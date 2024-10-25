Matrix Networks Recognized as 2024 Cato Networks MSP of the Year

Matrix Networks, a leading provider of converged network solutions, today announced it was recognized as the 2024 Cato Networks MSP Partner of the Year. Matrix Networks was honored during the Americas Partner Awards ceremony at the 2024 Cato Networks Americas Partner Summit in Las Vegas.

As an early adopter of the Cato SASE Cloud Platform, Matrix Networks has dedicated significant resources to developing a team of networking experts and creating custom in-house deployment and management tools to support clients moving to a Cato Networks solution. These efforts have empowered Matrix Networks clients to maximize their Cato investment, enabling seamless integration and optimized management of their SASE solutions. By tailoring its services to leverage Cato Networks' capabilities, Matrix Networks ensures its clients experience enhanced performance, security, and flexibility in their network infrastructure.

"Our collaboration with Cato Networks has been transformative for Matrix Networks. It has allowed us to expand our service offerings and strengthen our ability to deliver secure, high-performing network solutions to our clients," said Matrix Networks CEO Kyle Holmes. "This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team and the value of our collaboration with Cato Networks."

Matrix Networks CTO Jeremy Ness added, "From a technical standpoint, the Cato SASE Cloud Platform is a standout in the market. The all-in-one approach to networking and security allows us to offer our clients a converged platform that truly meets their needs. We're proud to collaborate with Cato in driving innovation and delivering exceptional results for our customers."

"As the SASE leader and a partner-first company, Cato Networks is committed to empowering the channel community to be in the best position to win and retain SASE customers," said Frank Rauch, global channel chief at Cato Networks. "Partners drive our success, and it's important that we recognize them for their accomplishments this year. Congratulations to Matrix Networks for being named the 2024 Cato Networks MSP Partner of the Year. Together, we are redefining the IT security market with SASE."

The 2024 Cato Networks Americas Partner Awards celebrate partners that demonstrate commitment to the Cato customer experience, innovation with the use of Cato products, and outstanding business results. The full winners list can be found here.

