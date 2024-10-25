Feed the Children Working to Provide Relief to Families Affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton

Nonprofit working with corporate, community partners to reach those affected by deadly storms

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2024 / Feed the Children, a leading nonprofit committed to ending childhood hunger, is partnering with corporations and community partners to provide shelf-stable food, bottled water and disaster relief supplies to those affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

A Teleperformance volunteer unloads items from Feed the Children that will be distributed to families affected by recent hurricanes.

Hurricane Helene made landfall as a category 4 hurricane near Perry, Fla. It was one of the most powerful storms to hit the region in nearly a century and was the deadliest hurricane to strike the mainland U.S. since Katrina in 2005, with more than 200 deaths. Residents in several states are still facing months of recovery after the storms.

Feed the Children has sent more than 30 shipments of supplies totaling approximately 760,000 pounds and valued at more than $1.5 million to help residents in six states including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The nonprofit is working hand-in-hand with local agencies such as Reach Out America, Blessings of Hope, Compassion Ministries, Glory Organized, House of Destiny, Myrtle Wilson Foundation, Jezreel International and additional partners to help with outreach efforts. Affected residents will receive products such as ready to eat food, soups and snacks; beverages, paper goods; cleaning supplies and hygiene items.

Long-time partner Teleperformance, a global leader in digital business services, sponsored three semi-trucks of products to assist families recovering from Hurricane Helene. These trucks containing food, water, household essentials, cleaning products and snacks were delivered to families in Kingsport, Tenn. and Perry, Fla. Supplies will be distributed to families in surrounding communities including Erwin, Tenn. and Asheville, N.C. In total, these trucks contain more than $300,000 worth of recovery items for families. Another long-time partner, StarKist donated shelf-stable products valued at $250,000 to assist in relief efforts providing much-needed nourishment to those facing these challenging circumstances.

While many partners are stepping forward to provide support, residents still need materials such as shelf-stable food, cleaning supplies and water. You can help by giving monetary donations to help fulfill needs such as these.

Feed the Children is accepting monetary donations to assist communities affected by this deadly storm. Visit feedthechildren.org/disaster to join our efforts.

About Feed the Children

Feed the Children is a leading nonprofit committed to ending childhood hunger. The organization believes that no child should go to bed hungry, and so it provides children and families in the U.S. and around the world with the food and essentials kids need to grow and thrive.?

Through its programs and partnerships, the organization feeds children today while helping their families and communities build resilient futures. In addition to food, Feed the Children distributes household and personal care items across the United States to help parents and caregivers maintain stable, food-secure households. Internationally, it expands access to nutritious meals, safe water, improved hygiene, and training in sustainable living. As responsible stewards of its resources, Feed the Children is driven to pursue innovative, holistic, and child-focused solutions to the complex challenges of hunger, food insecurity, and poverty.

For children everywhere, the organization believes that having enough to eat is a fundamental right.?Learn how you can help create a world without childhood hunger at feedthechildren.org.

SOURCE: Feed the Children

View the original press release on accesswire.com