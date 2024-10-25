CTT Systems AB - Interim Report Third Quarter 2024

NYKÖPING, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2024 / CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT)

THIRD QUARTER 2024

Net sales decreased by 22% to MSEK 57.4 (73.7)

- Currency adjusted decrease of 18%

Operating profit (EBIT) decreased to MSEK 15.0 (30.5)

Operating margin (EBIT margin) amounted to 26% (41)

Profit margin decreased to 27% (43)

Net profit decreased to MSEK 12.2 (25.3)

Earnings per share were SEK 0.98 (2.02)

Operating cash flow decreased to MSEK 8.1 (28.1)

JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2024

Net sales decreased by 4% to MSEK 218.0 (227.7)

- Currency adjusted decrease of 4%

Operating profit (EBIT) decreased to MSEK 78.9 (86.9)

Operating margin (EBIT margin) amounted to 36% (38)

Profit margin amounted to 35% (38)

Net profit decreased to MSEK 61.3 (68.0)

Earnings per share were SEK 4.89 (5.43)

Operating cash flow decreased to MSEK 50.2 (86.4)

UPDATED GUIDANCE FOR THE PERIOD JULY - DECEMBER 2024

Estimated range for net sales in Q4 2024 is MSEK 80 and 90 (81). The net sales guidance for July - December 2024 is adjusted to MSEK 137 - 147 (155), compared with previous guidance of MSEK 160 to 180 in the Q2 2024 report.

PRESENTATION OF THE INTERIM REPORT

The presentation will be webcasted at 09:30 (CEST).

The report will be presented by Henrik Höjer, CEO and Markus Berg, CFO.

To participate in the audiocast, where you have the opportunity to ask oral questions, register via the link: https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50049857

To participate in the webcast, register via the link https://ir.financialhearings.com/ctt-systems-q3-report-2024 . Via the webcast, it is only possible to ask written questions. The link can also be found at www.ctt.se

For Additional Information

Henrik Höjer, CEO, CTT Systems AB.

Tel. +46 155 20 59 01 alt. Mobile +46 76 108 11 33, or email henrik.hojer@ctt.se

Markus Berg, CFO, CTT Systems AB.

Tel. 0155-20 59 05 alt. Mobile. +46 72-230 33 88 or email: markus.berg@ctt.se

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se

This information is information that CTT Systems AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-10-25 08:00 CEST.

Attachments

CTT Systems AB Interim Report Q3 2024

