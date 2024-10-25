Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJ7T | ISIN: NL0011821392 | Ticker-Symbol: G14
Tradegate
24.10.24
19:25 Uhr
22,020 Euro
+0,060
+0,27 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
AMX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SIGNIFY NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIGNIFY NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,92022,00007:56
21,92021,98007:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.10.2024 07:10 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Signify proposes appointment of CFO Zeljko Kosanovic to Board of Management

Press Release

October 25, 2024

Signify proposes appointment of CFO Zeljko Kosanovic to Board of Management

Eindhoven, Netherlands -Signify(Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, confirms the appointment of Zeljko Kosanovic as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), with effect from October 25, 2024. The Supervisory Board will propose Mr. Kosanovic's appointment to Signify's Board of Management at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in 2025.

"In the role of acting CFO, Mr. Kosanovic has consistently demonstrated the financial and leadership competencies required for this position," said Gerard van de Aast, Chair of the Supervisory Board of Signify. "We are pleased to confirm this appointment, and look forward to continue working with him in the future."

--- END ---

For further information, please contact:

Communications
Tom Lodge
Tel: +31 6 525 254 16
E-mail: tom.lodge@signify.com

About Signify
Signifyproducts, Interactsystems and data-enabled services deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2023, we had sales of EUR 6.7 billion, approximately 32,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Indexsince our IPO for seven consecutive years and have achieved the EcoVadisPlatinum rating for four consecutive years, placing Signify in the top one percentof companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom,on X, LinkedInand Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relationspage.

Attachment

  • Press Release - Signify Board of Management (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/91ecc126-2f0a-460b-b2b1-d985fa395664)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.