West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2024) - M3 Metals Corp. (TSXV: MT) (OTCQB: MLGCF) (FSE: X0V) (the "Company" or "M3 Metals") has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange for approval of an amendment to certain share purchase warrants issued pursuant to a private placement by extending the expiry date for three additional years.

The warrants affected are five million share purchase warrants issued on February 7, 2023, with an expiry date of February 7, 2025, and exercisable at 32 cents per common share. The new expiry date will be February 7, 2028, and the exercise price shall remain the same. The company will not be sending out new warrant certificates unless requested by the holder.

A total of 1,950,000 warrants are held by parties considered to be related parties of the company. Therefore, the warrant amendment constitutes a related-party transaction as contemplated by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions) and TSX-V Policy 5.9 (Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions). However, the exemptions from formal valuation and minority approval requirements provided for by these guidelines can be relied upon as the fair market value of the warrants held by insiders does not exceed 25 per cent of the market capitalization of the company.

The warrant amendment is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

