Loans $ 34,261 $ 34,540 $ 24,829 $ 25,172 $ 17,405 96.8 % (0.8 )% Nonperforming Assets 54,888 55,832 46,254 46,153 38,386 43.0 (1.7 ) Criticized and Classified Loans 68,338 76,485 59,021 76,719 74,169 (7.9 ) (10.7 ) Criticized and Classified Assets 88,965 97,777 80,446 97,700 95,150 (6.5 ) (9.0 ) Allowance for Credit Losses/Loans (%) 0.59 0.61 0.60 0.58 0.57 2 bps (2 )bp Capital Book Value/Share $ 22.94 $ 22.89 $ 23.04 $ 23.21 $ 23.06 (0.5 )% 0.2 % Tangible Book Value/Share 22.29 22.24 22.39 22.54 22.39 (0.4 ) 0.2 Tang. Common Equity/Tang. Assets (%) 7.00 7.12 7.40 7.64 7.56 (56 )bps (12 )bps Leverage Ratio (%) 7.91 8.18 8.32 8.47 8.51 (60 ) (27 )

Average loans decreased slightly YoY and QoQ.

Period end net loans totaled $6.8 billion, down 1.2% YoY, but up 0.6% QoQ

Total loan closings were $217.1 million in 3Q24, $126.0 million in 2Q24, $130.0 million in 1Q24, $244.3 million in 4Q23, and $241.5 million in 3Q23; the loan pipeline was $293.0 million at September 30, 2024, down 19.4% YoY and 10.6% QoQ

The diversified loan portfolio is approximately 90% collateralized by real estate with an average loan-to-value ratio of <36%

Manhattan office buildings exposure is minimal at 0.5% of gross loans

Average total deposits increased YoY and QoQ.

Average noninterest bearing deposits decreased 0.7% YoY, but increased 2.7% QoQ and comprised 11.3% of average total deposits in 3Q24 compared to 12.5% a year ago

Average CDs totaled $2.9 billion, up 25.9% YoY and 18.1% QoQ; approximately $647.2 million of retail CDs are due to mature at an average rate of 4.96% in 4Q24

Credit Quality: Nonperforming loans increased YoY but decreased QoQ.

Nonperforming loans were 50 bps of loans in 3Q24 compared to 25 bps in 3Q23 and 51 bps in 2Q24

Criticized and classified loans were 100 bps of gross loans at 3Q24 compared to 113 bps at 2Q24, 87 bps at 1Q24, 111 bps at 4Q23, and 108 bps at 3Q23

Allowance for credit losses were 117.7% of nonperforming loans at 3Q24 compared to 225.4% at 3Q23 and 120.6% at 2Q24

Capital: Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, decreased 0.5% and 0.4% YoY to $22.94 and $22.29, respectively.

The Company paid a dividend of $0.22 per share in 3Q24; 807,964shares remaining subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration or maximum dollar limit

Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.00% at September 30, 2024 compared to 7.56% at September 30, 2023, and 7.12% at June 30, 2024

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

At or for the three months ended At or for the nine months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Performance Ratios (1) Return on average assets 0.39 % 0.24 % 0.17 % 0.38 % 0.37 % 0.27 % 0.32 % Return on average equity 5.30 3.19 2.20 4.84 4.64 3.57 4.05 Yield on average interest-earning assets (2) 5.63 5.43 5.32 5.39 5.19 5.46 4.88 Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 4.10 3.95 3.83 3.68 3.52 3.96 3.16 Cost of funds 3.69 3.54 3.42 3.26 3.13 3.55 2.80 Net interest rate spread during period (2) 1.53 1.48 1.49 1.71 1.67 1.50 1.72 Net interest margin (2) 2.10 2.05 2.06 2.29 2.22 2.07 2.22 Noninterest expense to average assets 1.68 1.77 1.83 1.90 1.71 1.76 1.74 Efficiency ratio (3) 77.20 82.57 86.07 76.69 76.76 81.81 76.73 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 1.16 X 1.17 X 1.17 X 1.19 X 1.18 X 1.17 X 1.19 X Average Balances Total loans, net $ 6,737,261 $ 6,748,140 $ 6,804,117 $ 6,867,927 $ 6,813,019 $ 6,763,078 $ 6,837,740 Total interest-earning assets 8,709,671 8,354,994 8,235,160 8,076,991 8,023,237 8,434,283 8,005,866 Total assets 9,203,884 8,830,665 8,707,505 8,569,002 8,505,346 8,915,076 8,478,837 Total deposits 7,463,783 7,195,940 7,081,498 6,884,037 6,819,397 7,247,863 6,843,200 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,504,517 7,140,068 7,014,927 6,813,909 6,771,860 7,220,876 6,744,342 Stockholders' equity 672,762 667,557 669,185 669,819 675,041 669,845 676,949 Per Share Data Book value per common share (4) $ 22.94 $ 22.89 $ 23.04 $ 23.21 $ 23.06 $ 22.94 $ 23.06 Tangible book value per common share (5) $ 22.29 $ 22.24 $ 22.39 $ 22.54 $ 22.39 $ 22.29 $ 22.39 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity $ 666,891 $ 665,322 $ 669,827 $ 669,837 $ 666,521 $ 666,891 $ 666,521 Tangible stockholders' equity 648,035 646,364 650,763 650,664 647,234 648,035 647,234 Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios Tier 1 capital $ 735,984 $ 733,308 $ 734,192 $ 737,732 $ 736,744 $ 735,984 $ 736,744 Common equity Tier 1 capital 689,902 686,630 687,458 691,754 690,294 689,902 690,294 Total risk-based capital 967,242 965,819 965,796 967,627 965,532 967,242 965,532 Risk Weighted Assets 6,790,253 6,718,568 6,664,496 6,750,301 6,804,478 6,790,253 6,804,478 Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%) 7.91 % 8.18 % 8.32 % 8.47 % 8.51 % 7.91 % 8.51 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%) 10.16 10.22 10.32 10.25 10.14 10.16 10.14 Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%) 10.84 10.91 11.02 10.93 10.83 10.84 10.83 Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%) 14.24 14.38 14.49 14.33 14.19 14.24 14.19 Capital Ratios Average equity to average assets 7.31 % 7.56 % 7.69 % 7.82 % 7.94 % 7.51 % 7.98 % Equity to total assets 7.19 7.31 7.61 7.85 7.77 7.19 7.77 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6) 7.00 7.12 7.40 7.64 7.56 7.00 7.56 Asset Quality Nonaccrual loans $ 34,261 $ 34,540 $ 24,829 $ 23,709 $ 17,405 $ 34,261 $ 17,405 Nonperforming loans 34,261 34,540 24,829 25,172 17,405 34,261 17,405 Nonperforming assets 54,888 55,832 46,254 46,153 38,386 54,888 38,386 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 3,036 (92 ) 4 60 (42 ) 2,948 8,903 Asset Quality Ratios Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.50 % 0.51 % 0.36 % 0.36 % 0.25 % 0.50 % 0.25 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.59 0.61 0.53 0.54 0.45 0.59 0.45 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 0.59 0.61 0.60 0.58 0.57 0.59 0.57 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets 73.50 74.60 88.10 87.02 102.19 73.50 102.19 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 117.75 120.58 164.13 159.55 225.38 117.75 225.38 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.18 (0.01 ) - - - 0.06 0.17 Full-service customer facilities 28 27 27 27 27 28 27

(1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate. (2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented. (3) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing core noninterest expense (excluding OREO expense and the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO) by the total of core net interest income and core noninterest income. (4) Calculated by dividing stockholders' equity by shares outstanding. (5) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders' common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders' common equity is stockholders' equity less intangible assets. See "Calculation of Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets". (6) See "Calculation of Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets".

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 Interest and Dividend Income Interest and fees on loans $ 95,780 $ 92,728 $ 92,959 $ 95,616 $ 91,466 $ 281,467 $ 259,732 Interest and dividends on securities: Interest 24,215 18,209 12,541 10,803 10,383 54,965 26,795 Dividends 33 33 33 34 33 99 92 Other interest income 2,565 2,260 3,966 2,310 2,154 8,791 6,095 Total interest and dividend income 122,593 113,230 109,499 108,763 104,036 345,322 292,714 Interest Expense Deposits 66,150 60,893 57,865 53,284 50,066 184,908 135,371 Other interest expense 10,840 9,561 9,237 9,394 9,543 29,638 24,276 Total interest expense 76,990 70,454 67,102 62,678 59,609 214,546 159,647 Net Interest Income 45,603 42,776 42,397 46,085 44,427 130,776 133,067 Provision for credit losses 1,727 809 592 998 596 3,128 9,520 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 43,876 41,967 41,805 45,087 43,831 127,648 123,547 Noninterest Income Banking services fee income 1,790 1,583 1,394 2,824 2,636 4,767 5,827 Net gain on sale of loans 137 26 110 - - 273 108 Net gain (loss) from fair value adjustments 974 57 (834 ) 906 (1,246 ) 197 1,667 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends 624 669 743 658 624 2,036 1,855 Life insurance proceeds 1 - - 697 23 1 584 Bank owned life insurance 1,260 1,223 1,200 1,173 1,157 3,683 3,400 Other income 1,491 658 471 1,144 115 2,620 1,745 Total noninterest income 6,277 4,216 3,084 7,402 3,309 13,577 15,186 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 22,216 21,723 22,113 23,359 20,346 66,052 62,598 Occupancy and equipment 3,745 3,713 3,779 3,698 3,371 11,237 10,698 Professional services 2,752 2,786 2,792 2,523 2,494 8,330 7,046 FDIC deposit insurance 1,318 1,322 1,652 1,162 912 4,292 2,832 Data processing 1,681 1,785 1,727 1,646 1,422 5,193 4,330 Depreciation and amortization 1,436 1,425 1,457 1,491 1,482 4,318 4,474 Other real estate owned/foreclosure expense 135 125 145 105 185 405 500 Gain on sale of other real estate owned (174 ) - - - - (174 ) - Other operating expenses 5,587 6,168 6,227 6,751 6,176 17,982 18,176 Total noninterest expense 38,696 39,047 39,892 40,735 36,388 117,635 110,654 Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 11,457 7,136 4,997 11,754 10,752 23,590 28,079 Provision for income taxes 2,551 1,814 1,313 3,655 2,917 5,678 7,514 Net Income $ 8,906 $ 5,322 $ 3,684 $ 8,099 $ 7,835 $ 17,912 $ 20,565 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.30 $ 0.18 $ 0.12 $ 0.27 $ 0.26 $ 0.60 $ 0.69 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.30 $ 0.18 $ 0.12 $ 0.27 $ 0.26 $ 0.60 $ 0.69 Dividends per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 Basic average shares 29,742 29,789 29,742 29,650 29,703 29,758 30,017 Diluted average shares 29,742 29,789 29,742 29,650 29,703 29,758 30,017

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 267,643 $ 156,913 $ 210,723 $ 172,157 $ 200,926 Securities held-to-maturity: Mortgage-backed securities 7,841 7,846 7,850 7,855 7,860 Other securities, net 63,859 64,166 64,612 65,068 65,271 Securities available for sale: Mortgage-backed securities 926,731 869,494 509,527 354,344 337,879 Other securities 687,518 679,117 667,156 520,409 505,784 Loans 6,818,328 6,777,026 6,821,943 6,906,950 6,896,074 Allowance for credit losses (40,342 ) (41,648 ) (40,752 ) (40,161 ) (39,228 ) Net loans 6,777,986 6,735,378 6,781,191 6,866,789 6,856,846 Interest and dividends receivable 64,369 62,752 61,449 59,018 55,660 Bank premises and equipment, net 18,544 19,426 20,102 21,273 21,302 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 32,745 46,331 24,845 31,066 43,821 Bank owned life insurance 217,200 215,940 214,718 213,518 214,321 Goodwill 17,636 17,636 17,636 17,636 17,636 Core deposit intangibles 1,220 1,322 1,428 1,537 1,651 Right of use asset 44,787 46,636 37,631 39,557 41,404 Other assets 152,807 174,283 188,457 167,009 209,014 Total assets $ 9,280,886 $ 9,097,240 $ 8,807,325 $ 8,537,236 $ 8,579,375 LIABILITIES Total deposits $ 7,572,395 $ 6,906,863 $ 7,253,207 $ 6,815,261 $ 6,681,509 Borrowed funds 846,123 1,316,565 671,474 841,281 1,001,010 Operating lease liability 45,437 47,485 38,674 40,822 43,067 Other liabilities 150,040 161,005 174,143 170,035 187,268 Total liabilities 8,613,995 8,431,918 8,137,498 7,867,399 7,912,854 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock (5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued) - - - - - Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized) 341 341 341 341 341 Additional paid-in capital 261,274 260,585 260,413 264,534 264,486 Treasury stock (101,633 ) (101,633 ) (101,641 ) (106,070 ) (105,433 ) Retained earnings 547,708 545,345 546,530 549,683 548,058 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (40,799 ) (39,316 ) (35,816 ) (38,651 ) (40,931 ) Total stockholders' equity 666,891 665,322 669,827 669,837 666,521 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,280,886 $ 9,097,240 $ 8,807,325 $ 8,537,236 $ 8,579,375 (In thousands) Issued shares 34,088 34,088 34,088 34,088 34,088 Outstanding shares 29,069 29,069 29,069 28,866 28,905 Treasury shares 5,019 5,019 5,019 5,222 5,183

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 Interest-earning Assets: Mortgage loans, net $ 5,337,170 $ 5,338,614 $ 5,353,606 $ 5,356,112 $ 5,314,215 $ 5,343,108 $ 5,318,616 Commercial Business loans, net 1,400,091 1,409,526 1,450,511 1,511,815 1,498,804 1,419,970 1,519,124 Total loans, net 6,737,261 6,748,140 6,804,117 6,867,927 6,813,019 6,763,078 6,837,740 Taxable securities: Mortgage-backed securities 984,383 691,802 462,934 426,612 436,181 714,030 447,491 Other securities, net 714,161 663,975 590,204 527,316 528,091 656,325 470,898 Total taxable securities 1,698,544 1,355,777 1,053,138 953,928 964,272 1,370,355 918,389 Tax-exempt securities: Other securities 65,070 65,451 65,939 66,242 66,438 65,485 66,631 Total tax-exempt securities 65,070 65,451 65,939 66,242 66,438 65,485 66,631 Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold 208,796 185,626 311,966 188,894 179,508 235,365 183,106 Total interest-earning assets 8,709,671 8,354,994 8,235,160 8,076,991 8,023,237 8,434,283 8,005,866 Other assets 494,213 475,671 472,345 492,011 482,109 480,793 472,971 Total assets $ 9,203,884 $ 8,830,665 $ 8,707,505 $ 8,569,002 $ 8,505,346 $ 8,915,076 $ 8,478,837 Interest-bearing Liabilities: Deposits: Savings accounts $ 102,196 $ 103,335 $ 106,212 $ 110,316 $ 115,437 $ 103,908 $ 124,736 NOW accounts 1,886,387 2,017,085 1,935,250 1,848,285 1,907,781 1,946,022 1,968,199 Money market accounts 1,673,499 1,714,085 1,725,714 1,625,453 1,584,308 1,704,320 1,797,398 Certificate of deposit accounts 2,884,280 2,443,047 2,406,283 2,340,115 2,290,669 2,578,988 2,007,954 Total due to depositors 6,546,362 6,277,552 6,173,459 5,924,169 5,898,195 6,333,238 5,898,287 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 71,965 95,532 73,822 86,592 69,525 80,408 79,136 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,618,327 6,373,084 6,247,281 6,010,761 5,967,720 6,413,646 5,977,423 Borrowings 886,190 766,984 767,646 803,148 804,140 807,230 766,919 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,504,517 7,140,068 7,014,927 6,813,909 6,771,860 7,220,876 6,744,342 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 845,456 822,856 834,217 873,276 851,677 834,217 865,777 Other liabilities 181,149 200,184 189,176 211,998 206,768 190,138 191,769 Total liabilities 8,531,122 8,163,108 8,038,320 7,899,183 7,830,305 8,245,231 7,801,888 Equity 672,762 667,557 669,185 669,819 675,041 669,845 676,949 Total liabilities and equity $ 9,203,884 $ 8,830,665 $ 8,707,505 $ 8,569,002 $ 8,505,346 $ 8,915,076 $ 8,478,837 Net interest-earning assets $ 1,205,154 $ 1,214,926 $ 1,220,233 $ 1,263,082 $ 1,251,377 $ 1,213,407 $ 1,261,524

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 Interest Income: Mortgage loans, net $ 74,645 $ 71,968 $ 71,572 $ 72,505 $ 68,931 $ 218,185 $ 194,673 Commercial Business loans, net 21,135 20,760 21,387 23,111 22,535 63,282 65,059 Total loans, net 95,780 92,728 92,959 95,616 91,466 281,467 259,732 Taxable securities: Mortgage-backed securities 12,443 7,462 3,696 3,217 3,031 23,601 8,288 Other securities 11,431 10,408 8,504 7,239 7,003 30,343 17,461 Total taxable securities 23,874 17,870 12,200 10,456 10,034 53,944 25,749 Tax-exempt securities: Other securities 474 470 474 482 484 1,418 1,441 Total tax-exempt securities 474 470 474 482 484 1,418 1,441 Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold 2,565 2,260 3,966 2,310 2,154 8,791 6,095 Total interest-earning assets 122,693 113,328 109,599 108,864 104,138 345,620 293,017 Interest Expense: Deposits: Savings accounts $ 122 $ 115 $ 122 $ 124 $ 130 $ 359 $ 396 NOW accounts 18,795 20,007 18,491 17,411 16,843 57,293 46,780 Money market accounts 17,485 17,326 17,272 15,785 14,386 52,083 43,113 Certificate of deposit accounts 29,676 23,383 21,918 19,917 18,639 74,977 44,927 Total due to depositors 66,078 60,831 57,803 53,237 49,998 184,712 135,216 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 72 62 62 47 68 196 155 Total interest-bearing deposits 66,150 60,893 57,865 53,284 50,066 184,908 135,371 Borrowings 10,840 9,561 9,237 9,394 9,543 29,638 24,276 Total interest-bearing liabilities 76,990 70,454 67,102 62,678 59,609 214,546 159,647 Net interest income- tax equivalent $ 45,703 $ 42,874 $ 42,497 $ 46,186 $ 44,529 $ 131,074 $ 133,370 Included in net interest income above: Prepayment penalty income, net reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, and customer swap terminations fees $ 1,647 $ 369 $ 928 $ 3,416 $ 857 $ 2,944 $ 1,852 Net gains/(losses) from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges included in net interest income 554 177 (187 ) (872 ) 1,348 544 1,243 Purchase accounting adjustments 155 182 271 461 347 608 993 Interest-earning Assets Yields: Mortgage loans, net 5.59 % 5.39 % 5.35 % 5.41 % 5.19 % 5.44 % 4.88 % Commercial Business loans, net 6.04 5.89 5.90 6.11 6.01 5.94 5.71 Total loans, net 5.69 5.50 5.46 5.57 5.37 5.55 5.06 Taxable securities: Mortgage-backed securities 5.06 4.31 3.19 3.02 2.78 4.41 2.47 Other securities 6.40 6.27 5.76 5.49 5.30 6.16 4.94 Total taxable securities 5.62 5.27 4.63 4.38 4.16 5.25 3.74 Tax-exempt securities: (1) Other securities 2.91 2.87 2.88 2.91 2.91 2.89 2.88 Total tax-exempt securities 2.91 2.87 2.88 2.91 2.91 2.89 2.88 Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold 4.91 4.87 5.09 4.89 4.80 4.98 4.44 Total interest-earning assets (1) 5.63 % 5.43 % 5.32 % 5.39 % 5.19 % 5.46 % 4.88 % Interest-bearing Liabilities Yields: Deposits: Savings accounts 0.48 % 0.45 % 0.46 % 0.45 % 0.45 % 0.46 % 0.42 % NOW accounts 3.99 3.97 3.82 3.77 3.53 3.93 3.17 Money market accounts 4.18 4.04 4.00 3.88 3.63 4.07 3.20 Certificate of deposit accounts 4.12 3.83 3.64 3.40 3.25 3.88 2.98 Total due to depositors 4.04 3.88 3.75 3.59 3.39 3.89 3.06 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 0.40 0.26 0.34 0.22 0.39 0.33 0.26 Total interest-bearing deposits 4.00 3.82 3.70 3.55 3.36 3.84 3.02 Borrowings 4.89 4.99 4.81 4.68 4.75 4.90 4.22 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4.10 % 3.95 % 3.83 % 3.68 % 3.52 % 3.96 % 3.16 % Net interest rate spread (tax equivalent) (1) 1.53 % 1.48 % 1.49 % 1.71 % 1.67 % 1.50 % 1.72 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1) 2.10 % 2.05 % 2.06 % 2.29 % 2.22 % 2.07 % 2.22 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.16 X 1.17 X 1.17 X 1.19 X 1.18 X 1.17 X 1.19 X

(1) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

DEPOSIT and LOAN COMPOSITION

(Unaudited)

Deposit Composition

3Q24 vs.

2Q24 3Q24 vs.

3Q23 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 % Change % Change Noninterest bearing $ 860,930 $ 825,327 $ 815,937 $ 847,416 $ 874,420 4.3 % (1.5 )% Interest bearing: Certificate of deposit accounts 2,875,486 2,435,894 2,529,095 2,311,290 2,321,369 18.0 23.9 Savings accounts 100,279 103,296 105,147 108,605 112,730 (2.9 ) (11.0 ) Money market accounts 1,659,027 1,710,376 1,717,298 1,726,404 1,551,176 (3.0 ) 7.0 NOW accounts 2,003,301 1,774,268 2,003,649 1,771,164 1,749,802 12.9 14.5 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,638,093 6,023,834 6,355,189 5,917,463 5,735,077 10.2 15.7 Total due to depositors 7,499,023 6,849,161 7,171,126 6,764,879 6,609,497 9.5 13.5 Mortgagors' escrow deposits 73,372 57,702 82,081 50,382 72,012 27.2 1.9 Total deposits $ 7,572,395 $ 6,906,863 $ 7,253,207 $ 6,815,261 $ 6,681,509 9.6 % 13.3 %

Loan Composition

3Q24 vs.

2Q24 3Q24 vs.

3Q23 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 % Change % Change Multifamily residential $ 2,638,863 $ 2,631,751 $ 2,622,737 $ 2,658,205 $ 2,614,219 0.3 % 0.9 % Commercial real estate 1,929,093 1,894,509 1,925,312 1,958,252 1,953,243 1.8 (1.2 ) One-to-four family ??? mixed use property 515,511 518,510 516,198 530,243 537,744 (0.6 ) (4.1 ) One-to-four family ??? residential 252,293 261,716 267,156 220,213 222,874 (3.6 ) 13.2 Construction 63,674 65,161 60,568 58,673 59,903 (2.3 ) 6.3 Mortgage loans 5,399,434 5,371,647 5,391,971 5,425,586 5,387,983 0.5 0.2 Small Business Administration 19,368 13,957 16,244 20,205 21,896 38.8 (11.5 ) Commercial business and other 1,387,965 1,389,711 1,411,725 1,452,518 1,487,775 (0.1 ) (6.7 ) Commercial Business loans 1,407,333 1,403,668 1,427,969 1,472,723 1,509,671 0.3 (6.8 ) Gross loans 6,806,767 6,775,315 6,819,940 6,898,309 6,897,654 0.5 (1.3 ) Net unamortized (premiums) and unearned loan (cost) fees (1) 11,561 1,711 2,003 8,641 (1,580 ) 575.7 (831.7 ) Allowance for credit losses (40,342 ) (41,648 ) (40,752 ) (40,161 ) (39,228 ) (3.1 ) 2.8 Net loans $ 6,777,986 $ 6,735,378 $ 6,781,191 $ 6,866,789 $ 6,856,846 0.6 % (1.2 )%

(1) Includes $3.1 million, $3.4 million, $3.6 million, $3.9 million, and $4.4 million of purchase accounting unamortized discount resulting from the acquisition of Empire Bancorp at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, respectively.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

LOAN CLOSINGS and RATES

(Unaudited)

Loan Closings

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 Multifamily residential $ 50,528 $ 27,966 $ 11,805 $ 82,995 $ 75,655 $ 90,299 $ 149,720 Commercial real estate 56,713 20,573 10,040 60,092 70,197 87,326 124,290 One-to-four family - mixed use property 5,709 3,980 750 3,319 6,028 10,439 16,778 One-to-four family - residential 1,705 689 52,539 1,454 1,070 54,933 5,429 Construction 5,063 4,594 1,895 8,007 6,971 11,552 26,374 Mortgage loans 119,718 57,802 77,029 155,867 159,921 254,549 322,591 Small Business Administration 5,930 - - 1,162 - 5,930 1,138 Commercial business and other 91,447 68,162 52,955 87,255 81,549 212,564 250,067 Commercial Business loans 97,377 68,162 52,955 88,417 81,549 218,494 251,205 Total Closings $ 217,095 $ 125,964 $ 129,984 $ 244,284 $ 241,470 $ 473,043 $ 573,796

Weighted Average Rate on Loan Closings

For the three months ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Loan type 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Mortgage loans 7.31 % 7.58 % 6.36 % 7.55 % 7.22 % Commercial Business loans 7.75 7.94 8.29 7.93 8.00 Total loans 7.51 % 7.77 % 7.13 % 7.69 % 7.48 %

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

ASSET QUALITY

(Unaudited)

Allowance for Credit Losses

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 Allowance for credit losses - loans Beginning balances $ 41,648 $ 40,752 $ 40,161 $ 39,228 $ 38,593 $ 40,161 $ 40,442 Net loan charge-off (recoveries): Multifamily residential - (1 ) - (1 ) - (1 ) (1 ) Commercial real estate - - - - - - 8 One-to-four family - mixed-use property - (2 ) - (1 ) - (2 ) - One-to-four family - residential (58 ) (2 ) 13 9 (6 ) (47 ) (38 ) Small Business Administration (1 ) (91 ) (5 ) (29 ) (48 ) (97 ) (212 ) Commercial business and other 3,095 4 (4 ) 82 12 3,095 10,995 Total net loan charge-offs (recoveries) 3,036 (92 ) 4 60 (42 ) 2,948 10,752 Provision (benefit) for loan losses 1,730 804 595 993 593 3,129 9,538 Ending balance $ 40,342 $ 41,648 $ 40,752 $ 40,161 $ 39,228 $ 40,342 $ 39,228 Gross charge-offs $ 3,110 $ 11 $ 58 $ 107 $ 21 $ 3,179 $ 11,050 Gross recoveries 74 103 54 47 63 231 298 Allowance for credit losses - loans to gross loans 0.59 % 0.61 % 0.60 % 0.58 % 0.57 % 0.59 % 0.57 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.18 (0.01 ) - - - 0.06 0.21

Nonperforming Assets

(Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Loans 90 Days or More Past Due and Still Accruing: Multifamily residential $ - $ - $ - $ 1,463 $ - Total Loans 90 Days or more past due and still accruing - - - 1,463 - Nonaccrual Loans: Multifamily residential 9,478 13,774 4,669 3,206 3,206 Commercial real estate 6,705 - - - - One-to-four family - mixed-use property 369 909 911 981 1,075 One-to-four family - residential 1,493 3,633 3,768 5,181 4,161 Small Business Administration 2,445 2,552 2,552 2,552 1,255 Commercial business and other 13,771 13,672 12,929 11,789 7,708 Total Nonaccrual loans 34,261 34,540 24,829 23,709 17,405 Total Nonperforming Loans (NPLs) 34,261 34,540 24,829 25,172 17,405 Other Nonperforming Assets: Real estate acquired through foreclosure - 665 665 - - Total Other nonperforming assets - 665 665 - - Total Nonaccrual HTM Securities 20,627 20,627 20,760 20,981 20,981 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 54,888 $ 55,832 $ 46,254 $ 46,153 $ 38,386 Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.59 % 0.61 % 0.53 % 0.54 % 0.45 % Allowance for Credit Losses to NPLs 117.7 % 120.6 % 164.1 % 159.5 % 225.4 %

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS

Non-cash Fair Value Adjustments to GAAP Earnings

The variance in GAAP and core earnings is partly driven by the impact of non-cash net gains and losses from fair value adjustments. These fair value adjustments relate primarily to borrowings carried at fair value under the fair value option.

Core Net Income, Core Diluted EPS, Core ROAE, Core ROAA, Pre-provision Pre-tax Net Revenue, Core Net Interest Income FTE, Core Net Interest Margin FTE, Core Interest Income and Yield on Total Loans, Core Noninterest Income, Core Noninterest Expense and Tangible Book Value per common share are each non-GAAP measures used in this release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in tabular form. The Company believes that these measures are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain interest and noninterest items and provide an alternative view of the Company's performance over time and in comparison, to the Company's competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is useful for both investors and management as this measure is commonly used by financial institutions, regulators, and investors to measure the capital adequacy of financial institutions. The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison, to its competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for total shareholders' equity.

These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended (Dollars in thousands, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, except per share data) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 GAAP income before income taxes $ 11,457 $ 7,136 $ 4,997 $ 11,754 $ 10,752 $ 23,590 $ 28,079 Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments (Noninterest income (loss)) (974 ) (57 ) 834 (906 ) 1,246 (197 ) (1,667 ) Life insurance proceeds (Noninterest income (loss)) (1 ) - - (697 ) (23 ) (1 ) (584 ) Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges (Net interest income) (554 ) (177 ) 187 872 (1,348 ) (544 ) (1,243 ) Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments and intangibles (Various) (62 ) (85 ) (169 ) (355 ) (237 ) (316 ) (652 ) Miscellaneous expense (Professional services) 10 494 - 526 - 504 - Core income before taxes 9,876 7,311 5,849 11,194 10,390 23,036 23,933 Provision for core income taxes 2,153 1,855 1,537 3,648 2,819 5,545 6,561 Core net income $ 7,723 $ 5,456 $ 4,312 $ 7,546 $ 7,571 $ 17,491 $ 17,372 GAAP diluted earnings per common share $ 0.30 $ 0.18 $ 0.12 $ 0.27 $ 0.26 $ 0.60 $ 0.69 Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments, net of tax (0.03 ) (0.01 ) 0.02 (0.02 ) 0.03 (0.01 ) (0.04 ) Life insurance proceeds - - - (0.02 ) - - (0.02 ) Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, net of tax (0.01 ) - - 0.02 (0.03 ) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments, net of tax - - - (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Miscellaneous expense, net of tax - 0.01 - 0.01 - 0.01 - Core diluted earnings per common share(1) $ 0.26 $ 0.18 $ 0.14 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.59 $ 0.58 Core net income, as calculated above $ 7,723 $ 5,456 $ 4,312 $ 7,546 $ 7,571 $ 17,491 $ 17,372 Average assets 9,203,884 8,830,665 8,707,505 8,569,002 8,505,346 8,915,076 8,478,837 Average equity 672,762 667,557 669,185 669,819 675,041 669,845 676,949 Core return on average assets(2) 0.34 % 0.25 % 0.20 % 0.35 % 0.36 % 0.26 % 0.27 % Core return on average equity(2) 4.59 % 3.27 % 2.58 % 4.51 % 4.49 % 3.48 % 3.42 %

(1) Core diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.

(2) Ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE and PRE-PROVISION

PRE-TAX NET REVENUE

(Unaudited)