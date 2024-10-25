Blaze Metals FZ - LLC Announces Agreement

Blaze Metals Appoints Oheneba Opoku Jewellery LLC as its Sole Distributor for Gold and Precious Metals in Key Global Markets

Blaze Metals is pleased to announce the appointment of Oheneba Opoku Jewellery LLC as its sole distributor for gold and precious metals products across major international markets, including the USA, UK, UAE, and Hong Kong. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in Blaze Metals' global expansion, further solidifying its position as a premier provider of high-quality gold and precious metal products.

With Oheneba Opoku Jewellery LLC at the forefront of distribution, Blaze Metals aims to enhance its international reach, offering customers in these key markets greater access to premium gold and precious metal products. This collaboration leverages Oheneba Opoku's extensive experience in the gold trading industry, ensuring a seamless and trusted platform for investors and collectors.

About Oheneba Opoku Jewellery LLC

Oheneba Opoku Jewellery LLC has built a sterling reputation over the past 25 years, catering to the discerning needs of high-end clients who seek specialized investment platforms and services. The company is recognized as a global leader in the fiercely competitive gold and precious metals trading industry, renowned for its commitment to delivering unparalleled service and customer satisfaction.

The company blends deep industry expertise and exceptional service with cutting-edge technology, bringing the timeless craft of precious metals ownership into the modern era. With operations in strategic international hubs-Dubai, London, Hong Kong, and Eastern and Southern Africa-Oheneba Opoku Jewellery offers clients the flexibility to buy and store precious metals in locations that best suit their needs.

Oheneba Opoku's comprehensive range of services includes the sale of prestigious gold and silver coins from around the globe, secure gold storage, insurance, logistics, gold grading, and online sales. The company's knowledgeable team of experts provides personalized guidance to ensure clients achieve their investment goals and maximize the growth of their wealth.

A Strategic Partnership for the Future

Blaze Metals' partnership with Oheneba Opoku Jewellery LLC is a testament to its dedication to expanding its footprint in the global market while upholding the highest standards of quality and customer service. The collaboration will enable Blaze Metals to tap into new markets and cater to a broader clientele, offering a trusted platform for gold ownership and investment.

"We are excited to partner with Oheneba Opoku Jewellery LLC to distribute our gold and precious metals products in some of the world's most prominent markets," said Blaze Metals Sales Director. "Their extensive industry experience and commitment to exceptional service make them an ideal partner for us as we continue to grow our global presence."

For media inquiries, please contact:

Blaze Metals

Mr.Steve Choi

Sales Director

info@blazemetals.ae

www.ohenebajewellery.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Blaze Metals FZ - LLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com