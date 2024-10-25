Scientists from Denmark have examined three façades installed on a mobile office container to conduct building-integrated PV experiments. Researchers from the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) constructed a building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) test site and monitored it for a year to analyze the yields of different types of panels. They focused on BIPVs with different colors and rear ventilation configurations. The test site also included a section with differently structured front glass and a module with back-contact (IBC) cells, the results of which will be published at a later date. ...

