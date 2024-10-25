Anzeige
Freitag, 25.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
ACCESSWIRE
25.10.2024 00:14 Uhr
C&D Expands to Santa Barbara, Bringing Experienced Financial Guidance to a Thriving Community

C&D llp, a cornerstone of the Central Coast financial landscape since 1966, is proud to announce its expansion into Santa Barbara with an office at 1517 Chapala St., Santa Barbara. The new office marks a significant milestone in the firm's growth and commitment to providing comprehensive financial services to an expanded market.

SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2024 / C&D llp, a cornerstone of the Central Coast financial landscape since 1966, is proud to announce its expansion into Santa Barbara with an office at 1517 Chapala St., Santa Barbara. The new office marks a significant milestone in the firm's growth and commitment to providing comprehensive financial services to an expanded market.

C&D

C&D
C&D LLP



C&D was founded in Solvang over 50 years ago, specializing in agricultural businesses ranging from vineyards & wineries to cattle and horse operations. Over the years, the firm has grown to encompass a broader range of expertise, including estates & trusts, and real estate, serving individuals, families, and businesses across the region.

"We are thrilled to establish a presence in Santa Barbara," says Mike Sgobba, Partner at C&D. "This exciting move allows us to better serve existing clients and connect with new members of the community who value our personalized approach, deep understanding of local nuances, and dedication to staying ahead of evolving policies and technologies."

C&D Santa Barbara office will offer the full range of the firm's services, including:

Complex Tax Services: C&D specializes in tax return compliance for high-net-worth clients and their business entities including tax planning and business consulting.

Accounting: From bookkeeping to financial analysis and strategic planning, C&D helps clients navigate the complexities of financial management.

Vineyard & Wineries: Our location on the Central Coast and our team experienced in industry benchmarks and insights allow us to specialize in accounting and tax preparation services for the wine industry.

Estates & Trusts: The firm's experienced professionals guide individuals and families through the estate planning process, ensuring assets are protected and wishes are fulfilled.

Real Estate: Our skill and experience in the real estate industry allows us to represent and advise individuals, businesses and partnerships on real property transactions, ranging from business owners to real estate brokers, developers, and contractors.

Management Services: C&D offers a comprehensive suite of services to streamline business operations, including payroll, bill payment, and financial reporting.

C&D prides itself on:

Transparency: Clear communication and open dialogue are fundamental to building trust and achieving client goals.

Experience: With over 50 years of serving the Central Coast, the firm possesses a wealth of knowledge and expertise.

Technological Savvy: C&D continuously embraces new technologies to optimize efficiency and enhance client service.

The Santa Barbara office opening marks a new chapter for C&D, underscoring its commitment to serving the evolving needs of the Central Coast communities and Southern California. To learn more or schedule a consultation, please visit https://cdcpa.com or call (805) 688-5505.

Additionally, our Santa Barbara office enhances our recruitment opportunities. We are committed to recruiting, and retaining, the best and brightest people to join our Firm by creating a stimulating culture of excellence, integrity and creativity. We are dedicated to maintaining an environment of advanced technical expertise to allow for staff professional growth in order to best service our clients, for both the present, and the future. View Current Openings https://cdcpa.com/careers/ to discover your next opportunity.

C&D, your most Trusted Advisor.

Contact Information

Jenny Willis
jwillis@cdcpa.com

SOURCE: C&D

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
