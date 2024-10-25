Anzeige
Freitag, 25.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
25.10.2024 06:26 Uhr
Payment Orchestration Platform Leader IXOPAY Announces Appointment of Suzanne Rudnitzki as President & Chief Operating Officer

Rudnitzki joins IXOPAY to accelerate growth and transform the global payments industry

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2024 / IXOPAY, a leading provider of enterprise-grade payment orchestration, announced the appointment of Suzanne Rudnitzki as President & Chief Operating Officer. The appointment strengthens IXOPAY's ability to lead the global payments industry to a global multiprocessor architecture.

IXOPAY logo

Rudnitzki, a former private equity executive and Executive in Residence at IXOPAY, played a key role in IXOPAY's strategic merger with TokenEx earlier this year and in assembling new leaders to seize the growing payment orchestration market opportunity.

Rudnitzki will work with IXOPAY CEO Brady Harris and the broader leadership team, including recently appointed CTO Ronnie Thomson and CCO Kelly Wenzel, to optimize and scale IXOPAY's payment orchestration platform and payment optimization modules for customers worldwide.

"IXOPAY is disrupting the global payments industry by addressing a critical issue-the need for seamless integration across multiple payment service providers," said Rudnitzki. "Merchants are increasingly adopting a multiprocessor strategy with IXOPAY's enterprise-grade payment orchestration platform-boosting both their top and bottom line via increased authorization rates, enhanced security, and improved customer retention. I'm proud to become a permanent part of the team driving this global payments transformation."

"We're thrilled to welcome Suzanne Rudnitzki as President and Chief Operating Officer. With Suzanne's leadership, we will sharpen our operational strategy and position IXOPAY as the global leader in payment orchestration," said Brady Harris, CEO of IXOPAY. "Her experience scaling software companies and driving growth through strategic mergers and acquisitions will be invaluable as IXOPAY leads the payments industry toward a global multiprocessor future."

Rudnitzki is a highly experienced executive in the fintech and SaaS sectors, formerly serving as Chief Operating Officer at Smarsh, a global leader in financial compliance technology. There she led international teams across the U.S., UK, and India, while playing a central role in executing strategic mergers and acquisitions, and driving operational efficiency.

She will join IXOPAY CEO Brady Harris at Money20/20 in Las Vegas from October 27-30, where they will discuss IXOPAY's innovative solutions and future growth plans. Attendees interested in learning more are encouraged to connect with them during the event at Booth #11213.

About IXOPAY
IXOPAY is a leading provider of enterprise-grade payment orchestration, providing a fully integrated platform and flexible payment optimization modules to businesses around the world. With a single API and scalable payments architecture, IXOPAY empowers businesses to simplify, secure and increase the resilience of their payment systems. Learn more at www.ixopay.com.

Contact Information

Mills Forni
Partner, Verdis
mills@verdis.xyz

SOURCE: IXOPAY

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
