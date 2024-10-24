A Parent Media Co. Inc.: Kidoodle.TV Invests in Education-Based Strategy and Expands Ms. Gaby Brand

The Safe Streaming service expands Ms. Gaby brand with new music, titles, and educational programming for schools

Kidoodle.TV®, owned by A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC), a leader in the kids and family streaming space, is excited to announce a deeper commitment to education-based programming with the addition of Gaby Allin as Education Specialist. This new role will guide the development of new and existing educational programs including Teachers' Corner, a free dedicated space with ample resources for educators, educational outreach to local schools, and the Ms. Gaby brand, ensuring Kidoodle.TV continues to meet the needs of both students and teachers.

As an experienced educator and teacher, Allin brings invaluable insight into the challenges faced by teachers and the educational needs of students. In her new role, she will bridge the gap between APMC's streaming content and classroom requirements, providing resources that are both engaging and educational.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Gaby to our team," said Jeremy Mason, Chief Brand Officer of APMC. "Education is a cornerstone of our mission, and having real educators like Ms. Gaby involved in the process is vital. Her experience and dedication to education will help us create programming that truly supports teachers and students."

In addition to guiding the Teachers' Corner strategy, Allin will continue to perform as her beloved persona, Ms. Gaby, in content on Kidoodle.TV and the Ms. Gaby YouTube channel. This dual role will allow Allin to directly connect with both students and a wider audience, reinforcing educational values through entertaining and relatable content.

"Supporting educational programs has always been a top priority," said Lindsay Dobson, VP of Marketing & Social Impact at APMC. "From initiatives like the Million Dollar School Giveaway and Teacher's Lounge Makeover to our ongoing Teachers' Corner resources, we are committed to supporting educators and students. Ms. Gaby's involvement is a significant step forward in this mission."

Ms. Gaby expressed her enthusiasm for the role, stating, "I could not be more excited to combine my passion for teaching with the innovative work that Kidoolde.TV is known for. I look forward to helping shape educational resources that make a real difference in classrooms and beyond."

As Kidoodle.TV celebrates its 10th year in the market, the addition of this role could not come at a better time as it marks a significant expansion of APMC's brand and offerings, with a renewed focus on educational values. By leveraging the expertise of an experienced educator, APMC aims to create a comprehensive suite of resources that enhance learning both at home and in the classroom.

For more information on the Ms. Gaby brand, please visit www.msgaby.tv.

ABOUT APMC and Kidoodle.TV®

A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) is a media and technology company focused on providing innovative solutions to consumers and brands. APMC is a leader in Safe Streaming delivering an end-to-end solution to brands and platforms with an emphasis on unlocking incremental revenue. Utilizing proprietary streaming and monetization technologies, APMC reaches millions of homes globally through its products including Kidoodle.TV®, Dude Perfect Streaming Service, Glitch+, Victory+, and Safe Exchange. Kidoodle.TV is a Safe Streaming service committed to providing children with a safe alternative to stream their favorite TV shows and movies. Available in over 160 countries and territories on thousands of connected devices, Kidoodle.TV provides peace of mind, with every show* vetted by caring people who are committed to Safe and Free Streaming for Kids. Kidoodle.TV is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV, LG, Samsung, VIDAA-enabled Hisense TVs, Chromecast, Roku, Vizio SmartCast Amazon, Jio, Xfinity X1, Connected TVs, HTML5 Web, and many other streaming media devices, including Miko 3. Kidoodle.TV is certified by the kidSAFE® Seal Program and is the proud recipient of the Mom's Choice Award®, a Stevie® Award, platinum winner of the Best Mobile App Award, Parents' Picks Award - Best Elementary Products, and a Gold W3 Award. Visit www.kidoodle.tv to learn more.

*Content availability varies by location.

