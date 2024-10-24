Dublin, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2024) - reAlpha Tech Corp. ("reAlpha" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AIRE), a real estate technology company developing and commercializing artificial intelligence ("AI") technologies, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD Micro 17th Annual Main Event ("LD Micro Main Event") on Wednesday, October 30 at 3:30 PM PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Mike Logozzo, President & COO, and Rakesh Prasad, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will be representing the Company and will be on-site the afternoon of the 28th, and all day on the 29th and 30th.

Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro, shared, "We understand the significance of this event for our industry and the enthusiasm it generates among attendees. We're grateful to the leaders at our parent company, Freedom, for their strong alignment with our vision. Our conference is more than just meetings and presentations-it's about laying the groundwork for the future and establishing it as the essential event in small and micro-cap that no one can miss. I'm truly honored to welcome our valued friends and partners to the seventeenth edition of the Main Event."

Mr. Logozzo expressed enthusiasm about presenting at the LD Micro Main Event, noting, "We are excited to share reAlpha's latest advancements following five successful acquisitions and outline our growth strategy to the investment community. This event is a great platform for highlighting our AI-driven innovations in real estate technology, helping us connect with potential partners and investors to drive future growth."

To book a 1x1 meeting please send your request to investorrelations@realpha.com.

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XVII

The 2024 LD Micro Main Event XVII will run from October 28th to the 30th at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Registration will begin at 3:00 PM PT on the 28th followed by keynotes and happy hour. Presentations will run from 8:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 29th and 30th.

This three-day event will feature around 150 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About reAlpha Tech Corp.

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ: AIRE) is a real estate technology company developing an end-to-end commission-free homebuying platform. Utilizing the power of AI and an acquisition-led growth strategy, reAlpha's goal is to offer a more affordable, streamlined experience for those on the journey to homeownership. For more information, visit www.realpha.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To present or register, please contact registration@ldmicro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about BMN's recently acquired broker license in New Mexico; the anticipated benefits of BMN's expansion into New Mexico and plan to expand into additional states; reAlpha's and BMN's ability to anticipate the future needs of the short-term rental market; future trends in the real estate, technology and artificial intelligence industries, generally; and reAlpha's and BMN's future growth strategy and growth rate. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "could", "might", "plan", "possible", "project", "strive", "budget", "forecast", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: reAlpha's limited operating history and that reAlpha has not yet fully developed its AI-based technologies; reAlpha's ability to commercialize its developing AI-based technologies; whether reAlpha's technology and products will be accepted and adopted by its customers and intended users; reAlpha's ability to integrate the business of BMN into its existing business and the anticipated demand for BMN's services in any of the markets reAlpha or BMN operates or provide services in; BMN's ability to expand into additional states; reAlpha's ability or the inability to maintain and strengthen reAlpha's brand and reputation; the inability to accurately forecast demand for short-term rentals and AI-based real estate focused products; the inability to execute business objectives and growth strategies successfully or sustain reAlpha's growth; the inability of reAlpha's customers to pay for reAlpha's services; changes in applicable laws or regulations, and the impact of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment; and other risks and uncertainties indicated in reAlpha's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Although reAlpha believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. reAlpha's future results, level of activity, performance or achievements may differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking statements.

For more information about the factors that could cause such differences, please refer to reAlpha's filings with the SEC.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and reAlpha does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/227745

SOURCE: LD Micro