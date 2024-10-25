Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 917491 | ISIN: SE0000418923 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CTT SYSTEMS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CTT SYSTEMS AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
25.10.2024 08:38 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CTT Systems AB - Interim Report Third Quarter 2024

NYKÖPING, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2024 / CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT)

THIRD QUARTER 2024

  • Net sales decreased by 22% to MSEK 57.4 (73.7)
    - Currency adjusted decrease of 18%

  • Operating profit (EBIT) decreased to MSEK 15.0 (30.5)

  • Operating margin (EBIT margin) amounted to 26% (41)

  • Profit margin decreased to 27% (43)

  • Net profit decreased to MSEK 12.2 (25.3)

  • Earnings per share were SEK 0.98 (2.02)

  • Operating cash flow decreased to MSEK 8.1 (28.1)

JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2024

  • Net sales decreased by 4% to MSEK 218.0 (227.7)
    - Currency adjusted decrease of 4%

  • Operating profit (EBIT) decreased to MSEK 78.9 (86.9)

  • Operating margin (EBIT margin) amounted to 36% (38)

  • Profit margin amounted to 35% (38)

  • Net profit decreased to MSEK 61.3 (68.0)

  • Earnings per share were SEK 4.89 (5.43)

  • Operating cash flow decreased to MSEK 50.2 (86.4)

UPDATED GUIDANCE FOR THE PERIOD JULY - DECEMBER 2024

Estimated range for net sales in Q4 2024 is MSEK 80 and 90 (81). The net sales guidance for July - December 2024 is adjusted to MSEK 137 - 147 (155), compared with previous guidance of MSEK 160 to 180 in the Q2 2024 report.

PRESENTATION OF THE INTERIM REPORT

  • The presentation will be webcasted at 09:30 (CEST).
    The report will be presented by Henrik Höjer, CEO and Markus Berg, CFO.

  • To participate in the audiocast, where you have the opportunity to ask oral questions, register via the link: https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50049857

  • To participate in the webcast, register via the link https://ir.financialhearings.com/ctt-systems-q3-report-2024 . Via the webcast, it is only possible to ask written questions. The link can also be found at www.ctt.se

For Additional Information

Henrik Höjer, CEO, CTT Systems AB.
Tel. +46 155 20 59 01 alt. Mobile +46 76 108 11 33, or email henrik.hojer@ctt.se

Markus Berg, CFO, CTT Systems AB.
Tel. 0155-20 59 05 alt. Mobile. +46 72-230 33 88 or email: markus.berg@ctt.se

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se

This information is information that CTT Systems AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-10-25 08:00 CEST.

Attachments

CTT Systems AB Interim Report Q3 2024

SOURCE: CTT Systems AB



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.