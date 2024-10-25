Tabula ICAV - Re: Flexibility to Appointment Sub-Investment Managers

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 25

TABULA ICAV

35 Shelbourne Road

Ballsbridge

Dublin

This notice is important and requires your immediate attention. If you are in any doubt about the course of action to take in relation to this notice, you should consult your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other professional advisor.

If you have sold or transferred your shares in Janus Henderson Tabula Japan High Conviction Equity UCITS ETF (the "Fund") which is the subject of this notice, please pass this document at once to the purchaser or transferee or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected, for transmission to the purchaser or transferee as soon as possible.

Capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meaning as capitalised terms used in the prospectus for Tabula ICAV (the "ICAV") dated 17 October 2023, as may be amended or supplemented from time to time (the "Prospectus") and the supplement for the Fund (the "Supplement"). Copies of the Prospectus and the Supplement are available upon request during normal business hours from the registered office of the ICAV or from the local representative of the ICAV in each jurisdiction in which the Fund is registered for public distribution.

Please note that this notice has not been reviewed by the Central Bank of Ireland (the "Central Bank").

25thOctober 2024

Re: Flexibility to Appointment Sub-Investment Managers

Dear Shareholder

The purpose of this notice is to inform you of proposed amendments to the Supplement which will take effect on or around 8thNovember 2024 subject to the approval of the Central Bank.

It is proposed to amend the Supplement to clarify that the Fund's investment manager, Janus Henderson Investors UK Limited (the "Investment Manager"), may from time to time and at its discretion appoint one or more sub-investment managers to the Fund. Any such sub-investment manager will not be paid from the assets of the Fund unless otherwise disclosed in the Supplement and details of any subinvestment manager(s) will be available on request from the Investment Manager and published at www.tabulaim.com.

If you have any queries arising from this document, please contact the Investment Manager or Tabula Investment Management Limited in its capacity as promoter. Shareholders should consult their own professional advisers as to the specific tax implications of the termination under the laws of the countries of their nationality, residence, domicile or incorporation.

Yours faithfully

Director

For and on behalf of

Tabula ICAV

An open-ended umbrella Irish collective asset-management vehicle with segregated liability between sub-funds formed in Ireland under the Irish Collective Asset-Management Vehicles Act 2015.

Directors: Barry Harrington (Irish), Feargal Dempsey (Irish), Franco Mancini (Italian), Michael John Lytle (American)

Registered in Ireland. Registration No: C174472 Registered Office: as above