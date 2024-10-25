Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin has reported strong initial results from its first test of perovskite tandem solar cells in space, where perovskite-silicon and thin-film cells on an OOV-Cube satellite are showing resilience to high radiation levels and possible "self-healing" from radiation damage. From pv magazine USA Perovskite tandem solar cells are all the rage when in solar futurism. These next-generation cells promise to boost module efficiency from today's typical range of 22% to 25% all the way to 35% - and possibly even as high as 45%. While questions regarding perovskite's long-term durability ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...