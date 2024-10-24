NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR OTHERWISE THAN TO PERSONS TO WHOM IT CAN BE LAWFULLY DISTRIBUTED. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.Krefeld, October 23, 2024. Fressnapf, one of Europe's leading specialized retailer for pet food and pet supplies, today announces that Fressnapf Holding SE (the "Issuer") has successfully priced its debut notes issuance of €800,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.25 % Senior Notes due 2031 (the "Offering").The proceeds of the Offering will be used (i) to finance the acquisition of Arcaplanet; (ii) to repay certain debt; (iii) to acquire certain other assets; and (iv) for general corporate purposes.Any enquiries in relation to this announcement should be directed to:Fressnapf Holding SEWestpreußenstraße 32-38D-47809 KrefeldE-Mail: presse@fressnapf.comAbout the Fressnapf Group:The Fressnapf Group is the European market leader for pet supplies. Since the opening of the first "Freßnapf" specialist store in 1990 in Erkelenz (NRW), founder Torsten Toeller has remained the company owner and majority shareholder. The company is headquartered in Krefeld, with additional offices in Venlo (NL) and in the national companies. It operates in key European markets. Today, approximately 2.000 Fressnapf and Maxi Zoo stores with employees from over 50 nations belong to the group of companies. In Germany, the majority of the stores are operated by independent franchise partners, in other European countries as own stores. The Fressnapf Group is also a sponsor of various charitable animal welfare projects and is constantly expanding its social commitment under the "Together for pets" initiative. With the vision "Happier Pets. Happier People." the Fressnapf Group sees itself as a channel-independent, customer-centric retail company that creates an ecosystem around pets. The product range currently includes 16 brands of all price categories available exclusively at Fressnapf | Maxi Zoo. The company's mission is: "We connect products, services, pet owners and their pets in a unique way. Around the clock and close at hand. And we do everything to make the living together of our pet lovers easier, better, and happier!"